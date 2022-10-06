The Belmond-Klemme volleyball team played its last conference game Oct. 6, traveling to North Union. The Broncos dominated in the beginning of the set with Adasyn Lamb’s kill. Allie Barrus followed with three kills to put the Broncos up 4-1. Setter London Young continued to find her hitter with Quinn Gabrielson and Lamb each adding a kill. The Warriors came back to tie the game at 12-12 as the Broncos had to start chasing the Warriors. Barrus added two more kills to pull the Broncos within one point, 19-18, but NU took the set, 25-21.

BELMOND, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO