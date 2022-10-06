ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

It's Time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says, As He Predicts Major Collapse

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

u.today

100 Million XRP Moved by FTX Behemoth, Here's What It Means for Market

u.today

XRP Might Be in Serious Trouble as Ominous Signal Appears on Chart: Details

#Ripple#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Lightning Labs#Btc#Microstrategy
u.today

Charles Hoskinson Wants Nothing More to Do with XRP, Here's What Happened

XRP army turns Hoskinson from ally into "someone disgusted" The founder of Cardano blockchain and IOG, the company that built it, Charles Hoskinson, has taken to Twitter to announce that he is cutting off his social media connections with the XRP community after multiple trolls attacked and harassed him, unprovoked.
u.today

“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Says It’s Time for BTC, SHIB Finally Listed on BitMex, This Could Reduce Ripple’s Chance to Win SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. It's time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author says, as he predicts major collapse. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has yet again predicted a massive crash of the U.S. dollar and economy in a recent tweet, saying that millions could be “wiped out.” Kiyosaki wrote that people only take into consideration microeconomic things, such as prices of food and fuel going up, but macroeconomic issues remain invisible to them. The bestselling author then urged his followers to protect themselves “from macro,” recommending to buy not only Bitcoin this time, but also silver and gold. Kiyosaki has been predicting the forthcoming collapse of the USD over the past two years and has good reasons for this. In 2020 alone, the Fed printed more than 6 trillion dollars, and the U.S. central bank has increased interest rates several times this year.
u.today

Here's Why Coinbase Q3 Report Is Important for Crypto Market as Its Date Is Announced

Leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced the date of publication of financial results for the third quarter of 2022. According to the news, the exchange will release a letter to shareholders, including the required figures, on Nov. 3 after the close of trading on the stock market. Among other things, Coinbase will hold a Q&A session and discussion of the released financials at 2:30 p.m. the same day.
u.today

Peter Schiff Called Out Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones for Holding Bitcoin

u.today

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Sees Massive Spike. These Are Key Reasons Why

Bitcoin’s mining difficulty recently spiked by a whopping 13.55% and peaked at a new all-time high of 35.6 trillion hashes, according to data provided by BTC.com. It has marked the biggest increase since May 2021. This, of course, has put more pressure on Bitcoin miners who are struggling to...
u.today

Shiba Inu Price Drop Makes This Whale Buy Another 70 Billion SHIB

u.today

Charles Hoskinson: There's Nothing Left to Say About XRP

u.today

This Coin Shows Several Anomalies on Its Network, Here's What They Are

u.today

Bitcoin Might Take Eighteen Months to Reach $40K Mark If This Plays Out: Details

u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Might Be Nowhere Near: Dramatic Model for Bulls

Mr. Voell analyzed the performance of Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, in all past "bearish" cycles, i.e., periods between the tops and bottoms of the BTC price. Bitcoin (BTC) might drop below $14,000 soon, this model suggests. Mr. Voell took to Twitter yesterday, on Oct. 10, 2022, to share the...
u.today

BNY Mellon Officially Enters Cryptocurrency Custody Business

Bank of New York Mellon, the oldest American bank, has announced that its cryptocurrency custody platform is now live in the U.S., according to a Tuesday press release. Its select clients can now hold and transfer Bitcoin and Ether, the two largest cryptocurrencies, without relying on a crypto-native company. Robin...
u.today

Europe’s Most Crypto-Friendly Country Makes Sudden U-Turn

Portugal, which is considered to be the most crypto-friendly country in Europe, has made a decision to tax cryptocurrency gains, according to a Monday report by Bloomberg. Portugal has attracted plenty of digital nomads by not subjecting cryptocurrency transactions to taxation. However, the country has now made a major U-turn...
u.today

Monero (XMR) Forms Fundamentally Important Pattern: Crypto Market Review, October 10

