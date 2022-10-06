ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos

Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
People

Rafael Nadal and Wife Mery 'Xisca' Perelló Welcome Their First Baby in Mallorca

Rafael Nadal first shared the couple's pregnancy news during a press conference in June in Palma de Mallorca Rafael Nadal has a new challenge: fatherhood! The tennis pro and wife Mery 'Xisca' Perelló have welcomed their first baby, per AP and Spanish media reports. The couple welcomed a baby boy on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Mallorca, where they live, according to the reports. Representatives for Nadal declined to comment on the tennis star's personal affairs. The exciting baby news comes just two weeks after Nadal's emotional final match with friend...
