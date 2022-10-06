The Beatles have released the next track from their upcoming Revolver box set: the first take of "Tomorrow Never Knows." This initial take was recorded on April 6, 1966, in Studio Three at EMI Studios, which would later become Abbey Road Studios. It was the band's first recording session for Revolver. "We had no sense of the momentousness of what we were doing," recording engineer Geoff Emerick later recalled. "It all just seemed like a bit of fun in a good cause at the time – but what we created that afternoon was actually the forerunner of today's beat-and-loop-driven music."

