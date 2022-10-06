ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stat Nerd Thursday: Aging Allen Robinson, George Pickens hype & Colts/Broncos preview

By Matt Harmon,Dalton Del Don, Yahoo Sports
 6 days ago
Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don for their weekly Stat Nerd Thursday episode. This week, the guys break down the terrible offenses in Carolina, Los Angeles (Rams) and Indianapolis.

Don’t worry, they also highlight some of the (surprisingly) good fantasy offenses in Atlanta and Seattle, and provide a preview of Thursday night’s game between the Broncos and Colts.

03:20 NEWS / Dak Prescott out at least one more week

08:00 NEWS / WSH RB Brian Robinson returns to practice

10:00 NEWS / WR Cole Beasley retires

12:05 Gabe Davis

13:45 “The Cardio Club” - Bottom 5 in targets per routes run

15:20 Dalton’s bad preseason takes on WRs

24:15 Allen Robinson

26:50 Breece Hall

28:15 Geno Smith

32:40 Falcons offense

37:00 Diontae Johnson & George Pickens

42:05 Terry McLaurin & Jahan Dotson

44:45 Rams offense

51:15 TNF Colts at Broncos preview

Week 5 Sunday Night Freestyle: Stafford regressing, Tucker closing, Kyler's Kermit suit & the crazy fun NFC East

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. When it comes to game-winning field goals, Justin Tucker is automatic. What else can you say? It's what Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab have to say to kick off Sunday evening's podcast. The Baltimore Ravens took charge of the AFC North over the former division champion Cincinnati Bengals thanks to the leg of Tucker on Sunday Night Football.
To this point, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have looked well short of their Super Bowl expectations

Your browser does not support iframes. The current iteration of the Green Bay Packers is not to be feared. The Packers entered the season as Super Bowl contenders with what appeared to be a strong defensive roster and an offense still led by Aaron Rodgers. Instead, they just look like a competitive team instead of one that has a chance to take home the Lombardi Trophy.
From Matt Rhule flop to missing on Matthew Stafford, Panthers' David Tepper is paying hefty price for lessons in NFL ownership

In the first year of his sole ownership of an NFL franchise, David Tepper was in the backseat of an automobile heading south on a freeway from Charlotte, North Carolina. In his hands, the hedge fund multibillionaire and Carolina Panthers owner held a diagram laying out a proposed $800 million dollar practice complex and team headquarters in Rock Hill, South Carolina. On Tepper's lips: The grandiose future of his NFL dream, which he'd been hunting since becoming a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009.
