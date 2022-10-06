Infowars founder Alex Jones was ordered to pay $965 million in damages on Wednesday after spreading lies that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax—but he suggested his victims won’t see the money. “‘Do these people actually think they’re getting any of this money?’” Jones said on his show, just minutes after the verdict was read. The compensatory damages decided Wednesday will go straight to the families of the shooting victims, whose parents Jones claimed were paid actors. Jones went on to double down on perpetuating harmful lies, saying, “They want to scare us away from questioning Uvalde or Parkland.” “We’re not going away. We’re not going to stop,” he added.Read it at Twitter

