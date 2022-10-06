Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion Hints at Role in Stranger Things’ Final Season
Megan Thee Stallion might be adding to her filmography with an upcoming role in the award-winning Netflix series Stranger Things. On Friday afternoon (Oct. 7), Hot Girl Meg shared a post on Instagram, which included a series of photos. The first four photos in the series just show Megan posing in front of a building. However, the fifth photo sees the Houston rapper standing in front of what appears to be a green screen holding a card with the title Stranger Things on it. The second to last photo in the slide shows Megan in what looks like a dressing room sitting in a director's chair that has Netflix written on it.
Reactions To Chris Pratt’s ‘Mario’ Voice Have Been A Little Harsh
Let's go! The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer is finally here, and people have some opinions. First of all, the animation looks perfect and the casting of Charlie Day as Luigi couldn't be more fitting. That being said, people are kind of upset at Chris Pratt's voice, as expected. Rather...
Justin Bieber Ends Friendship With Kanye West After Ye Dissed His Wife Hailey – Report
Justin Bieber has reportedly terminated his friendship with Kanye West after Ye dissed his wife Hailey on social media. According to a TMZ report, published on Saturday (Oct. 8), Justin Bieber ended his friendship with Ye because he went too far with attacking his wife, Hailey, claiming she got a nose job. This after Hailey (and fashion model Gigi Hadid) came to the defense of Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, whom Kanye attacked for or criticizing his controversial "White Lives Matter" T-shirts.
Sam Mendes' 'Empire of Light' a love letter to movies and his mother
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes celebrates cinema and the families we choose and that choose us with his new film "Empire of Light", a star-studded drama he wrote, directed and produced.
The Grinch Goes R-Rated Horror Slasher Movie In ‘The Mean One’
The Grinch is a beloved character in children's fiction, thought up by none other than Dr. Seuss. But this time... he's R-rated and ready for carnage. The Mean One is a new take on an old tale, similar to Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey. Rather than stealing Christmas away only to change his mind and realize its true meaning, he's out for blood.
Beyonce’s Rep Slams Right Said Fred for Calling Artist ‘Arrogant’ for Using ‘Sexy’ Sample
Mess with Queen Bey and the whole hive will come after you. Beyonce's rep has fired back at music group Right Said Fred after they claimed the singer sampled their hit "I'm Too Sexy" for her song "Alien Superstar" without clearing the sample first. In a statement released to E!...
Dirty Heads are stoked to say eighth album, 'Midnight Control,' is their best work yet
Currently enjoying the fruits of their labor in creating 2022’s ‘Midnight Control,’ Dirty Heads join Audacy host Brad Steiner at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City to discuss their excitement in offering up the band’s best music to date.
Here’s a Look at Cardi B’s 30 Awesome Accomplishments
Is it too early to say that Cardi B is a rap legend? Some may argue it is, but based on her historical accomplishments over the years, that title feels more fitting than not. And the scariest part is that she’s just getting started in her career. Cardi B...
‘Murder, She Wrote’ Actress Angela Lansbury Dead at 96
Legendary star of film, TV and the stage, Angela Lansbury, has died at the age of 96. The news was confirmed by the actress' family, who issued the following statement to Broadway World:. The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her...
Harry Styles’ Hair Was Nearly Impossible to Make Ugly for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
We're not surprised that making Harry Styles "ugly" for a certain Don't Worry Darling scene was a nearly impossible task. The singer is known for his good looks and impeccable style. He was even named People magazine's Sexiest Chart Topper in 2020. ***Warning: Don't Worry Darling spoilers ahead.***. Throughout most...
Post Malone Gets Daughter’s Initials Tattooed on His Face
Post Malone recently added a new face tattoo to his collection, getting his infant daughter's initials inked on his forehead. Posty is currently on his Twelve Carat Tour. During a break in the jaunt following a show in Indianapolis, Ind. on Oct. 2, the "Sunflower" crooner decided to honor his young daughter with a tattoo done by Chad Rowe of Garden of Eden Tattoos in Greenfield, Ind. on Oct. 3. TMZ obtained footage of the session from Rowe, which shows the tattoo artist applying the letters "DDP" in old English font on the rapper's forehead. Rowe commented on the experience on Instagram, sharing a photo of the finished product, which you can see below.
Lauren Luyendyk Reveals Arie Taught Himself How To Do An ‘Elsa Braid’ In Daughter Alessi’s, 3, Hair: He’s ‘Better Than Me’
Arie and Lauren Luyendyk’s lives have been filled with Barbies, bath times, diapers and beyond the last three years since welcoming their daughter Alessi in 2019, and then their twins in 2021. “It’s been overwhelming!” Lauren admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “We were very, very excited to have the twins when we found out. But I don’t think we really knew what we were in for.” She added that the couple are in “a good place” now that twins Senna and Lux have hit the one year mark, saying they “have a good handle on things.” “The kids are all starting to have little friendships and it’s just really fun to see them interact together,” she gushed.
Five Cool Photos of a Spooky Black Cat in the Clouds Over Owensboro, KY
This may be the coolest cloud I have ever seen in my life. I saw it yesterday afternoon when I was playing tennis with my friend Jim over at Center Court here in Owensboro. It was about 4:30pm. Jim and I had been playing tennis for about an hour, but were determined to keep hitting. I was about to feed another ball into the court when I looked off to my right, just above His Father's House Church on Bittel Road over by the airport, and noticed what looked like a cat in the clouds.
