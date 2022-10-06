Read full article on original website
Arctic Monkeys coming to Minnesota for 2023 tour
For the first time in a decade, the Arctic Monkeys will perform in Minnesota. The rockers from Sheffield, England, will play The Armory on Aug. 25, 2023, with the Fontaines D.C. supporting. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. You can buy...
Blink-182 reunite with Tom DeLonge and announce world stadium tour
Blink-182 have announced their biggest world tour yet, along with new music coming in 2023. The US band will return for a major tour that will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in 10 years. In the UK and Ireland, the...
NYLON
Arctic Monkeys Announced A Huge 2023 North American Tour
Arctic Monkeys is coming back to the U.S. The English rock band has announced a new North American tour taking place in the fall of 2023 in support of their new album, The Car. The run of dates kicks off August 2023, and will see the band performing at stadiums and theaters across the U.S. — including two nights at New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium. Fontaines D.C. will also perform on the tour as a special guest.
Depeche Mode to Continue After Andy Fletcher’s Death, Announce New Album + 2023 Tour Dates
For those wondering, Depeche Mode will continue after the death of longtime keyboardist Andy Fletcher, who died on May 26 of this year. During a press event to announce their upcoming plans, the duo of Dave Gahan and Martin Gore revealed that a new album is en route and that the band will return to the road in 2023.
Iron Maiden announce UK, Ireland and Europe arena shows for 2023's The Future Past Tour
Iron Maiden will be merging two albums for a special seven date UK and Irish tour in 2023, plus five shows in Europe. Iron Maiden will undertake a UK and Ireland arena tour next summer, billed as The Future Past Tour. The setlist for the tour, which kicks off at...
Tom DeLonge comes back to blink-182, band announces tour, album
(WIVB) — The rumors are true. Tom DeLonge is coming back to blink-182, the band announced Tuesday via Twitter, in addition to teasing an upcoming world tour and album. DeLonge, who left the band in 2015, updated his social media bios this summer to reflect being a part of blink-182 once more. It appears the […]
The FADER
Westerman shares new song “Idol; RE-run,” tour dates
Westerman has returned with new song "Idol; RE-run," his first new music in two years. "Idol; RE-run" was co-produced by James Krivchenia of Big Thief and comes alongside news of a 2023 North America tour. Speaking about the new song, Westerman says: "The lyrics to the song were written around...
NME
Korean singer Crush rejects allegations of racist fan interaction at music festival
South Korean singer Crush has denied allegations of racism following a recent fan interaction at a music festival. On October 9, the singer performed at the ‘2022 SOMEDAY PLEROMA’ festival held at Yonsei University, and began to high-five fans while performing ‘Don’t Forget’. Several videos were captured and posted of the singer apparently waving off two Black fans before continuing to high-five others at the concert.
Native Americans fear loss of Indigenous languages in US
As Native Americans this week celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day -- the holiday increasingly recognized in the United States in lieu of "Columbus Day" -- members of the continent's hundreds of tribes shared a common concern: the ongoing extinction of their ancestral languages. The United States is currently home to 6.8 million Native Americans, or two percent of the population.
NME
Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera
Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
NME
Watch rapper Chucky Chuck blast crowd with a cannabis cannon at weed festival
The crowd at weed festival Kushstock this weekend were blasted with a cannabis cannon during a set from rapper Chucky Chuck. On Sunday (October 9), Chuck played a set during the annual festival in Adelanto, California, and shared footage on Instagram of firing cannabis smoke out of a custom cannon as he played his single ‘Smoke That’.
NME
NOFX’s Fat Mike to open world’s first Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas
NOFX‘s Fat Mike is set to open world’s first Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas. As SPIN report, the 12,000-square space will open on January 13, 2023 and has already acquired memorabilia from Blondie’s Debbie Harry, Sum 41, Rise Against, Devo and more. In a statement, Mike...
NME
Kendrick Lamar says it was “tough” to write so personally on ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’: “I’m a private person”
Kendrick Lamar has discussed the personal nature of the lyrics on his latest album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’, and the “tough” process of writing them. Lamar’s fifth studio record was released back in May, and the rapper is currently beginning a European arena tour behind the project.
NME
MUNA, G Flip and Peach PRC join Kylie Minogue on Sydney WorldPride 2023 line-up
American indie-pop trio MUNA and homegrown acts including G Flip and Peach PRC are among the artists who will help close out the first-ever Australian edition of WorldPride when it takes place in Sydney next year. Following last month’s announcement that Kylie Minogue will be headlining Sydney’s WorldPride Opening Concert...
Look: Mamamoo release new EP, 'Illella' music video
K-pop stars Mamamoo released the EP "Mic On" and a music video for the song "Illella."
NME
Tom DeLonge teases new Blink-182 as “the best album of our career”
Tom DeLonge has shared his reaction to the news of Blink-182 reuniting for a huge world tour and new music. The news, announced earlier today (October 11), was shared via a tongue-in-cheek video which confirmed that the band would be back with the classic line-up of DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker.
NME
BTS’ label says it will crack down on “counterfeit” merchandise at Busan ‘Yet To Come’ concert
Big Hit Music has issued a new statement addressing the “unauthorised use” of BTS‘ trademark ahead of the band’s forthcoming ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan, where the label says it will crack down on “counterfeit” merchandise. The statement, written in both...
NME
(G)I-DLE unveil sombre music video for B-side ‘DARK (X-File)’, ahead of ‘I Love’
(G)I-DLE have dropped a music video for ‘DARK (X-File)’, a new song set to appear on their forthcoming record ‘I Love’. The new visual, shared on October 12, begins with a film roll with the text “Hide it so you can never find it” superimposed, followed by the letter “X”. The haunting video cuts to the five members of (G)I-DLE after what seems like a rough night. The portion of ‘DARK (X-File) on the video is an abridged version of the song, clocking in at 1 minute and 26 seconds long.
musictimes.com
Shakira New Song Release Date: Ozuna Collaboration Dropping Soon Following Tax Fraud Trial Approval
Shakira may be facing a legal battle recently, but it won't stop her from releasing music to hype her fans even more as she announced a collaboration with Ozuna; when is it coming out?. According to Billboard, the singer took to her social media accounts to share a short teaser...
