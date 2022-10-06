PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three Philadelphia police officers were shot and wounded at a home and a suspect was killed early Wednesday when a SWAT team tried to arrest a man wanted on a homicide charge, police said. The shooting occurred around 6:30 a.m., soon after officers tried to serve a warrant in North Philadelphia, said First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford. The 19-year-old suspect fired at officers through a window as they were attempting to knock on the front door, Stanford said. Officers entered the house, where the man and officers exchanged gunfire, he said. The man tried to exit the back of the home while firing at officers, who returned fire. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police did not immediately release details of his injuries or say how many times he was shot. District Attorney Larry Krasner identified the suspect as Raheem Lee, who was wanted in the Aug. 21 slaying of Theodore Bell, found dead of gunshot wounds in a vehicle. Krasner said Bell was “connected to” Lee’s family and the shooting appeared to be domestic.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO