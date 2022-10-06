Read full article on original website
No. 19 Kansas likely missing QB Daniels for trip to Oklahoma
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will likely be without star quarterback Jalon Daniels, who hurt his right shoulder in last week's loss to TCU, leaving backup Jason Bean to start when the No. 19 Jayhawks visit struggling Oklahoma on Saturday. Daniels was hurt just before halftime of the 38-31...
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:17 a.m. EDT
Chiefs hold on for wild 30-29 victory over rival Raiders. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to Travis Kelce, the Chiefs overcame an early 17-point deficit along with a dubious roughing-the-passer penalty, and Kansas City extended its mastery of the Las Vegas Raiders, holding on for a 30-29 victory. The Raiders had a chance to march for the winning field goal, but a pass to Davante Adams that was ruled a catch was overturned by replay, which showed him stepping out of bounds. That brought up fourth down in the closing seconds, and Derek Carr's final pass fell incomplete to allow Kansas City to hold on.
