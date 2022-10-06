ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion Hints at Role in Stranger Things’ Final Season

Megan Thee Stallion might be adding to her filmography with an upcoming role in the award-winning Netflix series Stranger Things. On Friday afternoon (Oct. 7), Hot Girl Meg shared a post on Instagram, which included a series of photos. The first four photos in the series just show Megan posing in front of a building. However, the fifth photo sees the Houston rapper standing in front of what appears to be a green screen holding a card with the title Stranger Things on it. The second to last photo in the slide shows Megan in what looks like a dressing room sitting in a director's chair that has Netflix written on it.
Justin Bieber Ends Friendship With Kanye West After Ye Dissed His Wife Hailey – Report

Justin Bieber has reportedly terminated his friendship with Kanye West after Ye dissed his wife Hailey on social media. According to a TMZ report, published on Saturday (Oct. 8), Justin Bieber ended his friendship with Ye because he went too far with attacking his wife, Hailey, claiming she got a nose job. This after Hailey (and fashion model Gigi Hadid) came to the defense of Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, whom Kanye attacked for or criticizing his controversial "White Lives Matter" T-shirts.
The Grinch Goes R-Rated Horror Slasher Movie In ‘The Mean One’

The Grinch is a beloved character in children's fiction, thought up by none other than Dr. Seuss. But this time... he's R-rated and ready for carnage. The Mean One is a new take on an old tale, similar to Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey. Rather than stealing Christmas away only to change his mind and realize its true meaning, he's out for blood.
Post Malone Gets Daughter’s Initials Tattooed on His Face

Post Malone recently added a new face tattoo to his collection, getting his infant daughter's initials inked on his forehead. Posty is currently on his Twelve Carat Tour. During a break in the jaunt following a show in Indianapolis, Ind. on Oct. 2, the "Sunflower" crooner decided to honor his young daughter with a tattoo done by Chad Rowe of Garden of Eden Tattoos in Greenfield, Ind. on Oct. 3. TMZ obtained footage of the session from Rowe, which shows the tattoo artist applying the letters "DDP" in old English font on the rapper's forehead. Rowe commented on the experience on Instagram, sharing a photo of the finished product, which you can see below.
Lauren Luyendyk Reveals Arie Taught Himself How To Do An ‘Elsa Braid’ In Daughter Alessi’s, 3, Hair: He’s ‘Better Than Me’

Arie and Lauren Luyendyk’s lives have been filled with Barbies, bath times, diapers and beyond the last three years since welcoming their daughter Alessi in 2019, and then their twins in 2021. “It’s been overwhelming!” Lauren admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “We were very, very excited to have the twins when we found out. But I don’t think we really knew what we were in for.” She added that the couple are in “a good place” now that twins Senna and Lux have hit the one year mark, saying they “have a good handle on things.” “The kids are all starting to have little friendships and it’s just really fun to see them interact together,” she gushed.
Five Cool Photos of a Spooky Black Cat in the Clouds Over Owensboro, KY

This may be the coolest cloud I have ever seen in my life. I saw it yesterday afternoon when I was playing tennis with my friend Jim over at Center Court here in Owensboro. It was about 4:30pm. Jim and I had been playing tennis for about an hour, but were determined to keep hitting. I was about to feed another ball into the court when I looked off to my right, just above His Father's House Church on Bittel Road over by the airport, and noticed what looked like a cat in the clouds.
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

