Arie and Lauren Luyendyk’s lives have been filled with Barbies, bath times, diapers and beyond the last three years since welcoming their daughter Alessi in 2019, and then their twins in 2021. “It’s been overwhelming!” Lauren admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “We were very, very excited to have the twins when we found out. But I don’t think we really knew what we were in for.” She added that the couple are in “a good place” now that twins Senna and Lux have hit the one year mark, saying they “have a good handle on things.” “The kids are all starting to have little friendships and it’s just really fun to see them interact together,” she gushed.

