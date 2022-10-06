Read full article on original website
Related
Refinery29
Black Women Share Why They Love Being Blonde
Black women always serve looks as blondes. Growing up, I admired Black women whenever they dyed their hair because I wasn’t allowed to, and whenever I got my hair braided, I’d grab the ombre blonde pack in #27 almost every time. This helped me imagine what my hair would look like in different colors.
Refinery29
My Ex Cheated On Me & It Broke Me. Here’s How I Built Myself Back Up
"I constantly felt like I was second-guessing absolutely everything," Ruby*, 26, tells Refinery29. "I couldn't trust my instincts and I thought everything was my fault all the time." After years of suspicion, lying and gaslighting, Ruby’s partner finally admitted that he’d been cheating on her for the majority of their three-year relationship.
35 Things Basically Everyone Experienced During Their Childhood But Never, Ever Talks About
Be honest: you basically did all of these.
KIDS・
Refinery29
Everything We Know About I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2023
Get ready for more creepy crawlies and juicy campfire chats because I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is back in 2023. Returning to Channel 10 with Season 9, the reality TV show will once again feature a lineup of famous names going head-to-head in extreme challenges in order to win the final prize money for their nominated charity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
People Are Sharing The Things They Love Most About Cooking At Home, And Some Might Be Gamechangers For Anyone Who Thinks Cooking Feels Like "A Chore"
"I love the teamwork. Me and my partner have built a cooking rapport together that feels like dancing...only with food at the end."
Refinery29
Moana-Nui Berryman On Not Looking Like ‘The Girl Next Door’ On The Real Love Boat
The Real Love Boat star Moana-Nui Berryman is no doubt one of the most talked-about contestants on the reality TV show so far since it premiered last week. In the first two episodes, the 26-year-old has already been caught in a love square of sorts, while also having to face her ex on the ship.
Comments / 0