Biden declares new national monument that will likely be funded by fossil fuel revenues
President Biden established a new national monument in Colorado Wednesday but failed to acknowledge the importance of fossil fuel leases for conservation funding.
Impact of Biden’s pardon of simple marijuana possession convictions
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– President Biden recently announced he is pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. He said thousands of people may have been denied employment, housing, or educational education because of their conviction. The president said black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at discorporate rates. The president is […]
11 states to share in $1 billion in funding for small businesses, entrepreneurs
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced Tuesday that an additional 11 states will receive up to $1 billion to support small businesses and entrepreneurs. Funding for the programs will come from the State Small Business Credit Initiative that Democrats reauthorized and expanded in their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, known as the American Rescue Plan. […] The post 11 states to share in $1 billion in funding for small businesses, entrepreneurs appeared first on Michigan Advance.
