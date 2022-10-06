Lake Havasu is a lake city in Arizona and in California, since it is on the border of both states. It is a place where people live, go for the summer, and even in the winter. The lake is split into 3 sections including upper, lower and middle.The middle part of the lake is called “The Chanel” which is the most popular section. Water sports are extremely common here including tubing, wakeboarding, kayaking, fishing and swimming. Lake Havasu’s population is increasing by the day with the many things you can do there. As of now there are 55,463 people living there.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO