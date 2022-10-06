ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe Vents His Spleen on ‘Ignoreland’

R.E.M. began crafting their follow-up to Out of Time, just as the album was becoming a multi-platinum blockbuster in the spring and summer of 1991. They wanted to do something different, from a musical vantage point. Where their seventh full-length studio release had been delicate (mandolins), pastoral (string sections) and often cheery (“Shiny Happy People” anyone?), R.E.M. were planning to come up with a batch of rockers. This next disc would be hard, fast and loud, the sonic successor to the crunchiest material on 1987’s Document and 1988’s Green.
Ultimate Classic Rock

30 Years Ago: Alice in Chains Reach Grunge Stardom With ‘Dirt’

On paper, Alice in Chains had every reason to be a happy band when it began working on its sophomore full-length album. The Seattle quartet had become one of rock's hottest newcomers with its 1990 debut, Facelift. The slow-building set spawned a Grammy Award-nominated hit single in "Man in the Box," was the first from the new Seattle "grunge" generation to be certified gold and put Alice in Chains on stage opening for Van Halen, Poison, Iggy Pop and others. Facelift would eventually go on to triple-platinum sales. Meanwhile, the band was featured in Cameron Crowe's hit Seattle-based movie Singles, while their song "Would?" kicked off the film's soundtrack album.
Ultimate Classic Rock

R.E.M. Try to Remember ‘Nightswimming’

When the overarching themes of R.E.M.'s Automatic for the People are discussed, the first two things that come up are death and youth. Some songs feature a woman on her deathbed ("Try Not to Breathe"), a mourning family ("Sweetness Follows"), a dead movie star ("Monty Got a Raw Deal") and a person nearing the end of existence ("Find the River"). And then there are messages for the kids ("Drive," "Everybody Hurts") and lyrics wrapped in notions of childhood ("The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite," "Man on the Moon").
Ultimate Classic Rock

When Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones Offered R.E.M. a Key Assist

Members of R.E.M. were skeptical about the commercial potential of their eighth album, Automatic for the People. It was a testament to their immense popularity and sharp songcraft that the lush, brooding LP replicated the success of its 1991 successor Out of Time, climbing to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and selling over 4 million copies in the United States.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to the Beatles’ First Take of ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’

The Beatles have released the next track from their upcoming Revolver box set: the first take of "Tomorrow Never Knows." This initial take was recorded on April 6, 1966, in Studio Three at EMI Studios, which would later become Abbey Road Studios. It was the band's first recording session for Revolver. "We had no sense of the momentousness of what we were doing," recording engineer Geoff Emerick later recalled. "It all just seemed like a bit of fun in a good cause at the time – but what we created that afternoon was actually the forerunner of today's beat-and-loop-driven music."
Ultimate Classic Rock

Charlie Watts Blamed Led Zeppelin for Long Rolling Stones Shows

Charlie Watts believed Led Zeppelin were responsible for the Rolling Stones having to play concerts that lasted two hours or more. The drummer, who died aged 80 last year, retained a soft spot for the kind of low-key barroom shows he’d played as a young jazz musician. But in an excerpt from the official biography Charlie’s Good Tonight – by Paul Sexton and revealed by Billboard – he said he understood the path his band had followed.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Tom Petty’s Death: Five Years Later

Tom Petty once proclaimed that if "you never slow down, you never grow old." He did very little of that in the final years of his life. In fact, he died just a week after the Heartbreakers wrapped up an extensive 40th anniversary tour on Sept. 25, 2017 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Petty was found at his home on Oct. 2, unconscious and in cardiac arrest. Premature reports of his death followed before Petty finally succumbed a few hours later at a hospital in Santa Monica, a few weeks shy of his 67th birthday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Foo Fighters Perform With Members of Soundgarden

Soundgarden members Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron took the stage at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles Tuesday night. They were joined by Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Pat Smear, Nirvana co-founder Krist Novoselic and the Pretty Reckless singer Taylor Momsen for two songs, both from 1994’s Superunknown: "The Day I Tried to Live" and "Black Hole Sun."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ultimate Classic Rock

Alice Cooper Got Heavy and Horrific on ‘Raise Your Fist and Yell’

Alice Cooper wasn't keen on squandering his new lease on life after roaring back with 1986's Constrictor, and he quickly followed up the career-rejuvenating LP with Raise Your Fist and Yell, released on Sept. 29, 1987. Constrictor found the veteran shock-rocker emerging from a self-imposed music industry exile with newfound sobriety, clarity of purpose and a metallic edge that could contend with a fresh generation of big-haired Sunset Strip rockers.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Steve Perry Previews New Holiday Song ‘Maybe This Year’

Former Journey singer Steve Perry has given fans a preview of his upcoming holiday song, "Maybe This Year." "Hello, everyone. I'm Steve Perry, and this is my recording studio,” the rocker began in a video uploaded to Tik Tok. “And these are my holiday lights, and these are my holiday assistants,” he continued, showing colorful lights and children’s toys decorating his workspace.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Phil Collins’ Son Nic Joining Mike and the Mechanics Tour

Genesis guitarist Mike Rutherford announced that Phil Collins’ son Nic will play drums on his 2023 Mike + the Mechanics tour dates. Nic, 21, took his father’s place for Genesis’ final reunion tour after health issues left Phil Collins unable to play. Instead, he sang lead vocals from a seat and retired after their last performance in March.
