More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Florida residents face life without water, electricity, and in many cases, their homes

Read full article on original website
Related
blackchronicle.com
Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — may need come and gone nevertheless it may ship extended blows to the native economy, walloping small companies closely depending on vacationers and seasonal residents. The will hold many winter vacationers and snowbirds away in addition to tasking native residents with , stated Michael...
blackchronicle.com
25 more Miami-Dade officers head to Florida’s west coast to help with hurricane recovery efforts
DORAL, Fla. – A complete of 25 new officers from Miami-Dade County are driving throughout the state Wednesday to proceed helping with the recovery on the west coast of the state following Hurricane Ian. Many of the affected communities have misplaced all the pieces and so they want all...
blackchronicle.com
Clay County sends hurricane relief supplies to Southwest Florida – Action News Jax
Green Cove Springs, Fla. — Trucks stuffed with supplies left the Clay County Fairgrounds Wednesday morning. They’re chock-full of hurricane relief supplies which were collected over the previous two weeks. They’ll be making 4 stops in Southwest Florida, beginning in Pine Island. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
blackchronicle.com
Florida governor debate back on after hurricane delay
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — The solely scheduled debate between candidates for governor in Florida is back on for Oct. 24 after a delay brought on by Hurricane Ian. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist had been initially speculated to debate on WPEC-TV on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The lethal storm that got here ashore Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida final week dashed these plans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blackchronicle.com
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — An military of 42,000 utility employees has restored electrical energy to greater than 2.5 million companies and houses in Florida since Hurricane Ian’s onslaught, and Brenda Palmer’s place is amongst them. By the federal government’s rely, she and her husband Ralph are a part of a hit story.
blackchronicle.com
20221010 Governor Ron DeSantis Awards $126 Million to Northwest Florida on Four-Year Anniversary of Hurricane Michael and Affirms Florida’s Long-Term Commitment to Hurricane Ian Recovery
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis acknowledged the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael by saying over $126 million in new awards for communities impacted by Hurricane Michael by means of the Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) Rebuild Florida Program. While in Port Charlotte, Governor DeSantis identified that simply because the state has supported Northwest Florida for greater than 4 years following Hurricane Michael, the state can even proceed to be unwavering in its long-term dedication to rebuilding Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. Further, Governor DeSantis is asking on the United States Congress to expedite their course of to safe funding to help long-term restoration efforts in Southwest Florida following the devastation of Hurricane Ian.
blackchronicle.com
Hurricane Ian: Florida river could remain flooded until Thanksgiving, weather expert says
Swelling lakes and rivers in Florida proceed to go away communities underwater within the wake of Hurricane Ian, and the historic flooding of at the least one river could remain until Thanksgiving, in line with the National Weather Service (NWS). Storm harm and flooding from the St. Johns River, the...
blackchronicle.com
Food assistance program approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Emergency assist for households impacted by Hurricane Ian is on its manner. Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — also referred to as D-SNAP — will present meals assistance to Floridians in choose counties, News4JAX sister station WKMG-TV reported Saturday. The program is damaged down...
RELATED PEOPLE
blackchronicle.com
Registration for Florida voters ends at midnight, Tuesday, October 11 – Action News Jax
(*11*)JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Registration for Florida voters to have the ability to solid their ballots within the November, eighth midterm election ends at midnight, on Tuesday, October 11. (*11*)Voters embrace new residents with a legitimate driver’s license and/or tackle; residents who lately turned 18; and/or residents who’ve by no...
blackchronicle.com
Here’s what you need to know ahead of Election Day in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With Election Day lower than a month away, deadlines are coming rapidly for Floridians who need to solid their poll. Here is what you need to know ahead of Election Day in Florida:. Tuesday is the final day to register to vote in the upcoming...
blackchronicle.com
Florida troopers take break from Hurricane Relief to play basketball with local kids
ARCADIA, Fla. – Some members of the Florida Highway Patrol took a second off from Hurricane Ian aid efforts to play basketball with residents of Arcadia, in west-central Florida. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) posted the footage to Twitter, which exhibits 4 freeway patrol...
blackchronicle.com
Fall and spring seasons bring hike in allergies for Oklahoma
I grew up in south Texas and I assumed allergies had been dangerous there. And they’re, don’t get me fallacious, however it’s nothing like what I’ve skilled since I moved to Oklahoma seven years in the past. If the sniffing, sneezing and coughing has you down...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blackchronicle.com
McCann’s Roofing & Construction Offer Roofing Repair for Weather Damage, Oklahoma
Oklahoma-based McCann’s Roofing & Construction extends a variety of providers, together with drain cleanouts, roofing repairs, house & patio upkeep, and extra. Had a large number of initiatives carried out not too long ago by McCann’s. Work was competitively priced & accomplished in a well timed and professional method. Would undoubtedly use them once more and extremely advocate their work.”
blackchronicle.com
CVS counters Texas ‘tampon tax’ with 25% off of menstrual products
CVS Health will scale back the fee of its branded menstrual products by 25% in Texas to offset a state “tampon tax.”. The value discount will happen in 12 states the place the corporate mentioned it may possibly legally pay on behalf of the patron. CVS Health will even accomplice with nationwide organizations working to get rid of taxes on menstrual products in some two dozen different states, the corporate mentioned.
blackchronicle.com
Promoting dark skies: Northwest Oklahoma a stargazer’s paradise | Opinion
Darkness is just not broadly generally known as a pure useful resource; nevertheless, it positively is a good pure useful resource for Northwest Oklahoma in the case of stargazing. As outlined in a current Enid News & Eagle story, rural Northwest Oklahoma within the Glass Mountains and Freedoms areas will...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma farmers and ranchers will soon see additional drought relief money from the state
Oklahoma’s present drought is the worst the state has experienced in at the very least 10 years, and the dry, sizzling climate situations are particularly hitting farmers and ranchers laborious. The bone-dry climate continues to make it troublesome to develop hay, and it hasn’t helped pastures develop for cattle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blackchronicle.com
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister To Announce 2023 Oklahoma Teacher Of The Year Finalists
OKLAHOMA CITY – State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and the present Teacher of the Year Rebecka Peterson will announce the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year finalists on Wednesday Afternoon. The announcement shall be made on the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City at 1:30. We’ll you’ll want to convey...
blackchronicle.com
Medicaid: Where Texas gubernatorial candidats stand
DALLAS — Since the one and solely Texas gubernatorial debate was held on a latest Friday evening throughout highschool soccer season, many citizens most likely didn’t catch it. Since I used to be there overlaying the controversy, I live-tweeted the assembly between the 2 candidates. One of those...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Tribes celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oct. 10 is Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2022 and the First Americans Museum commemorated the 39 tribes in Oklahoma as Native Americans mirrored on their successes and challenges. “We’re not just a historical people and our cultures are thriving. We contribute to the economic and...
Comments / 0