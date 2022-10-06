SmarterCommerce Retail, Ecommerce and Payments Achieves Oracle Validated Integration with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Expertise for Delivering Proven, Repeatable Integration

Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
The Team Sport Approach: 3 Keys to Fostering Sales and Marketing Alignment for Revenue Growth
The art of gaining a new customer should be considered a team sport. It’s no longer feasible for sales and marketing departments to operate in traditional silos that hinder effectiveness. From go-to market strategy and lead generation to brand loyalty and conversion rates, sales and marketing are increasingly critical components of the revenue lifecycle. They have to operate as two halves of the same whole — two functions aligned by people, processes and technologies that improve the buyer experience and lead customers to smart purchasing decisions.
salestechstar.com
How a Value-Based Selling Approach Delivers Sales Results
ValueSelling Associates Partners with Selling Power to Publish a New Resource for B2B Salespeople. The global sales training market is poised to grow to $4.21 billion by 2024, according to Technavio, yet research from HBR shows that nearly 70% of change initiatives fail. Julie Thomas, CEO of ValueSelling Associates, explains sales training is an important change initiative, and the high failure rate is why B2B sales professionals must take a value-based approach. “Now, more than ever, the selling solution for today’s complicated world is value-based selling because it is a common-sense approach,” said Thomas, “but common sense isn’t always common practice—and that’s the problem.”
salestechstar.com
Signifyd to Provide Comprehensive Protection for the Entire Digital Shopping Journey on Google Cloud Marketplace
The combination of Signifyd’s Commerce Protection Platform and Google Cloud’s reCAPTCHA Enterprise on Google Cloud Marketplace protects digital experiences on-site, at checkout and after a transaction is completed. Signifyd, the leading digital commerce protection provider, announced a partnership that will better fortify online commerce through Google Cloud Marketplace....
salestechstar.com
Sesame Software to Showcase Instant Data Warehouse and Fully Automated Data Pipelines at Oracle CloudWorld
Sesame Software’s Relational Junction, available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace, provides secure and rapid data movement enabling robust reporting and analytics. Sesame Software, an innovative leader in Enterprise Data Management and member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), is showcasing their data management platform, Relational Junction, at Oracle CloudWorld, October 17-20 in Las Vegas. Relational Junction, allows customers to bring data from various sources to their data warehouse, data lake, or lakehouse in just minutes.
RELATED PEOPLE
salestechstar.com
Logic Expands Snowflake Partnership Internationally to Extend Data and Analytics to More Retailers
Logic’s Global Offices and Development Centers Now Staffed with Proven Snowflake Go-To-Market and Delivery Expertise. Logic, the world’s largest consultancy focused exclusively on the retail sector, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to now include global markets spanning Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, as well as its deeply staffed offshore development centers in India and Nepal. Logic’s expansion will extend the power of the Data Cloud globally, building on its go-to-market and delivery capabilities as a Snowflake Premier Partner.
salestechstar.com
FreshDirect Selects RELEX Solutions to Provide Forecasting and Replenishment Optimization for Ecommerce Grocery
FreshDirect, the online grocery shopping pioneer and one of the leading grocery delivery services in the U.S., will partner with RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, to optimize their forecasting and replenishment processes. The RELEX solution will service FreshDirect’s distribution centers, providing flexibility and configurability to meet the unique supply chain needs required to deliver the freshest products possible.
salestechstar.com
ACI Smart Engage Wins Juniper Future Digital Awards for Retail Innovation
Unique mobile engagement platform recognized by Juniper Research as trend towards “anytime, anywhere” shopping gathers pace. ACI Worldwide , a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, has been honored by Juniper Research in Future Digital Awards 2022 Fintech & Payments, which recognizes innovation in payments, retail and fraud prevention. ACI Smart Engage received the highest accolade — a Platinum Award — in the “Retail Innovation of the Year” category.
salestechstar.com
Coolwave Communications Partners with Callroute to Automate Cloud Telephony for Global UCaaS Platforms
The partnership enables Callroute and Coolwave’s customers to automate voice services across UCaaS and CCaaS platforms including Microsoft Teams, Webex and more. Callroute, an established player in the cloud voice market, has partnered with Coolwave Communications, a global provider of voice and messaging solutions, to automate the provisioning of cloud telephony services across UCaaS and CCaaS platforms. Enterprises are able to easily connect Coolwave’s global SIP trunking to Microsoft Teams and Webex without requiring physical infrastructure or extensive technical knowledge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
salestechstar.com
Acumatica Expands Channel Focus with New Services Partner Program
Services Partners Join Cloud ERP Company’s Roster of VARs and ISVs. Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company, today announced the creation of a new Services Partner Program that will bolster its expanding ecosystem of customer support and engagement joining a robust list of Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs).
salestechstar.com
Social Tech Innovator Bebuzee, Inc. Announces Latest Addition to its Disruptive Super App with Technology Driven E-Commerce Platform with Unprecedented Functionality for Merchants
Bebuzee, Inc a social platform and streaming service focused on development and deployment of America’s first SuperApp, Bebuzee announces the Company has completed a revolutionary global e-commerce called Shopping Buz on Bebuzee Super App. Shopping Buz is a unique technology driven e-commerce platform, which gives merchants incredible tools to...
salestechstar.com
Keyfactor Signum Strengthens Software Supply Chain Security Without Slowing Productivity
New service allows developers to use native signing tools for easy, secure code signing. Keyfactor, the machine and IoT identity platform for modern enterprises, announced the launch of Keyfactor Signum, a new code signing as-a-service platform that makes it easy for developers to sign code and containers in a secure way, without disrupting productivity.
salestechstar.com
Consensus Launches Interactive Product Tours to Combine Speed and Scale in Intelligent Demo Automation
Consensus announced the launch of their Interactive Product Tours. This module inside of their leading demo automation platform (DAP) helps companies rapidly produce product tours as part of the interactive demo experience. The result is a buying experience that combines visual and tactile mediums to increase engagement and accelerates the buyer’s journey.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
salestechstar.com
SugarCRM Recognized in the Gartner Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators for Intelligent CRM Applications Report
SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, announced its inclusion as a Technology Innovator in the Gartner Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators for Intelligent CRM Applications report for its SugarPredict offering that extends artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities across its core platform. “Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators for Intelligent CRM...
salestechstar.com
Qualfon Recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Customer Experience Management in the Americas – Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022
Qualfon, a global business services (GBS) provider, was recognized as a Major Contender in the Customer Experience Management (CXM) in the Americas – Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. This is Qualfon’s fourth year of being acknowledged on the assessment. This accomplishment is a direct result of Qualfon’s commitment to helping clients transform their businesses by investing in a full suite of capabilities.
salestechstar.com
Legacy Supply Chain Announces Partnership With 6 River Systems, an eComm Fulfillment Technology Solution
Legacy Supply Chain is pleased to announce the deployment of advanced automation technology from 6 River Systems, a leader in the fulfillment technology industry. The 6 Rivers’ solution consists of collaborative robots, or cobots, that help optimize fulfillment operations, support labor productivity, and increase order volume throughput. This cobot automation technology has been implemented in Legacy’s Franklin IN (Indianapolis) eComm fulfillment facility with future plans to integrate it into other Legacy network fulfillment sites, as well as into large-scale dedicated distribution environments the company operates.
salestechstar.com
Opkey Publishes First-Of-Its-Kind State of Erp Testing Report
Opkey commissions independent study to highlight key trends in the ERP space, and explains how these trends are impacting testing teams. Opkey, an industry-leader in packaged application testing, released their inaugural State of ERP Testing 2022 report. The report is based on 3rd-party industry data and a survey conducted of over 300 Fortune 2000 C-Suite executives and VPs across a variety of industries and geographies.
salestechstar.com
DocSales is Expanding into the United States. Brazilian Entrepreneur Brings Innovation and Sales Automation
After growing in Brazil for 2.5 years, DocSales is expanding into the United States. Having successfully founded multiple other businesses, Mauricio Kigiela, DocSales’ Founder, has noticed many issues in the sales closing process that have come up and wants to create solutions for other companies. “When scaling sales, all...
salestechstar.com
Aptean Secures Strategic Growth Investment from TA and Insight Partners to Accelerate Innovation and Global Expansion
Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific enterprise resource planning (ERP) and supply chain software, announced today that a definitive agreement has been signed through which it will receive a strategic investment from Insight Partners (Insight), a New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm, and existing investor TA Associates (TA). With its new investment, TA, a leading global growth private equity firm, will become the lead shareholder of Aptean. Charlesbank Capital Partners (Charlesbank), a middle-market private investment firm based in Boston and New York, will continue as a shareholder, while Vista Equity Partners (Vista) will fully exit its stake in the company.
salestechstar.com
CGS Executives Tapped to Moderate Panels at Augmented Enterprise Summit
Extended Reality R&D leaders to facilitate discussions on XR Adoption in the Enterprise and the Connected Workforce. CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, announced two of its executives will moderate panel sessions at the upcoming Augmented Enterprise Summit being held October 18-20, 2022 in San Diego’s Town and Country Hotel.
salestechstar.com
Unit4’s 2022 Business Future Index: Crisis Sees 51% Embrace Accelerated Change to Outperform Business Targets
Global data identifies action plan for business transformation around people, policy and tools. Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for mid-market services organizations, announces the findings of its second annual Business Future Index. It surveyed 3,450 respondents across 12 global markets to understand how business performance over the past...
Comments / 0