Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames Tuliano
Park Feature: Hemlock BluffsJames TulianoCary, NC
This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Park Feature: Lake Crabtree Country Park Offers a Beautiful Wilderness EscapeJames TulianoMorrisville, NC
Mack Brown Midweek UNC News & Notes: Duke Rivalry
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has a chance to pick up a rivalry victory, collect its fourth straight win on the road, and further solidify its standing atop the ACC’s Coastal Division in three days, when the Tar Heels visit Duke. UNC coach Mack Brown met with...
Georgia Tech to Rely on the Team Concept to Win Games
Coach Josh Pastner, and players Rodney Howard and Kyle Sturdivant were in Charlotte Wednesday to meet with the media at the ACC Media Days. Pastner and the players talked about the upcoming schedule and the team. The Jackets open their non-conference schedule in early November and Pastner’s approach to the...
WATCH: Jordan Travis on moving past NC State
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis spoke to local reporters on Wednesday about moving on from the NC State loss, prepping for Clemson, and the emergence of speedy athletes Rodney Hill and Ja'Khi Douglas. The full interview is below:
Game Day Gallery: NC State Survives Florida State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- What a wild evening. It started with removing fans while the stadium lights were fixed. Then there was the first half, where both the offense and defense failed to deliver on their hype. Following was a second half where the defense shone, the offense started clicking, and Devin Leary went down. It ended in spectacular fashion with a game-ending interception. All of this glued together by the heroics of Chris Dunn and his perfect kicking this season.
Basketball Buzz: Hurricanes at ACC Tipoff
Isaiah Wong is coming off two highly-productive seasons and head coach Jim Larranaga believes Wong is in for another big year. “Isaiah Wong has had a tremendous college career and his best is yet to come,” Larranaga said at Wednesday’s ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, N.C. “I think he’s going to have an incredible senior year.”
Georgia football commitment Bo Hugley rises in 247Sports rankings
On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes offensive tackle and Georgia commitment Bo Hughley saw his rating rise from a 93 to a 94 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 100 on 247Sports to No. 86 overall. He is the No. 11 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 8 overall recruit in Georgia on 247Sports. Hughley committed to Georgia on Sept. 23, 2021 and has since remained solid in his pledge despite strong pushes from Auburn and other programs. He took official visits to Auburn and Nebraska in June.
ESPN's FPI predicts the Duke-UNC game
Duke rocketed out to a 4-1 start to Mike Elko's first season, but came back to earth a bit after losing 23-20 to Georgia Tech in overtime this past weekend. The banged up Blue Devils were dealing with numerous injuries going in to the game, and lost a regular rotation offensive lineman in Maurice McIntyre and leading wide receiver Jalon Calhoun during the loss.
