belmondnews.com
CLIFF TOFT
Clifford Toft, 88, Belmond, died Oct. 8, 2022 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Arrangements are being handled by Andrews Funeral Home.
Runners end regular schedule
The Belmond-Klemme cross country teams finished the regular season at the Forest Invitational Oct. 10. Isaac Swenson improved considerably in his second meet of the season. He placed 12th with a time of 17:55.29. Bradan Gabrielson posted a 19:08.68 to take 29th in the 5K. Griffin Paulsen’s 19:34.15 put the freshman in 37th place, and Ryan Hartwig was 53rd with his time of 20:23.34.
Eagles land hard on Broncos
The Belmond-Klemme football team scored its first touchdown on Faris Field this season during a 60-8 loss Oct. 7. The lone score came in the first quarter after Eagle Grove had already scored twice. It took only two plays for B-K to move from its own 45 to the endzone with just over five minutes left in the period. Brody Paulsen scored on 35-yard touchdown pass and run from Jose Alfaro. The two-point conversion was run in by Hayden Pals.
Netters end conference play
The Belmond-Klemme volleyball team played its last conference game Oct. 6, traveling to North Union. The Broncos dominated in the beginning of the set with Adasyn Lamb’s kill. Allie Barrus followed with three kills to put the Broncos up 4-1. Setter London Young continued to find her hitter with Quinn Gabrielson and Lamb each adding a kill. The Warriors came back to tie the game at 12-12 as the Broncos had to start chasing the Warriors. Barrus added two more kills to pull the Broncos within one point, 19-18, but NU took the set, 25-21.
