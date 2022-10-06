Read full article on original website
How Meg Ryan, Miami and 10cc Impacted R.E.M.‘s ‘Star Me Kitten’
In the early ’90s, Meg Ryan wasn’t just preventing Tom Hanks from being Sleepless in Seattle. The movie star also was helping R.E.M. avoid getting a “Parental Advisory” sticker stamped on their new album. At the same time that Ryan was filming the aforementioned romantic comedy...
R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe Vents His Spleen on ‘Ignoreland’
R.E.M. began crafting their follow-up to Out of Time, just as the album was becoming a multi-platinum blockbuster in the spring and summer of 1991. They wanted to do something different, from a musical vantage point. Where their seventh full-length studio release had been delicate (mandolins), pastoral (string sections) and often cheery (“Shiny Happy People” anyone?), R.E.M. were planning to come up with a batch of rockers. This next disc would be hard, fast and loud, the sonic successor to the crunchiest material on 1987’s Document and 1988’s Green.
30 Years Ago: Alice in Chains Reach Grunge Stardom With ‘Dirt’
On paper, Alice in Chains had every reason to be a happy band when it began working on its sophomore full-length album. The Seattle quartet had become one of rock's hottest newcomers with its 1990 debut, Facelift. The slow-building set spawned a Grammy Award-nominated hit single in "Man in the Box," was the first from the new Seattle "grunge" generation to be certified gold and put Alice in Chains on stage opening for Van Halen, Poison, Iggy Pop and others. Facelift would eventually go on to triple-platinum sales. Meanwhile, the band was featured in Cameron Crowe's hit Seattle-based movie Singles, while their song "Would?" kicked off the film's soundtrack album.
R.E.M. Try to Remember ‘Nightswimming’
When the overarching themes of R.E.M.'s Automatic for the People are discussed, the first two things that come up are death and youth. Some songs feature a woman on her deathbed ("Try Not to Breathe"), a mourning family ("Sweetness Follows"), a dead movie star ("Monty Got a Raw Deal") and a person nearing the end of existence ("Find the River"). And then there are messages for the kids ("Drive," "Everybody Hurts") and lyrics wrapped in notions of childhood ("The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite," "Man on the Moon").
When Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones Offered R.E.M. a Key Assist
Members of R.E.M. were skeptical about the commercial potential of their eighth album, Automatic for the People. It was a testament to their immense popularity and sharp songcraft that the lush, brooding LP replicated the success of its 1991 successor Out of Time, climbing to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and selling over 4 million copies in the United States.
New Cover Puts Joe Walsh’s ‘Life’s Been Good’ Back on the Charts
More than 40 years after its release, the Joe Walsh classic “Life’s Been Good” is being embraced by a new generation of music fans thanks to a popular updated version by reggae-rock group Dirty Heads. The original tune arrived in 1978 on Walsh’s fourth solo album, But...
The Classic Soul Songs Bruce Springsteen Covers on His New Album
At age 73, decades deep into one of rock's most storied careers, Bruce Springsteen doesn't need to experiment. But he made a point of pushing himself — by highlighting his vocals above all else — on his upcoming LP of soul covers, Only the Strong Survive. "I decided...
Listen to the Beatles’ First Take of ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’
The Beatles have released the next track from their upcoming Revolver box set: the first take of "Tomorrow Never Knows." This initial take was recorded on April 6, 1966, in Studio Three at EMI Studios, which would later become Abbey Road Studios. It was the band's first recording session for Revolver. "We had no sense of the momentousness of what we were doing," recording engineer Geoff Emerick later recalled. "It all just seemed like a bit of fun in a good cause at the time – but what we created that afternoon was actually the forerunner of today's beat-and-loop-driven music."
Charlie Watts Blamed Led Zeppelin for Long Rolling Stones Shows
Charlie Watts believed Led Zeppelin were responsible for the Rolling Stones having to play concerts that lasted two hours or more. The drummer, who died aged 80 last year, retained a soft spot for the kind of low-key barroom shows he’d played as a young jazz musician. But in an excerpt from the official biography Charlie’s Good Tonight – by Paul Sexton and revealed by Billboard – he said he understood the path his band had followed.
Metal Supergroup Covers Black Sabbath at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Foo Fighters cranked the gain to "11" at Tuesday Night's Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, blazing through two Black Sabbath covers with a makeshift supergroup featuring Sabbath's Geezer Butler, Metallica's Lars Ulrich and former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach. Dave Grohl introduced the trio in a...
Neil Young Announces New Album With Crazy Horse, ‘World Record’
Neil Young has announced a new album with Crazy Horse, World Record. Set for release on Nov. 18, World Record is Young's 42nd album and 15th with his longtime backing band Crazy Horse. The album was co-produced by Young and Rick Rubin. According to a press release, World Record finds...
When Aerosmith Fired a Powerful Parting Shot With ‘Draw the Line’
Aerosmith ruled the hard-rock mountain at the start of 1977, hot off the back-to-back smashes of 1975's Toys in the Attic and 1976's Rocks. Burnt out by relentless touring, they desperately needed some time to recharge. Unfortunately for Aerosmith, the cocktail of fame, fortune and excess proved far too potent...
Smashing Pumpkins Debut Two New Songs at Triumphant Tour Kickoff: Review, Set List
No small feat following up Jane's Addiction's ferocious set at Sunday night's Spirits on Fire Tour kickoff, but the Smashing Pumpkins rose to the occasion with a dynamic headlining performance that blended massive hits, old-school deep cuts and a sprinkling of brand-new, unreleased songs. The Billy Corgan-fronted outfit opened its...
Foreigner and Styx Never Even Considered for Rock Hall, Says Boss
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame co-founder Jann Wenner said Foreigner and Styx have never even been considered for induction. Wenner, who founded Rolling Stone magazine, added that bands from the same era, including REO Speedwagon and Boston, have also never been discussed by those tasked with choosing inductees. In...
Tom Petty’s Death: Five Years Later
Tom Petty once proclaimed that if "you never slow down, you never grow old." He did very little of that in the final years of his life. In fact, he died just a week after the Heartbreakers wrapped up an extensive 40th anniversary tour on Sept. 25, 2017 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Petty was found at his home on Oct. 2, unconscious and in cardiac arrest. Premature reports of his death followed before Petty finally succumbed a few hours later at a hospital in Santa Monica, a few weeks shy of his 67th birthday.
Watch Foo Fighters Perform With Members of Soundgarden
Soundgarden members Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron took the stage at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles Tuesday night. They were joined by Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Pat Smear, Nirvana co-founder Krist Novoselic and the Pretty Reckless singer Taylor Momsen for two songs, both from 1994’s Superunknown: "The Day I Tried to Live" and "Black Hole Sun."
Alice Cooper Got Heavy and Horrific on ‘Raise Your Fist and Yell’
Alice Cooper wasn't keen on squandering his new lease on life after roaring back with 1986's Constrictor, and he quickly followed up the career-rejuvenating LP with Raise Your Fist and Yell, released on Sept. 29, 1987. Constrictor found the veteran shock-rocker emerging from a self-imposed music industry exile with newfound sobriety, clarity of purpose and a metallic edge that could contend with a fresh generation of big-haired Sunset Strip rockers.
Steve Perry Previews New Holiday Song ‘Maybe This Year’
Former Journey singer Steve Perry has given fans a preview of his upcoming holiday song, "Maybe This Year." "Hello, everyone. I'm Steve Perry, and this is my recording studio,” the rocker began in a video uploaded to Tik Tok. “And these are my holiday lights, and these are my holiday assistants,” he continued, showing colorful lights and children’s toys decorating his workspace.
Bruce Springsteen Covers Soul Gems on ‘Only the Strong Survive’
Bruce Springsteen has announced a new album of soul covers, Only the Strong Survive, out on Nov. 11. The album is available for preorder on Springsteen's website in vinyl, CD and digital download formats. You can see the track listing below. Rumors of a new Springsteen album began circulating after...
Phil Collins’ Son Nic Joining Mike and the Mechanics Tour
Genesis guitarist Mike Rutherford announced that Phil Collins’ son Nic will play drums on his 2023 Mike + the Mechanics tour dates. Nic, 21, took his father’s place for Genesis’ final reunion tour after health issues left Phil Collins unable to play. Instead, he sang lead vocals from a seat and retired after their last performance in March.
