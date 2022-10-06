Read full article on original website
Legacy Supply Chain Announces Partnership With 6 River Systems, an eComm Fulfillment Technology Solution
Legacy Supply Chain is pleased to announce the deployment of advanced automation technology from 6 River Systems, a leader in the fulfillment technology industry. The 6 Rivers’ solution consists of collaborative robots, or cobots, that help optimize fulfillment operations, support labor productivity, and increase order volume throughput. This cobot automation technology has been implemented in Legacy’s Franklin IN (Indianapolis) eComm fulfillment facility with future plans to integrate it into other Legacy network fulfillment sites, as well as into large-scale dedicated distribution environments the company operates.
Logic Expands Snowflake Partnership Internationally to Extend Data and Analytics to More Retailers
Logic’s Global Offices and Development Centers Now Staffed with Proven Snowflake Go-To-Market and Delivery Expertise. Logic, the world’s largest consultancy focused exclusively on the retail sector, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to now include global markets spanning Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, as well as its deeply staffed offshore development centers in India and Nepal. Logic’s expansion will extend the power of the Data Cloud globally, building on its go-to-market and delivery capabilities as a Snowflake Premier Partner.
Malbek Introduces New Clickwrap Solution at Envision Annual User Conference
Envision sees the launch of a new product offering, notable legal tech speakers, and expert-led breakout sessions. Malbek, the most cutting-edge, AI-fueled Contract Lifecycle Management platform, announced today at Envision, its annual user conference, the launch of Malbek Klix,™ a modern clickwrap solution that simplifies online agreements. The offering helps organizations and their legal teams to ensure that their online agreements are enforceable. With the launch of Malbek Klix, users can easily configure, store, and enforce agreements in one location, and signers can agree with one quick click.
Coolwave Communications Partners with Callroute to Automate Cloud Telephony for Global UCaaS Platforms
The partnership enables Callroute and Coolwave’s customers to automate voice services across UCaaS and CCaaS platforms including Microsoft Teams, Webex and more. Callroute, an established player in the cloud voice market, has partnered with Coolwave Communications, a global provider of voice and messaging solutions, to automate the provisioning of cloud telephony services across UCaaS and CCaaS platforms. Enterprises are able to easily connect Coolwave’s global SIP trunking to Microsoft Teams and Webex without requiring physical infrastructure or extensive technical knowledge.
HPE Accelerates AG Digital Transformation and Business Outcomes with Cloud-Ready and Data-Driven Solution
AG Belgium life and non-life insurer selects HPE to support its move toward becoming a data-driven organization to accelerate business outcomes, acquire new talents and reduce TCO. Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that leading Belgium insurance provider AG has selected HPE to design, develop, implement and migrate all of AG’s applications...
Social Tech Innovator Bebuzee, Inc. Announces Latest Addition to its Disruptive Super App with Technology Driven E-Commerce Platform with Unprecedented Functionality for Merchants
Bebuzee, Inc a social platform and streaming service focused on development and deployment of America’s first SuperApp, Bebuzee announces the Company has completed a revolutionary global e-commerce called Shopping Buz on Bebuzee Super App. Shopping Buz is a unique technology driven e-commerce platform, which gives merchants incredible tools to...
OneDay Announces Corporate Rebrand and Single Product Launch
Dallas-based video technology company, OneDay, announces corporate rebrand and single-product launch. OneDay, a video-based sales enablement platform announced a corporate rebrand and single-product launch. The timing of the new corporate brand aligns with a single product platform that merges all product verticals into one seamless application. The new brand identity marks a major milestone in the evolution of OneDay, as it continues to push toward becoming the leading video-based communication platform available in the market.
Acumatica Expands Channel Focus with New Services Partner Program
Services Partners Join Cloud ERP Company’s Roster of VARs and ISVs. Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company, today announced the creation of a new Services Partner Program that will bolster its expanding ecosystem of customer support and engagement joining a robust list of Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs).
Consensus Launches Interactive Product Tours to Combine Speed and Scale in Intelligent Demo Automation
Consensus announced the launch of their Interactive Product Tours. This module inside of their leading demo automation platform (DAP) helps companies rapidly produce product tours as part of the interactive demo experience. The result is a buying experience that combines visual and tactile mediums to increase engagement and accelerates the buyer’s journey.
Collimator Named G2 High Performer in Its First Year of Sales
Collimator, a modeling and simulation platform for engineers to design and test complex, mission critical systems, has been named as a High Performer on G2’s Grid Report for Simulation & CAE Fall 2022 report – a definitive list for the top rated solutions in the industry as chosen by “the source that matters most: customers.”
WeGotYourCalls and CallRevu Announce Partnership, Empowering Dealers to Drive Service Retention and Increase Profitability
WeGotYourCalls, a vBDC call center owned and operated by CallSource, and CallRevu, a leading provider of call management solutions for the automotive industry partner to equip dealers with the technology to combat challenges that prevent financial growth: high call volumes, understaffed departments, and sacrificed customer service. The WeGotYourCalls and CallRevu partnership can reduce dealers work load and drive more appointment conversions.
QAD Adaptive ERP 2022.1 Enhances Supply Chain Visibility and Helps to Manage and Reduce Risk
Latest enhancements help enterprises on their journey to becoming more adaptive and resilient. QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, has released the latest enhancements to QAD Adaptive ERP, along with other QAD Adaptive Applications. Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption. Global supply...
CBT Delivers Connected Worker Training to Milwaukee Tool Using Augmented Reality (AR)
CBT, a domain expert integrator focused on IT/OT convergence, was selected by Milwaukee Tool, a subsidiary of Techtronic Industries, along with Ryobi, Empire, Imperial Blades, RIDGID, HART, Hoover, Oreck, and Dirt Devil to expand its sales training to incorporate augmented reality (AR) visualization into their existing training application. The project covered two critical training scenarios.
monday.com Expands Its Asia Pacific and Japan Presence with Local Tokyo Team and Channel Partner Growth
The establishment of a new office and a local team in Tokyo demonstrates monday.com’s commitment to the Japanese market. monday.com Ltd. , a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, has expanded its global presence into Japan with an office in Marunouchi, Tokyo. The company celebrated this milestone with a press event at the Andaz Tokyo, that included presentations by Dean Swan, monday.com Regional Vice President Asia Pacific & Japan, and Koji Watanabe, monday.com Japan Country Manager.
6sense Announces 2022 Breakthrough Award Winners and Launches New Customer Community
Customers Were the Spotlight at the Fourth Annual Breakthrough Conference as 6sense Announced Award Recipients, Unveiled Its Rebranded Customer Community. 6sense, the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, announced the winners of the fourth annual Breakthrough Awards and launched an entirely new customer community, RevCity, during the customer conference. Breakthrough brings together revenue innovators in the B2B sales and marketing industry for three days of networking, interactive sessions, and learning, focusing on tackling relevant business challenges.
MetricStream Wins the ‘Operational Risk Management Solution’ of the Year Award at the Asia Risk Awards 2022
MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) announced that it has been awarded the Operational Risk Management Solution of the year award by the prestigious AsiaRisk Technology Awards 2022. The AsiaRisk Technology awards are hosted by Risk.net and it is the second time in a row that MetricStream has won this award in the Operational Risk Management category.
Lusha Delivers on Commitment to Privacy and Data Protection Compliance Through TrustArc Enterprise Certification Seal
This certification solidifies Lusha’s position as an industry leader in data privacy protection, with the company having recently announced being awarded ISO 27701 and IAPP certification. Lusha, the crowdsourced data community for B2B sales and marketing professionals, today announced that it has attained the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification Seal...
Microland Advances to a Premier Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program
Microland announces the launch of SmartCenter 2.0 to deliver observability and hyper-automation capabilities on the ServiceNow Platform. Microland, a global digital transformation leader, announced its advancement to Premier Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program. As a Global Professional and Managed Service Partner, Microland offers a broad range of Business and IT transformation solutions and services on the ServiceNow Platform for its global clients. Microland’s transition to Premier Partner validates its achievements in the ServiceNow partner assessment methodology, which identifies the activities, accomplishments, and commitments that demonstrate Microland’s level of ServiceNow investment and go-to-market maturity.
Document Crunch Takes Additional Strategic Investment to Fuel Growth and Expand its Offering to Include Key Data Benchmarking Partnerships
Document Crunch, an Atlanta based contract intelligence platform that simplifies construction contracts, today announced that it has taken on an additional $2 million in capital from Ironspring Ventures, a sector-focused venture capital fund investing in digital industrial innovation. This capital is being used to further accelerate the company’s rapid trajectory, which includes two new partnerships with AXA XL and ELECTRI International to provide Data Analytics and Benchmarking to the construction industry.
ACI Smart Engage Wins Juniper Future Digital Awards for Retail Innovation
Unique mobile engagement platform recognized by Juniper Research as trend towards “anytime, anywhere” shopping gathers pace. ACI Worldwide , a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, has been honored by Juniper Research in Future Digital Awards 2022 Fintech & Payments, which recognizes innovation in payments, retail and fraud prevention. ACI Smart Engage received the highest accolade — a Platinum Award — in the “Retail Innovation of the Year” category.
