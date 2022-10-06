ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Nobel panel to announce winner of literature prize

WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xfNTp_0iO7Se7n00

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — The winner of the Nobel Prize in literature will be announced Thursday at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm.

While the recipient is notoriously unpredictable, one clear contender is Salman Rushdie, the India-born writer and free-speech advocate who spent years in hiding after Iran’s clerical rulers called for his death over his 1988 novel “The Satanic Verses.” Rushdie, 75, was stabbed and seriously injured in August at a festival in New York state.

Other possible winners include literary giants from around the world: Kenyan writer Ngugi Wa Thiong’o, Japan’s Haruki Murakami, Norway’s Jon Fosse, Antigua-born Jamaica Kincaid and France’s Annie Ernaux.

Last year's prize went to the Tanzanian-born, U.K.-based writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose novels explore the impact of migration on individuals and societies.

Gurnah was only the sixth Nobel literature laureate born in Africa, and the prize has long faced criticism that it is too focused on European and North American writers. It is also male-dominated, with just 16 women among its 118 laureates.

The prizes to Gurnah in 2021 and U.S. poet Louise Glück in 2020 helped the literature prize move on from years of controversy and scandal.

In 2018, the award was postponed after sex abuse allegations rocked the Swedish Academy, which names the Nobel literature committee, and sparked an exodus of members. The academy revamped itself but faced more criticism for giving the 2019 literature award to Austria’s Peter Handke, who has been called an apologist for Serbian war crimes.

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

Three scientists jointly won the prize in physics Tuesday. Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger had shown that tiny particles can retain a connection with each other even when separated, a phenomenon known as quantum entanglement, that can be used for specialized computing and to encrypt information.

The Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded Wednesday to Americans Carolyn R. Bertozzi and K. Barry Sharpless, and Danish scientist Morten Meldal for developing a way of "snapping molecules together" that can be used to explore cells, map DNA and design drugs that can target diseases such as cancer more precisely.

The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Monday.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, in 1895.

___

Follow all AP stories about the Nobel Prizes at https://apnews.com/hub/nobel-prizes

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Michelle Obama Award will honor student memoir writers

NEW YORK — (AP) — A literary honor will now carry the name of a uniquely successful author: the Michelle Obama Award for Memoir. On Wednesday, Penguin Random House announced the retitling of the prize in its decades-old Creative Writing Awards program, which also includes categories named for Amanda Gorman (poetry) and Maya Angelou (spoken word). Each year, the Obama prize will provide a $10,000 college scholarship to a high school senior in public school, based on an autobiographical English-language composition.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WGAU

Ukraine coach wants Euro success to help fight Putin

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — Ukraine head coach Oleksandr Petrakov says he is too old to fight on the front line but is still trying to help his country in another way. Soccer, he believes, can play its part in the effort to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin.
UEFA
WGAU

Paris trial opens over crimes against humanity in Liberia

PARIS — (AP) — A former Liberian rebel went on trial Monday in Paris on charges of crimes against humanity, torture and acts of barbarism during the West African country’s civil war in the 1990s. Kunti Kamara, 47, is accused of “complicity in massive and systematic torture...
AFRICA
WGAU

Ukrainians in Prague rally against Russian missile strikes

PRAGUE — (AP) — Ukrainians rallied Tuesday in the Czech capital of Prague for the second straight evening to condemn this week's barrage of Russian missile strikes against cities across Ukraine and to demand more weapons from the West to protect their nation. The protesters held blue-and-yellow crosses...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haruki Murakami
Person
Jon Fosse
Person
Alfred Nobel
Person
Louise Glück
Person
Anton Zeilinger
Person
Alain Aspect
Person
Salman Rushdie
WGAU

Swedish center-right leader gets more time to form coalition

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — The leader of Sweden’s third largest party -- the center-right Moderates -- said Wednesday he has not yet been able to reach a deal in his talks to form a coalition with like-minded parties and was granted a two-day extension to broker an agreement.
IMMIGRATION
WGAU

Leak detected in pipeline that brings Russian oil to Germany

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — A leak was detected in an underground oil pipeline in Poland which is the main route through which Russian crude reaches Germany, the Polish operator said Wednesday. The operator, PERN, said it detected a leak in the Druzhba pipeline on Tuesday evening about...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WGAU

European court tells Swiss to end discrimination against men

GENEVA — (AP) — Switzerland is grappling with how to respond to a ruling from Europe's top human rights court that Swiss law unfairly discriminates against men — because widowers receive lower state allocation payments than widows do. It has set in motion a debate about whether...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prizes#Nobel Laureates#The Swedish Academy#Kenyan#Tanzanian#European#North American
WGAU

Putin says Russia could increase gas supplies to Europe

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of the Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea — an offer quickly rejected by Berlin. German officials have said Russia halted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WGAU

Cyprus' flawed program leads to 10 more losing citizenship

NICOSIA, Cyprus — (AP) — Cyprus has begun proceedings to revoke the citizenships of three investors and seven of their family members, an official said Wednesday, rights that were granted under the country’s ill-fated investment-for-citizenship program that had repeatedly flouted its own rules. Deputy government spokeswoman Niovi...
POLITICS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
27K+
Followers
94K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy