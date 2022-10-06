Dennis Tito became the first space tourist over two decades ago, and he now has his sights set on the stars once again — with a trip around the moon. The 82-year-old is working with Elon Musk's SpaceX to plan a weeklong trip to the moon for himself and his wife, Akiko. In an interview with CBS News, Tito said that he hopes to blast off with his wife and 10 other daring participants for a journey that The Associated Press reports will bring them within 125 miles of the far side of the moon. Tito first made headlines in 2001 when he paid...

