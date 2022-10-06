More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Florida residents face life without water, electricity, and in many cases, their homes

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis acknowledged the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael by saying over $126 million in new awards for communities impacted by Hurricane Michael by means of the Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) Rebuild Florida Program. While in Port Charlotte, Governor DeSantis identified that simply because the state has supported Northwest Florida for greater than 4 years following Hurricane Michael, the state can even proceed to be unwavering in its long-term dedication to rebuilding Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. Further, Governor DeSantis is asking on the United States Congress to expedite their course of to safe funding to help long-term restoration efforts in Southwest Florida following the devastation of Hurricane Ian.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO