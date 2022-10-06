ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Saudi Foreign Minister Says Efforts to Extend the Truce in Yemen Still Stand

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said that the efforts to extend the truce in Yemen still stand, Al Arabiya TV reported on Wednesday, after an initial U.N.-brokered pact between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi movement expired early this month. The kingdom, the coalition and the Riyadh-backed Yemeni...
Lebanon's Hezbollah Green-Lights Maritime Border Deal With Israel -Officials

(Reuters) - Lebanon's Hezbollah, a powerful armed movement that considers Israel its sworn enemy, has green-lit a U.S.-mediated deal to demarcate Lebanon's maritime borders with Israel, two senior Lebanese sources said on Tuesday. One senior Lebanese government official and one official close to Hezbollah said the party had "agreed" to...
Iran Calls on Foreign Visitors to Respect Law as Protests Persist

DUBAI (Reuters) -Foreign visitors to Iran should respect the Islamic Republic's laws, its foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday, as protests continue over a woman's death in police custody that Tehran has blamed on "foreign enemies". Last month, Iran said it had arrested nine European nationals for their role in...
Putin to Meet Qatar's Emir in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Kazakhstan, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters. "This will be the first face-to-face meeting after the outbreak of the pandemic, so it is very important," Ushakov said. "The last time we met with the Emir was in Dushanbe in 2019."
Iran Protests Over Woman's Death Persist Despite Crackdown

DUBAI (Reuters) -Clashes between protesters and security forces persisted across Iran on Tuesday, with social media videos showing tanks being transported to Kurdish areas, which have been a focal point of the crackdown on protests over Mahsa Amini's death in custody. Protests calling for the fall of the clerical establishment...
Palestinians protest as Jerusalem refugee camp locked down

JERUSALEM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hundreds of people protested at checkpoints into a refugee camp in Jerusalem and clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces broke out across the West Bank on Wednesday, with a Palestinian killed near the southern city of Hebron.
Turkey Sees 'Common Understanding' With Russia in Need for Ceasefire in Ukraine

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar observed a "common understanding" regarding the need for a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday, Akar's ministry said in a statement. Akar emphasized the importance of an immediate ceasefire to stop loss of life...
UAE President to Meet Russia's Putin to Discuss Ukraine

DUBAI (Reuters) -United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan will travel to Russia on Tuesday to meet with President Vladimir Putin, UAE state news agency WAM reported on Monday. UAE's foreign ministry said the visit aims to help reach "effective political solutions" to the Ukrainian crisis, WAM reported.
Iranian Journalist Who Broke News on Mahsa Amini Pays Heavy Price

DUBAI (Reuters) - Niloofar Hamedi, an Iranian journalist specialising in women's rights, got away with hard-hitting stories for years - until the day she took a photo of Mahsa Amini's parents hugging each other in a Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma. The photo, which Hamedi...
Haiti's Situation Is Dire and Cannot Persist, State Department Says

(Reuters) - The situation in Haiti has grown dire due to the presence of criminal actors that are impeding the country's response to a cholera outbreak, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Tuesday, adding that the status quo "cannot persist." The State Department continues to review, in coordination with...
