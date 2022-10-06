Read full article on original website
The Ring Magazine
Artur Beterbiev-Anthony Yarde set for January 28 in London – Frank Warren
Artur Beterbiev celebrates after defeating Joe Smith Jr, during their WBC, IBF and WBO light heavyweight title fight, at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on June 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images) 11. Oct. It looks like the clash...
The Ring Magazine
Zepeda-Prograis slated to land at Carson’s Dignity Health Sports on Nov. 26
Top-rated contenders Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda, (35-2, 27 knockouts) and former champion Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis, (27-1, 23 KOs) will battle over 12-rounds on Saturday, November 26 at ‘The War Grounds’, Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA and broadcast live on Pay-Per-View. Presented by MarvNation...
The Ring Magazine
Emmanuel Rodriguez: I want to show that I’m at a higher level than Gary Antonio Russell
Former IBF bantamweight titleholder Emmanuel Rodriguez is ready to showcase the form that took him to a world title when he rematches unbeaten Gary Antonio Russell at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday. Rodriguez, who is rated No. 3 by The Ring at 118 pounds, welcomes the opportunity to...
The Ring Magazine
Andrew Moloney wants statement win over Norbelto Jimenez, targets Kazuto Ioka
Long-time junior bantamweight contender Andrew Moloney will face two-time world title challenger Norbelto Jimenez in a scheduled 10-round contest on the undercard of the Devin Haney-George Kambosos Jr. rematch at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Saturday. Moloney, who is rated No. 10 by The Ring at 115 pounds,...
The Ring Magazine
On this day: Tim Bradley scores career-defining triumph over Juan Manuel Marquez
It was the night of Desert Storm’s life. On October 12, 2013, Tim Bradley retained his WBO welterweight title with a 12-round split decision over the legendary Juan Manuel Marquez at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. One judge scored the bout 115-113 for Marquez but was overruled by tallies of 116-112 and 115-113 for the champion.
The Ring Magazine
Gilberto Ramirez not bothered by underdog role against Bivol: ‘I came from nothing’
Gilberto Ramirez is used to seeing his name first on fight posters, but the undefeated contender will now assume the role of underdog challenger when he faces WBA light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol on November 5 in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. The 31-year-old from Mazatlan, Mexico isn’t...
The Ring Magazine
Frank Warren: Tyson Fury will face Derek Chisora again in December
Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will likely face former foe and seasoned veteran Dereck Chisora on December 3, according to Fury’s promoter Frank Warren. “We’ve been struggling to get an opponent,” said Warren during an interview with IFL TV, “and we’ve got the highest-ranked opponent which is Dereck Chisora.”
