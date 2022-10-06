Read full article on original website
NS Mom of 5
5d ago
This deplorable 43-year-old empty souless waste of life does not value human lives or the law. He should never be allowed back into the community! Lock him up for life! SMH!
4
Benny Brick
5d ago
Reinstate the Death Penalty and stop playing games, a life for a life PERIOD!!!💀
12
Kioffa Khan
5d ago
These types of crimes have been on the rise because of the ineffective mission to give the criminally oppressed, downtrodden, and those with mental disorders recognition and a second chance but it seems to be backfiring with the casualties outweighing the consideration. It's obvious this gratuity should've not been given without the appropriate preparation and monitoring, we're left to be victimized by them.
3
NBC New York
Ax-Wielding Man in Manhattan McDonald's Attack Arrested Again, Sources Say
A 31-year-old Bronx man arrested in a bizarre ax attack at a Manhattan McDonald's last month is in trouble again, police sources say. Michael Placios was busted Sunday for allegedly spraying graffiti on a building in Brooklyn and stealing a bike, the sources said. He was released without bail in that case, just as he was in last month's attack on the Lower East Side.
NBC New York
Member of Green Gang That Attacked, Robbed Times Square Subway Riders Arrested: Police
Police said they arrested a woman who was part of a group to allegedly dress in bright green bodysuits and attack a subway rider at Times Square in a violent robbery. In the bizarre attack, nine women in the green getups— which covered their faces — went up to a woman as she was riding the subway just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 2 and began punching and kicking her, according to police. One of the green meanies allegedly stole the victim's purse and took off.
NBC New York
19-Year-Old NYC School Staffer Shot in Head on Brooklyn Street: Police
A teenage NYC school employee is clinging to life at the hospital after he was shot in the head about a block away from the elementary school where he had been teaching earlier in the day, police said. The gunfire erupted minutes before 3 p.m. Tuesday as the 19-year-old victim...
Man buying MetroCard at BK subway station drops wallet with $1K cash, thief snatches it
Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a man of his wallet after it fell on the floor while he was buying a MetroCard in Brooklyn last month.
Teenage girl found fatally shot in apartment building in Brooklyn
Her family is struggling to understand how her life was so violently cut short -- just shy of her 18th birthday.
norwoodnews.org
East Bronx: Armed Robbery of 15-Year-Old at Gun Hill Road Subway Station
A 15-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint at Gun Hill Road subway station, serving the number 5 subway line in the East Bronx. Officers from the 49th Precinct are asking for the public’s help locating three people seen in the attached photos who are sought for questioning in connection to the incident which occurred in the Laconia section of The Bronx, northwest of Pelham Gardens.
Police: 1 arrest made in fatal MTA bus stabbing; second suspect at large
Police have identified the 55-year-old man stabbed to death on an MTA bus Sunday night.
Woman, 42, arrested in fatal stabbing of man, 55, on Bronx bus; male suspect still at large
A man was stabbed to death by a man and woman aboard an MTA bus in the Bronx on Sunday night—the first fatal transit stabbing in 10 days.
NBC New York
Cache of Ghost Guns Found in Ex-Con's Lower East Side Apartment: DA
A Manhattan ex-con has been indicted after a massive cache of ghost guns — including an AR-15 style rifle — and other gun parts were found inside his apartment, according to the district attorney. Jose Rivera faces a 32-count indictment for a litany of charges, including weapon possession...
NBC New York
NYC Dad Accused of Punching Baby Daughter to Death Days Before 2nd Birthday
A 33-year-old Brooklyn father has been arraigned on charges including manslaughter, assault and criminally negligent homicide in the apparent beating death of his baby girl just before her second birthday, prosecutors and NYPD officials said Monday. Robert Wright was taken into custody over the weekend after allegedly admitting to detectives...
Brooklyn bicyclist, 25, dies after falling in front of oncoming tractor-trailer
A 25-year-old bicyclist was killed early Wednesday when she fell in front of an oncoming tractor-trailer, police said. The victim was traveling east on Parkside Ave. in Flatbush she lost control of her bike near Parade Place on the edge of Prospect Park about 7 a.m. She fell into the path of a tractor-trailer headed east on Parkside Ave. and its driver ran her over, cops said. As the ...
Brooklyn man accused of fatally striking baby daughter faces manslaughter charge
A Brooklyn man has been arrested and charged in the death of his 1-year-old daughter after being accused of striking her in the head.
VIDEO: Man robbed at gunpoint on Bronx street by 5 suspects who fled in SUV
The NYPD is searching for a group of five suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery that occurred earlier this month on a Bronx street, authorities said.
Man, 82, woman, 44, pushed in Central Park pond while trying to stop robbery
Two people were thrown into a Central Park lake Monday morning while trying to stop a thief from stealing a 76-year-old woman’s backpack, authorities said.
Man killed by truck was pickpocketed after the deadly incident: sources
Editor’s note: Police sources initially told PIX11 that the victim’s wallet was stolen. They later said he was pickpocketed but it was unclear what the suspect took. MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man who was fatally struck by a truck in Midtown was pickpocketed shortly after the impact, police sources told PIX11 News on Monday. […]
Woman, 49, bashed over head in unprovoked attack at Harlem subway station
A woman was struck in the head as she boarded a subway train in Harlem on Monday morning in what police said was an unprovoked attack.
NBC New York
Paterson Police Shoot, Kill Suspected Carjacker: Sources
Police investigating multiple carjackings in New Jersey opened fire, killing a suspected thief behind the wheel of a stolen car, law enforcement sources said. Sources involved in the case said police were checking out reported carjackings in Paterson near Van Houten Street and Straight Street Monday afternoon. Officers tracked down the suspect, and shots were fired soon after police arrived at the scene.
Woman bashed in back of head by stranger in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack
A woman was bashed in the back of the head by a stranger in an unprovoked Manhattan subway attack early Monday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was struck with an unknown object as she was getting on an uptown No. 2 train at the 110th St. station in Harlem about 2:25 a.m., cops said. She got off the train at 125th St. and reported the incident to police. The victim was treated at Harlem ...
NBC New York
17-Year-Old Dodging Train Fare Busted by Cops, Arrested for Outstanding Murder Warrant
A teen wanted in a murder investigation in New York City was picked up Friday after police said transit officers spotted the 17-year-old enter a subway station without paying the fare. The arrest unfolded Friday evening at the Grant Avenue subway station in Brooklyn when Xavier Lowe dodged the fare,...
17-year-old NYC murder suspect arrested trying to hop subway turnstile
NEW YORK, NY – New York City Police Department has announced the arrest of a 17-year-old male subject 14 murder after being caught trying to jump a turnstile at a Brooklyn subway station. Xavier Lowe, a Bronx resident, was wanted for a deadly September gunpoint robbery-murder in the Bronx. Police said Lowe was captured after trying to hop a turnstile at the Grant Avenue subway station on Friday around 6:11 p.m. After his arrest, New York City Police Department connected him with the September 24th murder. He was charged with murder, manslaughter, and robbery. According to a police spokesperson, he The post 17-year-old NYC murder suspect arrested trying to hop subway turnstile appeared first on Shore News Network.
