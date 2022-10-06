Read full article on original website
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes celebrates cinema and the families we choose and that choose us with his new film "Empire of Light", a star-studded drama he wrote, directed and produced.
Family influencers need to be demonetized ASAP
The psychological and behavioral repercussions of child stardom are well-documented. Miley Cyrus, Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears — we can all think of a star raised in the limelight who subsequently suffered a very public breakdown. But is this mental and emotional turmoil the fate of child influencers? What will happen to the children who knew a camera lens before they knew how to walk? What sort of pressure does it cause child influencers to be the breadwinners of their families before they even understand the concept of income or fame?
Why is infidelity becoming a trend?
This past July, news broke that TikTok star Addison Rae’s father, Monty Lopez, had allegedly forced a woman almost half his age into cheating with him. Just within the last month, that same social media platform was taken by storm as model Sumner Stroh uploaded a series of videos exposing Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine for cheating on his wife by texting other women on social media. And now, just this past week, social media platforms were once again set ablaze as Ned Fulmer, a member of the four-man comedy group The Try Guys, was exposed for cheating on his long-time wife with his associate producer.
Stop glamorizing violent crime in media
With “DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” Netflix’s newest serial killer series, taking the number one spot on the top ten Netflix shows in the United States, I’m at a loss for words. Despite the immense media saturation and endless selection of shows to watch, the public still opts to give their attention to the 900th series about [insert serial killer name]’s crimes. It’s troubling to see not only a huge surge in this genre of media, but also the inadvertent desensitization to such violent crimes that has yet to be earnestly addressed.
First World Problems: Break up with your significant other
National Boyfriend’s Day just passed not too long ago, and as a victim of indecent PDA exposure, I’ve made an executive decision: It’s time for you and your significant other to break up. I mean, “other” is in the name. Your partner’s lips are not meant, physically...
