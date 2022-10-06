Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Trojan
I Reckon: Country music is returning to its progressive roots
Over the summer, I went to the inaugural Palomino Festival at Brookside near the Rose Bowl, and I brought nothing but my best boots, my good fringe western shirt and the chunkiest sunglasses I had. I left with more credit card debt, loads of merch and slightly frazzled, because I ran into Noah Centineo, but I didn’t think it was really him, because I thought the guy I saw was way too short to be Noah Centineo. Turns out, it really was him.
The pleasures of performance with artist Lacey Lennon
With work that spans genres and disciplines — film, theater, photography — Lennon functions as part conductor, part witness. In this photo essay, Naima Green accompanies the artist on her morning spiritual to Kenneth Hahn and back to the studio.
Dirty Heads are stoked to say eighth album, 'Midnight Control,' is their best work yet
Currently enjoying the fruits of their labor in creating 2022’s ‘Midnight Control,’ Dirty Heads join Audacy host Brad Steiner at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City to discuss their excitement in offering up the band’s best music to date.
Sam Mendes' 'Empire of Light' a love letter to movies and his mother
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes celebrates cinema and the families we choose and that choose us with his new film "Empire of Light", a star-studded drama he wrote, directed and produced.
Comments / 0