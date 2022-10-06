ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

247Sports

Mack Brown Midweek UNC News & Notes: Duke Rivalry

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has a chance to pick up a rivalry victory, collect its fourth straight win on the road, and further solidify its standing atop the ACC’s Coastal Division in three days, when the Tar Heels visit Duke. UNC coach Mack Brown met with...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Georgia Tech to Rely on the Team Concept to Win Games

Coach Josh Pastner, and players Rodney Howard and Kyle Sturdivant were in Charlotte Wednesday to meet with the media at the ACC Media Days. Pastner and the players talked about the upcoming schedule and the team. The Jackets open their non-conference schedule in early November and Pastner’s approach to the...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Game Day Gallery: NC State Survives Florida State

RALEIGH, N.C. -- What a wild evening. It started with removing fans while the stadium lights were fixed. Then there was the first half, where both the offense and defense failed to deliver on their hype. Following was a second half where the defense shone, the offense started clicking, and Devin Leary went down. It ended in spectacular fashion with a game-ending interception. All of this glued together by the heroics of Chris Dunn and his perfect kicking this season.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Basketball Buzz: Hurricanes at ACC Tipoff

Isaiah Wong is coming off two highly-productive seasons and head coach Jim Larranaga believes Wong is in for another big year. “Isaiah Wong has had a tremendous college career and his best is yet to come,” Larranaga said at Wednesday’s ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, N.C. “I think he’s going to have an incredible senior year.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Georgia football commitment Bo Hugley rises in 247Sports rankings

On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes offensive tackle and Georgia commitment Bo Hughley saw his rating rise from a 93 to a 94 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 100 on 247Sports to No. 86 overall. He is the No. 11 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 8 overall recruit in Georgia on 247Sports. Hughley committed to Georgia on Sept. 23, 2021 and has since remained solid in his pledge despite strong pushes from Auburn and other programs. He took official visits to Auburn and Nebraska in June.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

ESPN's FPI predicts the Duke-UNC game

Duke rocketed out to a 4-1 start to Mike Elko's first season, but came back to earth a bit after losing 23-20 to Georgia Tech in overtime this past weekend. The banged up Blue Devils were dealing with numerous injuries going in to the game, and lost a regular rotation offensive lineman in Maurice McIntyre and leading wide receiver Jalon Calhoun during the loss.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

