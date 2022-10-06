ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Black Women Share Why They Love Being Blonde

Black women always serve looks as blondes. Growing up, I admired Black women whenever they dyed their hair because I wasn’t allowed to, and whenever I got my hair braided, I’d grab the ombre blonde pack in #27 almost every time. This helped me imagine what my hair would look like in different colors.
HAIR CARE
Refinery29

My Ex Cheated On Me & It Broke Me. Here’s How I Built Myself Back Up

"I constantly felt like I was second-guessing absolutely everything," Ruby*, 26, tells Refinery29. "I couldn't trust my instincts and I thought everything was my fault all the time." After years of suspicion, lying and gaslighting, Ruby’s partner finally admitted that he’d been cheating on her for the majority of their three-year relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Refinery29

Everything We Know About I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2023

Get ready for more creepy crawlies and juicy campfire chats because I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is back in 2023. Returning to Channel 10 with Season 9, the reality TV show will once again feature a lineup of famous names going head-to-head in extreme challenges in order to win the final prize money for their nominated charity.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Fitness#S Wonderful#Healthy Framework#The Pew Research Center#Americans

Comments / 0

Community Policy