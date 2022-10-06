On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes offensive tackle and Georgia commitment Bo Hughley saw his rating rise from a 93 to a 94 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 100 on 247Sports to No. 86 overall. He is the No. 11 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 8 overall recruit in Georgia on 247Sports. Hughley committed to Georgia on Sept. 23, 2021 and has since remained solid in his pledge despite strong pushes from Auburn and other programs. He took official visits to Auburn and Nebraska in June.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO