Gareth.T Ushers In an Era of Hong Kong R&B and Pop
As anthems for the growing pains of Gen Z, an air of vulnerability comes through in Gareth.T’s soft melodies, a style that can be traced all the way back to when he was in primary school. That’s when he started playing piano and violin, “like normal Asian kids would,” he told VICE over a video call from Hong Kong.
Hanging Out With the Northern Boys, the UK's Finest Retiree Rap Act
Ever wonder what happened to that one teacher at school who could barely mask his inner weekend warrior, always stumbling into maths on a Monday morning with bags beneath his eyes? Well, three people’s grandads have come along to answer that question. And it is an answer as gloriously terrifying as it is terrifyingly glorious. Enter: The Northern Boys, your new favourite UK rap trio.
The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now
One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
Vice
Young Australian Artists On Keith Haring And The Meaning Of Art
This article was created in partnership with Pandora to celebrate the new Keith Haring x Pandora collaboration. Keith Haring believed art is for everybody. To celebrate the iconic artist, we caught up with three Australian artists in three very different fields to discuss how Haring’s work influenced theirs, as well as the common thread binding them together: the creative drive behind art itself.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Makes Blue Jeans Fashion’s Most Enduring Trend?
Blue jeans are America’s great equalizer: Equal parts yee-haw Americana and New York Fashion Week. They’re the unspoken uniform of Camp Counselors and French millennials. They’re punk rock-meets-scumbro-meets-girl-next-door. Your mom owns a pair — and so does Pete Davidson. So what is it about, say, second-hand 501s, that makes them so democratically, enduringly iconic…without the aspirational price tag on something like a Chanel bag?
An Interview With The Shirts That Go Hard Guy
If you’ve spent any time on the Internet, you would have come across Instagram’s Good Shirts, or Twitter’s Shirts That Go Hard. Even if you’ve never thought about either of those accounts, you would have seen the Shirts. They are ubiquitous and they are multiplying. They are as inescapable as they are magnetic; borne of a vastly expanding wormhole that is the Shirts That Go Hard and Good Shirts dichotomy.
Stop Fantasising About Living on a Houseboat
“There have been moments where I’ve just burst into tears on the tube because all I want to do is go home, have a bath, and go to bed.” Instead, 24-year-old teacher Clare Hayhurst, who wishes to be referred to by a pseudonym as “canal folk can get territorial online”, was faced with finishing work at school, only to begin her evenings renovating her house boat and reading The 12-Volt Bible – the beginner’s guide to electrical systems.
