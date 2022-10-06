Read full article on original website
Pikes Pick: Horror festival features classic, original films
Let's go to the dark, shadowy side this October, shall we? Independent Film Society of Colorado will once again fire up its annual Three Nights of Horror Film Festival Oct. 21-23 at Cottonwood Center for the Arts. The bloody selection includes "American Psycho," "The Return of the Living Dead," "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" and horror shorts by Colorado filmmakers. Tickets are $8-$50; horror.eventive.org/welcome. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette.
