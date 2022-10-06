A British man who murdered his 19-year-old Canadian girlfriend wrote an apology letter to her family from jail blaming his “intrusive thoughts” for her death. In the letter, a copy of which can be revealed by The Independent, Jack Sepple said he was “very sorry” for murdering Ashley Wadsworth at his Essex home on 1 February. Sepple, 23, was handed a life sentence with a minimum prison term of 23 years and six months on Monday after a court heard that he had violently stabbed and strangled Ms Wadsworth just days before she was due to be reunited with...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 29 MINUTES AGO