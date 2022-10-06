ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian tells Kanye West to ‘stop tearing Kim Kardashian down’ in ‘fiery’ message

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago
Khloe Kardashian has urged Kanye West to “stop tearing” her sister Kim Kardashian “down,” after he slammed the Kardashian family in a recent social media post.

In Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the 45-year-old rapper addressed some of the widespread backlash he has received from celebrities for his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday. Specifically, many took issue with West, a group of models, and conservative figure Candace Owens wearing shirts emblazoned with the phrase “White Lives Matter.”

West’s response to the critics was that “public figures” didn’t “chime in” when he was allegedly kept from “seeing [his] child on her birthday”. He claimed that it was “wrong” that no one spoke up when “the Kardashians [kept him] from seeing [his] daughter”.

West and his ex-wife share four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

The Good American founder then defended her older sister in the comments of West’s post, explaining that while she “loves” the rapper, he is the one who keeps “bringing” his concerns about his children to “social media”. She also urged him to “stop” publicly criticising his ex.

“You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect,” Kardashian wrote.

She then shut down the “narrative” that he missed his child’s birthday, claiming: “We all know the truth and everyone’s tired of it. You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays.”

Kardashian went on the emphasise that she could prove her point, that she “has seen all of the texts” about points where West changed his mind about having separate birthdays and then decided to attend his children’s parties.

She also addressed a comment that West made last month, where he said that his ex-wife is with their children “80 per cent of the time”, before emphasing that he should “leave” the Kardashian family “out” of his Instagram page.

“Please leave her and the family out of it so the kids can be raised peacefully,” she concluded. “I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation with you privately if you wish.”

On Twitter, multiple people agreed with Kardashian’s point and praised her for sharing such a “real” message about West.

“Khloe is so real for being the only kardashian to rip Kanye a new a**hole,” one wrote.

“The deflection to blaming Kim Kardashian every-time Kanye is remotely called out for his abusive behaviour is disgusting and I am so glad Khloe and Gigi are sticking up to him publicly,” another added.

One Twitter user also described Kardashian’s message as “fiery.”

On his own Instagram, West has shared a screenshot of and response to Kardashian’s comment, claiming that the Kardashians were “liars”. He also doubled down on his remark about missing his child’s birthday, claiming that the family “kindapped Chicago” from him.

“YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE TRAV GAVE ME THE ADDRESS OF MY CHILDS PARTY THATS HOW YALL PLAY WITH BLACK FATHERS YALL,’ he wrote in the caption.

West continued with claims about not being a part of Psalm’s birthday, writing: “ALSO THREW A PARTY BEFORE PSALMS BIRTHDAY WHEN I WAS FLYING BACK FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THE FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY ON LINE.”

He noted that the problem with seeing his children “80 per cent” of the time is that he should be seeing them “100 per cent” of the time. He said that, because of his divorce from Kim, his and his ex-wife’s time with their children should be split evenly.

“SINCE THERE’S A SEPARATION IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN 50% OF THE TIME YA’LL WOULDN’T HAVE PLAYED WITH DONDA LIKE THAT IN JESUS NAME,” West concluded.

West’s post comes two weeks after he apologised to Kim Kardashian for “any stress” that he may have caused her. Despite the fact that their divorce was announced in February 2021, the pair’s split has continued to make headlines. West has shared numerous social media posts about the reality star, including about who she’s been dating and how she’s allegedly given him limited access to his children.

“This is the mother of my children and I apologise for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger,” West said in an interview on Good Morning America on 22 September.

The Independent has contacted a representative for West and Kardashian for comment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Cancer research institute fact checks RHOBH star Lisa Rinna over ‘false’ claims about disease

This season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has not been without its drama. While housewife Erika Jayne has been making headlines for her ongoing legal troubles, it seems Lisa Rinna is now under fire for controversial comments she made about cancer during the season 12 finale.The controversy began when the cast of RHOBH took a trip to Aspen, Colorado during a recent episode. Kathy Hilton, mother of socialite Paris Hilton and sister to castmate Kyle Richards, became angry when Rinna ordered a shot of Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila at a bar, rather than the tequila brand Casa Del...
CANCER
The Independent

‘I’m sold’: Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell excite fans with tap dancing skills in new Christmas film trailer

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell have delighted fans with their tap dancing and singing abilities in the first trailer for their new holiday movie Spirited.The forthcoming comedy puts a musical spin on Charles Dickens’s classic A Christmas Carol and stars Ferrell as Reynolds’s Christmas ghosts.On Wednesday (12 October), Apple TV+ tweeted the official teaser for the film, which highlighted colourful and intricate dance numbers and comedic riffs between the two lead actors. Octavia Spencer will also feature in the upcoming movie.In response to the trailer, thrilled fans on Twitter have shared their anticipation for the film.“Really excited about this...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Gisele Bündchen responds to post about ‘inconsistent’ partners amid Tom Brady divorce rumours

Gisele Bündchen has seemingly broken her silence amid alleged marital struggles with husband Tom Brady.On Tuesday, the 42-year-old model left a cryptic comment on an Instagram post shared by author and former monk Jay Shetty, which criticised “inconsistent” partners in relationships. The quote read: “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”Shetty added in the caption of the post: “Love is a daily effort. Some days it may come easier than others and that’s okay, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your...
NFL
The Independent

Bride sparks debate after supergluing ears on wedding day: ‘This is too crazy’

A bride has sparked a debate after supergluing her ears to her head when getting her hair done for her wedding. In a video posted to Instagram in August, hair stylist Mí Martins showcased one of her client’s updos for her big day. The video featured a woman holding a small tube of Three Bond Super 1000 glue, before taking the top off of it and applying it on the back of the bride’s ears.The bride, Lorena, could then be seen pressing her ears to her head, in order to secure the glue. The video concluded with a “before”...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

The Independent

