Google flaunts the potential of Pixel 7 Pro's zoom, night, and macro shots
Google shows off the power of Tensor G2's computational photography. Google has enhanced its computational photography with Tensor G2. The company has shared pictures showing off the potential of its zoom, macro, and night modes. There are only a few more days until the retail availability of the Pixel 7...
Catch record-low Google Pixel prices in the Prime Early Access Sale
Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a are at their best prices ever in the sale. As part of the Prime Early Access Sale, Google has cut the price of several of its previous generation Pixel smartphones. You can pick up some handsets such as the Pixel 6a at record-low prices during the sales event. For example, you can get the unlocked Pixel 6a for just $329 — that’s $120 off its regular $449 price tag.
We asked, you told us: Google might have a winner with the Pixel 7 series
Almost nine out of 10 polled readers think the Pixel 7 series is hot property. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are finally here after months of waiting, and the phones look like iterative upgrades over the Pixel 6 family. But we also have a few more substantial upgrades like more camera features, more AI-powered capabilities, and longer range zoom for the Pixel 7 Pro.
Account handles are coming to all YouTube users very soon
YouTube is bringing account handles to all users starting this week. YouTube hopes that the handles will increase audience reach and visibility. Some users will get to choose their handles before everyone else. Taking a cue from the likes of TikTok, Twitter, and other places around the internet, YouTube is...
Poll: Will you switch from Chrome in light of ad-blocking changes?
Chrome is making major changes that could break ad-blocking extensions. So is this enough for you to switch?. Google Chrome has recently faced a backlash from enthusiasts and tech news outlets due to a major change coming next year. The company is switching to a new extension platform dubbed Manifest v3, but this will effectively break many ad-blocking extensions.
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Which should you buy?
The two phones couldn't be more different. Google finally unveiled its latest flagship smartphones after months of leaks and teasers, mainly by Google itself. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are iterative updates this time, but that’s not bad for a company that’s been quite inconsistent with its devices. You get the expected upgrades to the processing package and key improvements across the board, with the Pixel 7 Pro standing out as the phone to get if you want it all.
Google reportedly says face unlock won't be coming to Pixel 6 Pro
Google Germany reportedly told a publication that the company wouldn’t roll out face unlock to older Pixels. That means the Pixel 6 Pro might never get the Pixel 7 series feature. The Pixel 7 series features face unlock apart from the usual fingerprint, PIN, password, or pattern screen lock...
Hey Google, a $350 smartwatch deserves more than 3 years of software updates
Samsung is beating Google at its own game. After years of rumors and leaks, Google finally took the wraps off the Pixel Watch earlier this week. However, the company left out one key detail during the presentation — how long it will support its first-ever Wear OS smartwatch. Luckily for us, Google’s own product documentation website goes into more detail. Just like the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Watch will get three years of guaranteed software updates, up until October 2025 (Pixel 7 handsets will see a further two years of security updates too).
We asked, you told us: You're deeply split over the Google Pixel Watch
It turns out that this was a really close race, but there can only be one winner. Google finally launched the Pixel Watch last week, coming after leaks spanning a few years. Expect a round design, Wear OS 3.5, and Fitbit integration, making for a pretty interesting proposition at first glance.
Google Assistant is now in Contacts: Here's why that's a big deal
A new card feature in Google Contacts will show every Google Assistant uses to identify your contacts. A new Google Assistant feature is coming to the Google Contacts app. Google Assistant will introduce a new card in Contacts that allows you to input information that Assistant can use to call your contacts via their relation to you.
The Pixel 7 Pro's 5x zoom betrays Google's portrait photography
The Google Pixel 7 series is here, and with that comes the tantalizing prospect of getting our hands on the next notch-up in smartphone photography. Excited? I am, but there are some reservations over here. While Google is sticking to a familiar camera hardware setup, a new 5x optical zoom...
It took six years, but Google finally convinced me to get a Pixel
As far as I'm concerned, Google's growing pains are finally over. Around the launch of the Pixel 6 series, I wrote a commentary about how those phones represented a new beginning for Google. Now, one year later, you can officially buy a Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro — the second release in Pixel’s “second age,” as it were.
It's now or never for the Pixel 7, and Google is rightly backing itself
More options for buyers, more potential customers for Google. It's a win-win situation. It’s taken a while for Google to hit peak momentum with the Pixel series, but the relative success of the Pixel 6 proves that Google has found its niche — value and imaging. Playing up the product’s core strengths through a renewed marketing effort worked in its favor, and the Pixel 6 series shipped just shy of four million units. Further, it proved that there was room for Google to compete.
Grab the Sony WH-1000XM5, WF-1000XM4 and more on Amazon Prime Early Access sale
Everyone knows Sony makes top-notch Active Noise Cancelling headphones and earphones. Its best equipment in the market right now — the Sony WH-1000XM5 headset and the WF-1000XM4 buds — is on sale right now on Amazon with great discounts worth considering. The WH-1000XM5 outperformed the Bose QuietComfort 45...
Check out these lowest-ever Amazon discounts on Samsung's 2022 flagships
Now's a good a time as any to get a Galaxy S22 series phone or Galaxy foldable. Samsung is holding the Prime Early Access Sale from today (October 11) until tomorrow, offering discounts on a number of consumer products. Smartphones are included in the sale too, and we’re already seeing steep discounts on various Samsung Galaxy flagship phones.
Google and Fitbit are denying us the super-watch we all want
Whether you go Google or Fitbit for your watch, you're going to need to make compromises. But why?. We’ve been waiting years to see it and now we finally know everything there is to know about the Google Pixel Watch. Announced this week alongside the Google Pixel 7 series, the Wear OS-powered smartwatch runs on a very old processor, has a tiny battery, and commands a higher price than its closest competitors. We haven’t had the chance to give it a full review yet, but on paper, it’s not the industry-defining timepiece we were hoping for.
A password-free future comes to Android and Chrome from today
Passkeys are a more secure alternative to the good old password. And you can try it out today. Google has announced that passkeys are available to developers on Android and Chrome. You’ll need the Play Services beta and Chrome Canary to try this out. A stable release will follow...
Daily Authority: 🔨 Right to repair
Insight into the right-to-repair movement, Pixel 7 features on older Pixels, iPhone 14's rollercoaster 911 calls, and more. 🎬Good morning and welcome to Monday’s Daily Authority. The weekend flew by, and it’s hard to believe it’s Monday already. But I’m looking forward to seeing The Lost King at the movies tomorrow night. First though, the day’s top tech news…
How to change the time, date & time zone on your iPhone
Unfortunately, your iPhone won't take care of your jetlag. If you are a frequent traveler, you likely need to change the time on your iPhone quite often. If you are crossing to other parts of the world, this would also likely involve switching time zones and dates. Luckily, the iPhone can take care of all this for you if you have the necessary settings enabled. But you can also manually change the time on your iPhone too.
