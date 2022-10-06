Read full article on original website
The last Covid holdouts in Asia are throwing open their doors for travel -- except for China
Across Asia, borders are opening and quarantine measures are lifting as even the last few countries clinging to Covid restrictions embrace a return to travel.
Superyacht linked to Russian billionaire mysteriously shows up in Hong Kong
A superyacht named the Nord and linked to a sanctioned Russian oligarch has dropped anchor in Hong Kong, amid efforts by the West to seize the luxury assets of Russian elites in allied ports as the war in Ukraine drags on.
‘The worst is yet to come’: IMF issues stark recession warning
London CNN Business — The International Monetary Fund has once again downgraded its forecast for the global economy with a sharp warning: “The worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will feel like a recession.”. The agency said Tuesday that it expects global growth to...
New study examines the effectiveness of colonoscopies
A "landmark" study suggests the benefits of colonoscopies for cancer screening may be overestimated.
Biden's first formal National Security Strategy identifies China as 'America's most consequential geopolitical challenge'
President Joe Biden's first formal national security strategy identifies China as "America's most consequential geopolitical challenge" while stressing the importance of rebuilding alliances in order to effectively compete over the coming decade.
'Slow-moving car crash.' There's no quick fix for the UK market mess
The Bank of England is struggling to contain a crisis triggered by the UK government's brash plans to borrow heavily to pay for tax cuts, feeding fears that the country's financial markets could once again spin out of control.
How to wash laundry sustainably, according to experts
We talked to experts to figure out how you can lower your impact while doing your laundry. From saving water to choosing the right detergent, here's what you need to know.
Wildlife Photographer of the Year awarded to woman who captured frantic cactus bee ball
On Tuesday, American Photographer Karine Aigner was named 2022 Wildlife Photographer of the Year for her image, "The big buzz."
This company is making whirlpools to clean microplastics from water
Wasser 3.0 has created a simple solution to reducing microplastic pollution, involving swirling water and a special gel.
SpaceX books another ride for a millionaire around the moon
Dennis Tito, a US millionaire who previously paid his way to the International Space Station in 2001, and his wife, Akiko, plan to take a lunar expedition that will last roughly a week, according to SpaceX.
This key inflation measure shows prices rose faster than expected last month
A key measure of inflation increased faster than expected in September, raising concerns that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes are having limited impact in bringing inflation under control.
