ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ring Magazine

Zepeda-Prograis slated to land at Carson’s Dignity Health Sports on Nov. 26

Top-rated contenders Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda, (35-2, 27 knockouts) and former champion Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis, (27-1, 23 KOs) will battle over 12-rounds on Saturday, November 26 at ‘The War Grounds’, Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA and broadcast live on Pay-Per-View. Presented by MarvNation...
CARSON, CA
The Ring Magazine

Andrew Moloney wants statement win over Norbelto Jimenez, targets Kazuto Ioka

Long-time junior bantamweight contender Andrew Moloney will face two-time world title challenger Norbelto Jimenez in a scheduled 10-round contest on the undercard of the Devin Haney-George Kambosos Jr. rematch at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Saturday. Moloney, who is rated No. 10 by The Ring at 115 pounds,...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Carson, CA
Sports
City
Carson, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Ring Magazine

On this day: Tim Bradley scores career-defining triumph over Juan Manuel Marquez

It was the night of Desert Storm’s life. On October 12, 2013, Tim Bradley retained his WBO welterweight title with a 12-round split decision over the legendary Juan Manuel Marquez at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. One judge scored the bout 115-113 for Marquez but was overruled by tallies of 116-112 and 115-113 for the champion.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Ring Magazine

Frank Warren: Tyson Fury will face Derek Chisora again in December

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will likely face former foe and seasoned veteran Dereck Chisora on December 3, according to Fury’s promoter Frank Warren. “We’ve been struggling to get an opponent,” said Warren during an interview with IFL TV, “and we’ve got the highest-ranked opponent which is Dereck Chisora.”
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy