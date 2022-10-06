Let's go to the dark, shadowy side this October, shall we? Independent Film Society of Colorado will once again fire up its annual Three Nights of Horror Film Festival Oct. 21-23 at Cottonwood Center for the Arts. The bloody selection includes "American Psycho," "The Return of the Living Dead," "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" and horror shorts by Colorado filmmakers. Tickets are $8-$50; horror.eventive.org/welcome. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO