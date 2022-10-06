Read full article on original website
Small earthquake reported near Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Geological Survey detected a small earthquake near Richmond overnight. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported six miles west-northwest from Short Pump, and 17 miles northwest of Richmond. (Note: The earthquake was initially reported by the USGS as a 2.4, but it was later downgraded.)
Crash on I-95 causes heavy delays in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A crash on I-95 in Chesterfield caused heavy delays Wednesday morning. VDOT says the crash happened on I-95 north near West Hundred Road (mile marker 61), closing the north right shoulder. Traffic backups are about three miles long, and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.
Fire Prevention Week | Virginia Red Cross responds to 29 fires in one week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Firefighters are warning about an increase in home fires, something that’s been keeping the Virginia Red Cross busy. On Monday, Virginia Red Cross responded to 5 house fires and helped 16 people across the state. That included a mobile home fire that happened on Lynhaven Avenue in Richmond.
Local pumpkin patches deal with some growing challenges
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s fall which means it’s time to head out to the pumpkin patch. This year, farmers said they’ve had a good harvest despite some fluctuation with the weather. Locally, hundreds of people came out to Chesterfield Berry Farm this weekend to pick their...
All lanes open after crash on I-95 in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A crash on I-95 in Chesterfield caused heavy delays Wednesday morning. VDOT says the crash happened on I-95 north near West Hundred Road (mile marker 61), closing the north right shoulder. Traffic backups were about three miles long. All lanes have now reopened.
City of Richmond giving away free trees Oct. 15-23
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Reforest Richmond’s weeklong celebration of the city’s urban forest returns starting this weekend. The organization’s third annual ArborDayRVA allows the community to learn about the benefit of trees through volunteer plantings, workshops, and webinars. Residents can also receive a free tree through a series of giveaways.
Community searches for missing member of VCU’s Final Four team
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Friends and family are searching for Rob Brandenberg, a VCU’s Final Four team member. According to his girlfriend, Brandenberg left a note and was despondent. His cell phone is turned off. Brandenberg’s close friend Jesse Pellot-Rosa says this is highly out of character. “Me...
Man dead after early Sunday shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man succumbed to his injuries following a shooting. Richmond police officers responded to the 1900 block of Q street around 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 due to reports of a shooting. Officers found an adult male with gunshot wounds who was...
VDH and CDC data says flu cases are on the rise in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The CDC has been monitoring flu cases and updating its weekly tracking map to show how much the virus is spreading across the country. Virginia is in the yellow moderate level, along with two other states, Tennessee and South Carolina. Doctors at Patient First said one reason for the higher spread level is that fewer people are wearing masks and practicing social distancing. That’s likely the reason why flu cases weren’t as high during the height of the pandemic.
Man fighting for his life following shooting in Richmond’s southside
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a shooting on the city’s south side. Richmond Police responded to the 5300 block of Warwick Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, the victim was not...
Police identify Richmond man killed in early Sunday shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a homicide after a Richmond man was found dead after a shooting early Sunday. Richmond police officers responded to the 1900 block of Q street around 3 a.m. Oct. 9 due to reports of a shooting. Officers found an adult male - identified...
‘She became my private duty nurse’: Petersburg woman thanks best friend for help
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -In her time of need, a Petersburg woman turned to her best friend for help. Now, she’s returning the favor and saying thank you in this week’s Acts of Kindness. Back in August, Janice Gant had a total knee replacement surgery and discovered she needed...
Police looking for men suspected of stealing from woman’s car in Richmond’s southside
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men accused of stealing from a car in Richmond’s southside. On Friday, Sept. 23, between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., in the 200 block of Riverside Drive, a woman returned to her vehicle to find several missing belongings.
Annual Angel Tree program in need of donations and volunteers
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 and Salvation Army kick off the annual Angel Tree Program, and the program needs donations and volunteers to help those in need this holiday season. The Angel Tree is a holiday tradition thousands of central Virginians participate in yearly. For many families, adopting an Angel...
Catalytic converter theft victim shot during robbery in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man was shot in Henrico after he found someone attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car early Tuesday morning. Around 2:52 a.m. on Oct 11, police responded to the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court on reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they found a man who had been shot. Police and EMS rendered aid and took him to the hospital, where police say he is in critical condition.
Dinwiddie students evacuated after ‘incident’ in chemistry class
DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple sources have told NBC12 that there was a fire inside Dinwiddie High School after an incident in a science room on Wednesday morning. “Today during second block, there was an incident that was confined to a chemistry class at DHS,” Dinwiddie Public Schools posted on Facebook. “All students were immediately evacuated. Law enforcement is currently investigating the situation and more information is forthcoming.”
Police: Woman suffers life-threatening stab wound in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is in the hospital after a stabbing in Richmond early Monday morning. Police responded to the 1500 block of Chamberlayne Parkway for a reported stabbing around 3:31 a.m. on Oct. 10. When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from a stab wound to...
False active shooter reports confirmed
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police were called to the 4500 block of Laburnum Avenue after receiving reports of an active shooter. Sunday, Oct, 9 shortly before 3 P.M. Henrico police and fire responded to the scene and were able to secure the area to investigate reports of a male with a firearm.
“We are still completely in the dark” says non-profits as Enrichmond Foundation fallout continues
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly four months after Enrichmond Foundation’s board of directors decided to suddenly dissolve, the dozens of non-profits and civic associations who relied on the group as a bank account still don’t have their money. “We are still completely in the dark,” said Mac Wood,...
Petersburg schools holding job fair to alleviate bus driver shortage
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - After two months since the school year began, Petersburg Public School is responding to its bus driver shortage by holding a bus driver job fair at the Petersburg Public Library. The Job fair comes as the school division’s supervisor of transportation Gerald Robertson says drivers have...
