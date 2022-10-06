Read full article on original website
Sharon Osbourne Says Meghan Only Talks to Those With 'Certain Bank Balance'
Sharon Osbourne has accused Meghan Markle of only befriending people whose wealth is "over a certain bank balance." The outspoken TV personality, 70, was permanently suspended from CBS's The Talk in 2021 after getting into a heated debate about racism with fellow panelist Sheryl Underwood, stemming from a discussion about the Duchess of Sussex.
Horrified '90 Day Fiancé' Fans Want Angela Fired as TLC Airs Shocking Scene
"Pretty gross. I hope she gets booted from the show and loses all of her sponsors," wrote one '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' fan about Angela Deem.
Prince Harry's Theory Royals Were Jealous of Meghan Slammed by Biographer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were both viewed as bullies by their staff and the theory the royals were jealous of Meghan is "risible," according to a royal author. Valentine Low's new book Courtiers charts the breakdown of relations between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the staff that Meghan was famously accused of bullying in an internal email sent by Kensington Palace communications secretary Jason Knauf in October 2018. Meghan denied the allegation.
Meghan Bullying Accusation Reporter Responds to Account of Her Tears
Meghan Markle's former staff leaked allegations she had bullied two PAs to show that "she was not the only victim," a royal author told Newsweek. Valentine Low broke the story that Meghan had been accused of bullying by former Kensington Palace communications secretary Jason Knauf in March 2021, days before her Oprah Winfrey interview.
Dolphins Chase Great White Shark in Incredibly Rare and Baffling Footage
"[This] highlights the fact that there may also be other interactions that we may not be aware of yet," marine biologist Stephanie Plön told Newsweek.
After Kanye's Antisemitic Posts, Trainer Cuts Ties, Says Star Is Not Well
Harley Pasternak, a friend West mentioned during his sit-down with Tucker Carlson, broke his silence to Newsweek after the artist's latest remarks.
Amy Schneider Says She Prefers Jennings Over Bialik as 'Jeopardy!' Host
"No offense to Mayim, but Ken just *is* Jeopardy in a way that can't easily be replicated," the former 'Jeopardy!' champ said during a Reddit Q&A.
The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now
One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
Crush Addresses Racist Claims: 'I Sincerely Apologize' - Statement in Full
South Korean hip hop singer Crush took to Instagram to issue an apology after claims he ignored fans over their skin color at a music festival.
Chainsaw Man: Where to Watch, How to Stream
The Chainsaw Man anime series is finally here, and here's where you can watch the new show as it airs weekly.
Man Slammed for Potentially Planning a Prank on Partner at Birthday Dinner
"He's shown he can't be trusted, this would honestly make me question my marriage," one user commented.
Harry Will Always Have 'Iconic Status' but Memoir Is a Mistake: Tina Brown
Prince Harry's memoir stands as a "huge problem," according to a prominent royal author. Harry's first literary project was announced by publishers Penguin Random House last year, with the prince promising an "accurate and wholly truthful" account of his life so far. Since this initial announcement, with the book's publication...
'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Start Date, Cast and Trailer Revealed
A brand-new cast of singletons are ready to meet their potential life partners, sight unseen, in season three of "Love Is Blind" on Netflix.
