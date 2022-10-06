Whether you go Google or Fitbit for your watch, you're going to need to make compromises. But why?. We’ve been waiting years to see it and now we finally know everything there is to know about the Google Pixel Watch. Announced this week alongside the Google Pixel 7 series, the Wear OS-powered smartwatch runs on a very old processor, has a tiny battery, and commands a higher price than its closest competitors. We haven’t had the chance to give it a full review yet, but on paper, it’s not the industry-defining timepiece we were hoping for.

