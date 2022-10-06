Read full article on original website
BBC
Gerard Colgan: Missing Leeds man found dead on roof two days later
A man reported missing from a house in Leeds was found dead on the roof of the property two days later. Gerard Colgan, 32, was reported missing from an address on Harehills Avenue, Chapeltown, on Friday, West Yorkshire Police said. The body of a man, believed to be Mr Colgan,...
BBC
Bolton battered bulldog found dead in pushchair in alley
A dog has been found dumped dead in a pushchair in an alleyway after suffering a broken skull, prompting an RSPCA appeal. The grim discovery was made by refuse workers in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 29 September. RSPCA rescue worker Jess Pierce said it was first thought the American bulldog...
BBC
Devout Christian decapitated her church friend, trial told
A devout Christian trained in human dissection killed and decapitated her church friend, the Old Bailey has heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of murdering 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong after falling out over money in 2021. Ms Chong was reported missing from her home in Wembley, London, and her headless...
BBC
Jean Milne: Forensic experts review 1912 murder of heiress
The unsolved murder of a wealthy heiress in Broughty Ferry in 1912 has been re-examined by forensic experts. Jean Milne was beaten with a poker and stabbed with a carving fork but no-one was ever convicted of the crime. Her body was found at the bottom of the stairs of...
BBC
Police tried to stop car before dramatic Aberdeen crash
Police had tried to stop a car before it was involved in a dramatic crash in Aberdeen, it has been revealed. The car ended up on its roof in Crown Street in the early hours of Tuesday. A 35-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and...
BBC
Two girls, aged six and seven, assaulted in Oldham street
Police have been hunting a man following reports two girls, aged six and seven, were sexually assaulted on an Oldham street. The man was said to have carried out the assault in the Higginshaw area of the town on Saturday at 12:40 BST. Following the incident, on Kirkstone Close, the...
BBC
Mum's warning after son electrocuted at rail depot
The parents of an 11-year-old boy who was electrocuted at a rail depot have backed a film warning of the dangers of trespassing on the rail network. Harrison Ballantyne died in June 2017 after entering Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal in Northamptonshire to retrieve a football. The boy, from Crick,...
BBC
Covid-19: People taking booster in Reading below target
The number of people receiving a third Covid vaccine is below target, a council has heard. In Reading, 53.3% of people aged 12+ have had a third vaccine dose despite a target of 75% uptake. This comes as Covid infections in the UK have risen by about 25% from previous...
BBC
Baby S: Headstone marks grave of Needham Market recycling centre baby
A headstone has been placed to mark the grave of a newborn girl whose body was found at a recycling centre. The girl, known as Baby S, was thought to have been less than 24 hours old when she was found at the Sackers facility in Needham Market, Suffolk, on 14 May 2020.
BBC
Grimsby baby bereavement gowns maker appeals for help
A group of volunteers who make funeral gowns for babies out of donated wedding and prom dresses is appealing for helpers and equipment. Angel Gowns in Grimsby says it has a backlog of garments that need making before being sent to local hospitals. One of the organisers, Louise Drakes, said...
BBC
Woman killed and beheaded friend for money, Old Bailey hears
A devout Christian forged her friend's will after killing and decapitating her in order to get a "large sum" of money to repair her home, a court has heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, from Willesden, north-west London, is accused of murdering Mee Kuen Chong, who was also known as Deborah. Ms...
BBC
Mark Allen opens up on declaring himself bankrupt
Northern Ireland's Mark Allen has spoken frankly about the reasons which led him to declare himself bankrupt. The 36-year-old says he hopes the worst of his personal and financial problems are now behind him but concedes that he made "some wrong moves" in the past. "I just overspent in every...
BBC
'We didn't see it coming' says Sajid Javid of brother's suicide
Ex-chancellor Sajid Javid has spoken about his brother's suicide, telling the BBC his family "just didn't see it coming". Mr Javid, who appeared on Radio 4's Today programme to mark World Mental Health day, recalled being stunned by his brother Tariq's death in July 2018. "One day he was there,...
BBC
Jeni Larmour: Newcastle student died after mixing alcohol and drugs
A student who died within hours of arriving at university had mixed alcohol and ketamine, an inquest heard. Jeni Larmour, who was 18, died on 3 October 2020 following her first night at Newcastle University where she had been due to study urban planning and architecture. Emergency services found her...
