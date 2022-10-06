ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam‘s Off-Kilter Ensemble Takes on Historical Coup Plot

The city of Amsterdam, in the new David O. Russell film, serves as a kind of metonym for youthful bliss; specifically, the kind many shattered WWI veterans found after the Great War ended, drifting through a Euro springtime of booze, jazz, Modernism, and free-flying romance. Only a modest chunk of the film dallies there, but it’s a sweet idyll, as scarred Argonne Forest vet-buddies Dr. Bert Berendsen (Christian Bale) and Harold Woodman (John David Washington), along with their hospital nurse and budding artiste Valerie Voze (Margot Robbie), cavort, screw (Harold and Valerie are soulmates), and bond in a lost weekend they know can’t last forever.
