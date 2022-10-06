Read full article on original website
China’s NMPA approves selpercatinib NDA to treat lung and thyroid cancers
Selpercatinib is also indicated to treat advanced or metastatic RET-mutant MTC and advanced RET fusion-positive TC. The China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved new drug application (NDA) for selpercatinib to treat lung and thyroid cancers. Selpercatinib obtained the approval to treat adults with locally advanced or metastatic non-small...
Scientists integrate human nerve cells into rat brains
Human brain tissue has been successfully transplanted into the brains of rats using a cutting-edge experimental procedure, say researchers. They envision the achievement as a promising new frontier in medical research.
COVID-19 health concern increases in September: Poll
The health concern over COVID-19 in September 2022 increased by two percentage points to 24.5%, compared to 22.3% recorded in August 2022, shows the COVID-19 concern index, which is measured by responses to an ongoing poll Verdict launched in March 2020. The poll has been tracking how the concerns over coronavirus have been changing over time.
