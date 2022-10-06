ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arctic Monkeys Announced A Huge 2023 North American Tour

Arctic Monkeys is coming back to the U.S. The English rock band has announced a new North American tour taking place in the fall of 2023 in support of their new album, The Car. The run of dates kicks off August 2023, and will see the band performing at stadiums and theaters across the U.S. — including two nights at New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium. Fontaines D.C. will also perform on the tour as a special guest.
WETM 18 News

Tom DeLonge comes back to blink-182, band announces tour, album

(WIVB) — The rumors are true. Tom DeLonge is coming back to blink-182, the band announced Tuesday via Twitter, in addition to teasing an upcoming world tour and album. DeLonge, who left the band in 2015, updated his social media bios this summer to reflect being a part of blink-182 once more. It appears the […]
The FADER

Westerman shares new song “Idol; RE-run,” tour dates

Westerman has returned with new song "Idol; RE-run," his first new music in two years. "Idol; RE-run" was co-produced by James Krivchenia of Big Thief and comes alongside news of a 2023 North America tour. Speaking about the new song, Westerman says: "The lyrics to the song were written around...
NME

Korean singer Crush rejects allegations of racist fan interaction at music festival

South Korean singer Crush has denied allegations of racism following a recent fan interaction at a music festival. On October 9, the singer performed at the ‘2022 SOMEDAY PLEROMA’ festival held at Yonsei University, and began to high-five fans while performing ‘Don’t Forget’. Several videos were captured and posted of the singer apparently waving off two Black fans before continuing to high-five others at the concert.
AFP

Native Americans fear loss of Indigenous languages in US

As Native Americans this week celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day -- the holiday increasingly recognized in the United States in lieu of "Columbus Day" -- members of the continent's hundreds of tribes shared a common concern: the ongoing extinction of their ancestral languages.  The United States is currently home to 6.8 million Native Americans, or two percent of the population. 
NME

Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera

Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
NME

Watch rapper Chucky Chuck blast crowd with a cannabis cannon at weed festival

The crowd at weed festival Kushstock this weekend were blasted with a cannabis cannon during a set from rapper Chucky Chuck. On Sunday (October 9), Chuck played a set during the annual festival in Adelanto, California, and shared footage on Instagram of firing cannabis smoke out of a custom cannon as he played his single ‘Smoke That’.
NME

MUNA, G Flip and Peach PRC join Kylie Minogue on Sydney WorldPride 2023 line-up

American indie-pop trio MUNA and homegrown acts including G Flip and Peach PRC are among the artists who will help close out the first-ever Australian edition of WorldPride when it takes place in Sydney next year. Following last month’s announcement that Kylie Minogue will be headlining Sydney’s WorldPride Opening Concert...
NME

Tom DeLonge teases new Blink-182 as “the best album of our career”

Tom DeLonge has shared his reaction to the news of Blink-182 reuniting for a huge world tour and new music. The news, announced earlier today (October 11), was shared via a tongue-in-cheek video which confirmed that the band would be back with the classic line-up of DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker.
NME

(G)I-DLE unveil sombre music video for B-side ‘DARK (X-File)’, ahead of ‘I Love’

(G)I-DLE have dropped a music video for ‘DARK (X-File)’, a new song set to appear on their forthcoming record ‘I Love’. The new visual, shared on October 12, begins with a film roll with the text “Hide it so you can never find it” superimposed, followed by the letter “X”. The haunting video cuts to the five members of (G)I-DLE after what seems like a rough night. The portion of ‘DARK (X-File) on the video is an abridged version of the song, clocking in at 1 minute and 26 seconds long.
