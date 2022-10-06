Read full article on original website
L Kelley
6d ago
You think you have a problem with wrecks now, put in one of those things and get ready for pure misery. The only one who is going to like it is going to be the tow trucks. Wouldn't it be cheaper to have the local police go there and cite anyone who runs those stop signs and causes the problems. For some reason alot of drivers don't understand the concept of a 4 way stop sign nevertheless a 5 way.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mohave Daily News
Accident reroutes traffic through Laughlin/Bullhead City
WILLOW BEACH — A fiery collision between two semi-tractor trailer rigs Sunday miraculously resulted in only minor injuries to one of the drivers but did cause traffic issues affecting Laughlin/Bullhead City for several hours. The crash occurred at Milepost 15 on U.S. 93, south of the Nevada state line...
Mohave Daily News
BCPD officers complete instructor school
BULLHEAD CITY — Three members of the Bullhead City Police Department recently completed defensive tactics instructor school for law enforcement. The class was held at the Western Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy in Lake Havasu City. Completing the course from the Bullhead City were Cpl. Trent Petersen, Officer John...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Big-ticket expenses addressed at Kingman City Council￼
KINGMAN – The Kingman City Council handled some big-ticket expense items during its October 4 regular meeting. Council approved a staff request to apply for more than $40,000,000 in grant funds for the proposed Rancho Santa Fe Interstate 40 Traffic Interchange. City Manager Ron Foggin said staff analysis concluded...
Mohave Daily News
CRUHSD nixes Flex Fridays
BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Union High School District voted to approve the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school calendars at last night’s governing board meeting, which saw one major change for students: the Flex Friday program, which allows students to attend extra school classes or activities once or twice month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Persons Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bullhead City (Bullhead City, AZ)
According to the Bullhead City Police Department, a motorcycle crash was reported on Monday in Bullhead City.Officials confirmed that two people died due to the fatal accident.
Mohave Daily News
MHS homecoming parade on tap Thursday
BULLHEAD CITY — The annual Mohave High School homecoming parade will be held on its usual route, but not at its usual time this year — instead, locals will be treated to a night parade. The parade is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Langford...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Officer Zachary Heiberger completes motor school￼
On Thursday, October 6, Officer Zachary Heiberger graduated from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Motor School. The school was 160 hours of intense motorcycle training to include: basic handling and motorcycle safety, maneuvering techniques, high speed braking and an endurance ride of over 300 miles throughout Nevada. All 18 of the students were able to successfully complete the grueling final exam on a rain-soaked track. Traffic Officer Heiberger will now resume his duties on one of the Kingman Police Department Harley Davidson motorcycles.
Mohave Daily News
Mosquito fogging planned in Mohave Valley
MOHAVE VALLEY — The Mohave County Environmental Health Division has ordered another round of mosquito fogging in two areas of Mohave Valley following surveillance conducted last week. The surveillance in traps placed by the county's health department revealed mosquito populations meeting the criteria to enact protocols under the U.S....
RELATED PEOPLE
thestandardnewspaper.online
50 miles of Hwy 95 to be repaved￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Nearly 50 miles of State Route 95 will be repaved in northwest Arizona next year. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Public Information Officer Ryan Harding said the state legislature initially provided $46-million for the projects and $19.5-million more this year. Harding said design work is nearly...
Mohave Daily News
Man drowns at Lake Havasu
LAKE HAVASU CITY — The body of a California man was recovered from Lake Havasu on Sunday, a day after he disappeared after jumping into the water. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 47-year-old Michael Dean Phan, of Garden Grove, an city in northern Orange County southeast of Los Angeles.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman Route 66 Fest is Oct. 14, 15￼
KINGMAN – The Kingman Route 66 Fest celebrates all things Route 66, especially the history and culture surrounding it, and is hosted in beautiful Lewis Kingman Park, a historic park that was one of Arizona’s few shady rest stops along the Mother Road. This event will feature live bands, a beer garden serving regional craft beers, food and craft vendors, a motorcycle show, a classic car show, a vintage trailer show, a pin up contest, Route 66 displays, fun activity zones, Kingman’s FIRST and ONLY zipline, a fun photobooth, children’s activities – the list goes on and on! The Route 66 Fest is free for spectators and free public parking is in the adjacent lot at the corner of Andy Devine Ave (Route 66) and Fairgrounds Ave.
Mohave Daily News
More T-bird swimmers notch state qualifications
LAKE HAVASU CITY — Mohave High School swimmers notched noteworthy performances at a state-qualifier meet on Friday hosted by Lake Havasu High. The Thunderbirds went up against swimmers from Havasu, Kofa High, Kingman High and Kingman Academy. The T-birds scored 244 points and placed second overall. First place went...
IN THIS ARTICLE
speedonthewater.com
Image Of The Week: DCB Breaks Own Formation Record
During the late-August Lake of the Ozarks Shootout and concurrent Super Cat Fest events in Central Missouri, eight DCB Performance Boats catamaran owners ran in a then-record-setting formation of models from the El Cajon, Calif., company. And speedonthewater.com chief photographer Pete Boden was there to capture the image. A Saturday...
Mohave Daily News
Three facing drug charges
BULLHEAD CITY — Three Bullhead City residents are facing similar drug-related charges after separate arrests. Justin Michael Boehm was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman on one count of possession of dangerous drugs, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia two two confirmed warrants for failure to appear on previous charges.
thestandardnewspaper.online
LHC couple charged for meth sales￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Police report the arrest of a Lake Havasu City couple under investigation for alleged methamphetamine sales throughout Mohave County. Lake Havasu City Police Sergeant Tyler Tribolet said Billy Johnson, 55, and Jennifer Springfield, 45, were taken into custody during an October 6 traffic stop in Yucca.
Body exhumed from Arizona desert in California homicide
A body that was buried in the Arizona desert was exhumed on Thursday in the investigation of a homicide that occurred in Bakersfield, California, in late September.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saugusscroll.org
The In and Outs of Lake Havasu
Lake Havasu is a lake city in Arizona and in California, since it is on the border of both states. It is a place where people live, go for the summer, and even in the winter. The lake is split into 3 sections including upper, lower and middle.The middle part of the lake is called “The Chanel” which is the most popular section. Water sports are extremely common here including tubing, wakeboarding, kayaking, fishing and swimming. Lake Havasu’s population is increasing by the day with the many things you can do there. As of now there are 55,463 people living there.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Rickety Cricket hosts grand opening in LHC￼
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Rickety Cricket Taproom to celebrate its Grand Opening. Offering 22 beers on tap, including guest taps. Saki, wine and a selection of fun mixed drinks also available and don’t forget to add a Glitter Bomb! Tuesdays are open mic night and Fridays and Saturdays are live music. Stop in and meet the friendly staff, they look forward to serving you! Attending the ceremony from left to right were Theresa Crowell, Sage Best, Brooke Fowler, Ashton Best, Trevor Best, Ashley Best, Anne Best, Laurie Doyle, Corey Janecek and Becky Goldberg. Rickety Cricket is located at 2068 McCulloch Blvd. N.
ID of man found in Arizona wash still unknown a month later
A body found in a wash outside Bullhead City is unidentified more than a month later, and the Mohave County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the man
4 arrested, 1 at large for suspected murder after victim remains found in Arizona
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, a body was found in the desert outside of Fort Mohave, Arizona. Officials with the Bakersfield Police Department, the Fort Mohave Sheriff’s Office and Crime Scene said they believe it to be the remains of a murder victim killed on Sept. 23 in Bakersfield. On Sept. 23 around 1:48 a.m., […]
Comments / 6