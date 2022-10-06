Read full article on original website
Related
Montana Highway Patrol Has Spent Over $1.6 Million on Fuel
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The price of gas is going up once again almost every week, but if it’s tough on your family, just imagine the extra burden on the Montana Highway Patrol as their over 250 troopers travel the long highways of the state seven days a week and 365 days a year.
Celebrating 4-H Week with Jane Wolery, Montana 4-H Foundation Executive Director
During my 24th consecutive Teton County 4-H Fair in 2022, I had the pleasure of working with a new colleague and friend who was less than four months into her service as an MSU Extension Agent. She was visiting Teton County to gain experience. She is probably the youngest hire on record, having started at age 20. By contrast, when I arrived in Teton County, I was 30 years old, had taught and been a school counselor for five years and had been an Extension Educator in Sheridan, Wyoming for nearly three years. She is the age of my daughters.
Missoula Emergency Team Hosts Florida Governor on Airboat Tour
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team got right to work over the weekend after arriving in Florida to provide assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian by providing an airboat tour to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to view the hurricane’s destruction close up and personal.
Montana U.S. Attorney Hails Sentences for Elder Fraud and Abuse
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana Jesse Laslovich hailed recent court cases and harsh sentences for those convicted of elder fraud and abuse in the state. In an exclusive interview with KGVO News on Thursday, Laslovich shared the action of U.S. Attorney General Merrick...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
American Liberal and Democrat Running in Deep Red Ravalli County
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - John Schneeberger, a self-described ‘American Liberal and Democrat’ is running for Montana Senate District 43 in traditionally Republican Ravalli County. Schneeberger spent the nine o’clock hour on the KGVO Talk Back show asserting that elections in the U.S. are under attack. “I...
Montana Gas Prices Will Rise Significantly in the Coming Weeks
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the startling announcement this week that OPEC will cut oil production by two million barrels a day, the price of gas will rise to an undetermined level in the coming weeks and months. KGVO reached out to Patrick DeHaan, oil analyst for Gas Buddy...
Missoula Emergency Team Sent to Help with Hurricane Ian
Missoula, MT (KGVO - AM News) - We just got an exclusive interview with the Missoula County Emergency Team as they were headed out of Atlanta to Tallahassee to help with the response to Hurricane Ian as it slams into Florida. Public Information Officer with the Missoula County All-Hazards Incident...
Zinke Slams Tranel for Supporting the ‘Inflation Reduction Act’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On a recent Talk Back show, Republican Congressional candidate Ryan Zinke took his Democratic opponent Monica Tranel to task for her enthusiastic support for the recently passed ‘Inflation Reduction Act’. “You know her vision of our country?” asked Zinke. “If you've watched the...
K96 FM
Shelby, MT
549
Followers
2K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT
K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k96fm.com
Comments / 0