radiokenai.com
Nikiski Resident Pleads Guilty To Wanton Waste Of Big Game
Soldotna Alaska Wildlife Troopers in September 2021 received an anonymous report that a Nikiski resident killed a sub-legal bull in GMU 15 and left the scene. An investigation revealed 46-year-old Steven Powell shot a moose with an antler spread of 36.8 inches with two brow tines in an area that requires an antler spread of at least 50 inches or three brow tines on one side and left the scene failing to salvage any of the meat of the moose.
radiokenai.com
Winds And High Tides Closed Homer Spit Over Weekend
Blowing winds and high tides closed off access to the Homer Spit over the weekend. The stronger winds brought big waves, which blew debris across Homer Spit Road, causing the Alaska Department of Transportation to close the road while crews used a grader to push the rocks and debris off the road.
kbbi.org
Tlingit hip-hop artist features Nanwalek youth in new music video
Juneau-based Tlingit artist Arias Hoyle released a music video Friday featuring students from Nanwalek — a predominantly Sugpiaq/Alutiiq village on the southwestern tip of the Kenai Peninsula that is only accessible by air and water. Hoyle, a hip-hop recording artist known by his stage name Air Jazz, traveled to...
kinyradio.com
State troopers recover body of Soldotna man from lake
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An investigation into the death of a Soldotna man is active and ongoing after state troopers located and recovered his body from a lake Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday at 12:37 pm, state troopers were notified of a deceased individual floating in Browns Lake near Soldotna. Troopers...
