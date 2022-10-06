Read full article on original website
u.today
It's Time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says, As He Predicts Major Collapse
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
100 Million XRP Moved by FTX Behemoth, Here's What It Means for Market
XRP Might Be in Serious Trouble as Ominous Signal Appears on Chart: Details
Charles Hoskinson Wants Nothing More to Do with XRP, Here's What Happened
XRP army turns Hoskinson from ally into "someone disgusted" The founder of Cardano blockchain and IOG, the company that built it, Charles Hoskinson, has taken to Twitter to announce that he is cutting off his social media connections with the XRP community after multiple trolls attacked and harassed him, unprovoked.
“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Says It’s Time for BTC, SHIB Finally Listed on BitMex, This Could Reduce Ripple’s Chance to Win SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. It's time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author says, as he predicts major collapse. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has yet again predicted a massive crash of the U.S. dollar and economy in a recent tweet, saying that millions could be “wiped out.” Kiyosaki wrote that people only take into consideration microeconomic things, such as prices of food and fuel going up, but macroeconomic issues remain invisible to them. The bestselling author then urged his followers to protect themselves “from macro,” recommending to buy not only Bitcoin this time, but also silver and gold. Kiyosaki has been predicting the forthcoming collapse of the USD over the past two years and has good reasons for this. In 2020 alone, the Fed printed more than 6 trillion dollars, and the U.S. central bank has increased interest rates several times this year.
Here's Why Coinbase Q3 Report Is Important for Crypto Market as Its Date Is Announced
Leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced the date of publication of financial results for the third quarter of 2022. According to the news, the exchange will release a letter to shareholders, including the required figures, on Nov. 3 after the close of trading on the stock market. Among other things, Coinbase will hold a Q&A session and discussion of the released financials at 2:30 p.m. the same day.
Peter Schiff Called Out Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones for Holding Bitcoin
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Sees Massive Spike. These Are Key Reasons Why
Bitcoin’s mining difficulty recently spiked by a whopping 13.55% and peaked at a new all-time high of 35.6 trillion hashes, according to data provided by BTC.com. It has marked the biggest increase since May 2021. This, of course, has put more pressure on Bitcoin miners who are struggling to...
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Listed on This Major Cryptocurrency Exchange: Details
One of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, announced that six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on its platform. Among others, the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, will be available for trading on BitMex. Thanks to the listing, users will be able to convert, deposit and withdraw SHIB to their...
Shiba Inu Price Drop Makes This Whale Buy Another 70 Billion SHIB
Charles Hoskinson: There's Nothing Left to Say About XRP
This Coin Shows Several Anomalies on Its Network, Here's What They Are
Charles Hoskinson Believes XRP to Be Commodity, Shiba Eternity Sets Historic Record, Ripple Keeps Hiring Amid Bear Market: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what happened in the world of crypto over the weekend with U.Today’s top four news stories. Cardano founder says XRP should be regulated as commodity, here’s why. Cardano and IOG founder Charles Hoskinson expressed his opinion on the legal status of XRP. He believes...
Bitcoin Might Take Eighteen Months to Reach $40K Mark If This Plays Out: Details
Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Might Be Nowhere Near: Dramatic Model for Bulls
Mr. Voell analyzed the performance of Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, in all past "bearish" cycles, i.e., periods between the tops and bottoms of the BTC price. Bitcoin (BTC) might drop below $14,000 soon, this model suggests. Mr. Voell took to Twitter yesterday, on Oct. 10, 2022, to share the...
Here's How Much Cardano Has Earned from Transactions and How It Differs from Ethereum and Solana
According to data given by CryptoRank, over the last 30 days, the blockchain Cardano has collected transaction fees for $290,000. At the same time, this result is 16% lower than the previous one, as follows from the presented data. Among the 10 blockchains featured in the source, Cardano ranks 8th...
BNY Mellon Officially Enters Cryptocurrency Custody Business
Bank of New York Mellon, the oldest American bank, has announced that its cryptocurrency custody platform is now live in the U.S., according to a Tuesday press release. Its select clients can now hold and transfer Bitcoin and Ether, the two largest cryptocurrencies, without relying on a crypto-native company. Robin...
Europe’s Most Crypto-Friendly Country Makes Sudden U-Turn
Portugal, which is considered to be the most crypto-friendly country in Europe, has made a decision to tax cryptocurrency gains, according to a Monday report by Bloomberg. Portugal has attracted plenty of digital nomads by not subjecting cryptocurrency transactions to taxation. However, the country has now made a major U-turn...
Monero (XMR) Forms Fundamentally Important Pattern: Crypto Market Review, October 10
