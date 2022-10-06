Read full article on original website
The last Covid holdouts in Asia are throwing open their doors for travel — except for China
Across Asia, borders are opening and quarantine measures are lifting as even the last few countries clinging to Covid restrictions embrace a return to travel. Except, that is, in one country: China. After having their economies battered by nearly three years of halted travel, several countries in the region have...
Webb telescope spies an unusual set of nested dust rings in space
A new image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope shows rings of dust plumes created by the violent interactions between two stars. The image is part of new research that reveals how intense starlight can push matter around in space by focusing on a double-star system located 5,000 light-years away from Earth in the Cygnus constellation.
