Helena, MT

Montana Highway Patrol Has Spent Over $1.6 Million on Fuel

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The price of gas is going up once again almost every week, but if it’s tough on your family, just imagine the extra burden on the Montana Highway Patrol as their over 250 troopers travel the long highways of the state seven days a week and 365 days a year.
Celebrating 4-H Week with Jane Wolery, Montana 4-H Foundation Executive Director

During my 24th consecutive Teton County 4-H Fair in 2022, I had the pleasure of working with a new colleague and friend who was less than four months into her service as an MSU Extension Agent. She was visiting Teton County to gain experience. She is probably the youngest hire on record, having started at age 20. By contrast, when I arrived in Teton County, I was 30 years old, had taught and been a school counselor for five years and had been an Extension Educator in Sheridan, Wyoming for nearly three years. She is the age of my daughters.
Missoula Emergency Team Hosts Florida Governor on Airboat Tour

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team got right to work over the weekend after arriving in Florida to provide assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian by providing an airboat tour to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to view the hurricane’s destruction close up and personal.
Montana U.S. Attorney Hails Sentences for Elder Fraud and Abuse

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana Jesse Laslovich hailed recent court cases and harsh sentences for those convicted of elder fraud and abuse in the state. In an exclusive interview with KGVO News on Thursday, Laslovich shared the action of U.S. Attorney General Merrick...
Missoula Emergency Team Sent to Help with Hurricane Ian

Missoula, MT (KGVO - AM News) - We just got an exclusive interview with the Missoula County Emergency Team as they were headed out of Atlanta to Tallahassee to help with the response to Hurricane Ian as it slams into Florida. Public Information Officer with the Missoula County All-Hazards Incident...
Zinke Slams Tranel for Supporting the ‘Inflation Reduction Act’

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On a recent Talk Back show, Republican Congressional candidate Ryan Zinke took his Democratic opponent Monica Tranel to task for her enthusiastic support for the recently passed ‘Inflation Reduction Act’. “You know her vision of our country?” asked Zinke. “If you've watched the...
