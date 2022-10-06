Read full article on original website
Related
laptopmag.com
Google Pixel Buds Pro crash to $151 in October Prime Day Early Access deal — lowest price yet!
Google's Pixel Buds Pro earbuds just hit a new price low for October Prime Day. While they've seen several price drops this year, this is the deepest discount yet. And if you happen to be hunting for AirPods Pro alternatives, the Pixel Buds Pro are the best wireless earbuds to have on your shortlist.
laptopmag.com
Google Pixel 6a drops to its lowest ever price in huge Prime Early Access deal
Google's Pixel 6a just got a massive $120 price cut in the Amazon Prime Early Access sale!. Naturally, it's the lowest price yet for this new release Google phone. This is one of the best unlocked phone deals you can get right now. (opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a...
laptopmag.com
Asus Chromebook CX1 falls to just $169 during Amazon's October Prime event
The Asus Chromebook CX1 is one of the best budget laptops to buy during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. It boots in seconds, has a long-lasting battery, and features built-in virus protection. Right now, the Asus Chromebook CX1 for just $199 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $80 cheaper...
laptopmag.com
Better than October Prime Day: Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 2-in-1 tablet for just $189
The Microsoft Store is following the trend of rolling out early holiday deals. For a limited time, the Windows software maker is slashing up to 50% off select Intel PC (opens in new tab)s from top-rated brands. As part of its October sales event, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
laptopmag.com
Surface Pro 9 revealed: Microsoft presents a 2-in-1 supercharged with 5G
Microsoft reveals the Surface Pro 9, an updated 2-in-1 laptop with 12th Gen Intel CPUs, optional 5G support, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, and a selection of "vibrant" colors. Announced at the Microsoft Surface October event, the long-rumored Surface Pro 9 has finally arrived, and it packs a few notable updates to the already impressive Surface Pro 8. Not only are we getting 12th Gen Intel i5 and i7 options, but there's also a 5G model equipped with Microsoft SQ 3 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon.
laptopmag.com
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs. Surface Pro 8: Which should you buy?
Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 has just arrived and whether you are looking to upgrade from an earlier model Surface Pro or are considering a switch to Microsoft's 2-in-1 for the first time you way be wondering how different it is from last year's Surface Pro 8. As is always the...
laptopmag.com
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is here: Two models boasting 17-hour battery life
The Surface Laptop 5 has arrived, with Microsoft packing the latest 12th Gen Intel processors in both 13.5-inch and 15-inch models — and there's even a fresh Sage color option. Announced during the Microsoft Surface October event, the Surface Laptop 5 returns with 13.5-inch and 15-inch models with updated...
laptopmag.com
How to password protect a Word document
Microsoft Word offers an often-overlooked feature that allows users to password protect sensitive documents. These documents are not only password protected, but encrypted, meaning even if someone else were to gain access it’s unlikely they could ever open the document. Encryption is a means of scrambling data so that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
laptopmag.com
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones get $50 price cut in October Prime Day deal
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are the best noise-cancelling headphones to buy, and they are even more tempting now, thanks to a beasty discount in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. For a limited time, you can get theSony WH-1000XM5 Headphone for $348 (opens in new tab) at Woot. They normally retail...
laptopmag.com
Prime Day laptop deal: Acer Chromebook 512 drops to only $80!
Get this! The Acer Chromebook 512 is only $79.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab) in this shocking Prime Day Early Access deal. This budget-friendly laptop is usually $199, but thanks to the Amazon gods and goddesses sending down their Prime Day blessings upon us, this $200 Chromebook is only $80. Hallelujah! This is definitely on of the best laptop deals you can get.
laptopmag.com
Act fast! Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with AMD falls to under $900
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is in full swing, and we're seeing price cuts left, right, and center. In fact, the impressive Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 has now dropped to under $900 — and it comes packed with a speedy AMD CPU. Right now, you can get the AMD-powered...
laptopmag.com
Don't miss these Amazon Fire TV deals — smart 4K TVs as low as $349 for October Prime Day
Amazon's 48-hour October Prime Day sale kicked off today and it includes some fantastic discounts on smart TVs. We've got a trio of TV deals here, but if you are in the market for any other tech you may want to follow our October Prime Day live blog for a variety of excellent offers.
laptopmag.com
Apple Watch Series 8 drops to $349 after first discount
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale starts tomorrow, however, early deals are creeping in. If you were hoping for a price drop on the new Apple Watch Series 8, here it is. For the first time, the Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for $349 (opens in new tab). Typically it retails for $399, so that's $50 in savings. This is the lowest ever for this newly released smartwatch and one of the best Apple Watch deals you can get now. Walmart (opens in new tab)offers this same deal.
laptopmag.com
Meta Quest Pro: The future of VR is MR
The Meta Quest Pro seamless combines the real and virtual worlds, but it'll cost a pretty penny to do so. Ever since I got my first faceful of VR via the Oculus Rift DK1, I've been all-in on virtual reality. And since the DK1's release back in 2013, we've seen several iterations of the headset, the most current being the Meta Quest 2. And with each new headset, the bar has been raised. However, has always been “What’s next? What’s the next big thing?” In the case of virtual reality, the answer is mixed reality. And the answer for Meta is the Meta Quest Pro.
laptopmag.com
Amazon October Prime Day laptop deal: Lenovo Flex 5 2-in-1 for $679
The Lenovo Flex 5 14 laptop is an excellent 2-in-1 laptop with sturdy 360-degree hinges, a comfortable keyboard, and reliable performance. Whether you need it for on-the-go multitasking or on-the-couch Netflix-ing, switching between tablet, tent, and laptop mode is a breeze. At the moment, you can get the Lenovo Flex...
laptopmag.com
Best Prime Day phone deals October 2022
Amazon Prime Day October phone deals offer steep discounts on today's best smartphones. The first ever Prime Early Access Sale has just started and we're seeing some of the lowest prices ever on select phones. So if you want to BYOD to a wireless carrier or surprise someone special, now...
laptopmag.com
Amazon Prime Day October Apple Watch deals: Best early Black Friday savings
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is well under way, and there are a ton of Apple Watch deals to choose from!. Not only are the expected discounts available here across the lower end Apple Watch SE and previous generations of the watch, but the Apple Watch Series 8 is also getting a price cut — even though it's only been out for a few weeks!
laptopmag.com
Prime Day live updates: Secret deals not to be missed
Here are the best surprise Amazon Prime Day October deals!. The Amazon Prime Early Access sale is here and rather than show you the deals you expected, we're going to find the huge surprises that retailers don't want you to know about. What makes for a "secret deal?" It's a...
Comments / 0