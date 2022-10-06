Read full article on original website
Consensus Launches Interactive Product Tours to Combine Speed and Scale in Intelligent Demo Automation
Consensus announced the launch of their Interactive Product Tours. This module inside of their leading demo automation platform (DAP) helps companies rapidly produce product tours as part of the interactive demo experience. The result is a buying experience that combines visual and tactile mediums to increase engagement and accelerates the buyer’s journey.
Legacy Supply Chain Announces Partnership With 6 River Systems, an eComm Fulfillment Technology Solution
Legacy Supply Chain is pleased to announce the deployment of advanced automation technology from 6 River Systems, a leader in the fulfillment technology industry. The 6 Rivers’ solution consists of collaborative robots, or cobots, that help optimize fulfillment operations, support labor productivity, and increase order volume throughput. This cobot automation technology has been implemented in Legacy’s Franklin IN (Indianapolis) eComm fulfillment facility with future plans to integrate it into other Legacy network fulfillment sites, as well as into large-scale dedicated distribution environments the company operates.
Creatio Named a Leader and High Performer in 9 Categories Including No-Code, Low-Code, BPM, CRM, and Contact Center Software I Fall 2022 by G2
Creatio is once again ranked among globally recognized providers of no-code, low-code, BPM, and CRM solutions. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, has been positioned as a Leader in the Grid Reports, Fall 2022 by G2 for No-Code Development Platforms, Low-Code Development Platforms, Business Process Management, CRM Software, Contact Center Software, and Rapid Application Development (RAD) Software and a High Performer in Sales Analytics Software, Sales Platforms Software, and Workflow Management Software.
ZINFI Maintains Its Position as a “Leader” in the Fall 2022 G2 Grid Report for Partner Management Software
ZINFI also retains its #1 position among competitors in G2’s real-time rankings for both satisfaction and usability. ZINFI Technologies, Inc., the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions encompassing partner relationship management (PRM) and through-channel marketing automation, announced that G2.com, Inc., the largest software marketplace, has again named ZINFI as a “Leader” in the Fall 2022 G2 Grid Report for Partner Management Software. ZINFI has earned a position in G2’s leaders’ quadrant in multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019.
OneDay Announces Corporate Rebrand and Single Product Launch
Dallas-based video technology company, OneDay, announces corporate rebrand and single-product launch. OneDay, a video-based sales enablement platform announced a corporate rebrand and single-product launch. The timing of the new corporate brand aligns with a single product platform that merges all product verticals into one seamless application. The new brand identity marks a major milestone in the evolution of OneDay, as it continues to push toward becoming the leading video-based communication platform available in the market.
Opkey Publishes First-Of-Its-Kind State of Erp Testing Report
Opkey commissions independent study to highlight key trends in the ERP space, and explains how these trends are impacting testing teams. Opkey, an industry-leader in packaged application testing, released their inaugural State of ERP Testing 2022 report. The report is based on 3rd-party industry data and a survey conducted of over 300 Fortune 2000 C-Suite executives and VPs across a variety of industries and geographies.
MetricStream Wins the ‘Operational Risk Management Solution’ of the Year Award at the Asia Risk Awards 2022
MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) announced that it has been awarded the Operational Risk Management Solution of the year award by the prestigious AsiaRisk Technology Awards 2022. The AsiaRisk Technology awards are hosted by Risk.net and it is the second time in a row that MetricStream has won this award in the Operational Risk Management category.
Social Tech Innovator Bebuzee, Inc. Announces Latest Addition to its Disruptive Super App with Technology Driven E-Commerce Platform with Unprecedented Functionality for Merchants
Bebuzee, Inc a social platform and streaming service focused on development and deployment of America’s first SuperApp, Bebuzee announces the Company has completed a revolutionary global e-commerce called Shopping Buz on Bebuzee Super App. Shopping Buz is a unique technology driven e-commerce platform, which gives merchants incredible tools to...
SugarCRM Recognized in the Gartner Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators for Intelligent CRM Applications Report
SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, announced its inclusion as a Technology Innovator in the Gartner Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators for Intelligent CRM Applications report for its SugarPredict offering that extends artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities across its core platform. “Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators for Intelligent CRM...
ACI Smart Engage Wins Juniper Future Digital Awards for Retail Innovation
Unique mobile engagement platform recognized by Juniper Research as trend towards “anytime, anywhere” shopping gathers pace. ACI Worldwide , a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, has been honored by Juniper Research in Future Digital Awards 2022 Fintech & Payments, which recognizes innovation in payments, retail and fraud prevention. ACI Smart Engage received the highest accolade — a Platinum Award — in the “Retail Innovation of the Year” category.
Keyfactor Signum Strengthens Software Supply Chain Security Without Slowing Productivity
New service allows developers to use native signing tools for easy, secure code signing. Keyfactor, the machine and IoT identity platform for modern enterprises, announced the launch of Keyfactor Signum, a new code signing as-a-service platform that makes it easy for developers to sign code and containers in a secure way, without disrupting productivity.
Logic Expands Snowflake Partnership Internationally to Extend Data and Analytics to More Retailers
Logic’s Global Offices and Development Centers Now Staffed with Proven Snowflake Go-To-Market and Delivery Expertise. Logic, the world’s largest consultancy focused exclusively on the retail sector, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to now include global markets spanning Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, as well as its deeply staffed offshore development centers in India and Nepal. Logic’s expansion will extend the power of the Data Cloud globally, building on its go-to-market and delivery capabilities as a Snowflake Premier Partner.
Qualfon Recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Customer Experience Management in the Americas – Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022
Qualfon, a global business services (GBS) provider, was recognized as a Major Contender in the Customer Experience Management (CXM) in the Americas – Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. This is Qualfon’s fourth year of being acknowledged on the assessment. This accomplishment is a direct result of Qualfon’s commitment to helping clients transform their businesses by investing in a full suite of capabilities.
Collimator Named G2 High Performer in Its First Year of Sales
Collimator, a modeling and simulation platform for engineers to design and test complex, mission critical systems, has been named as a High Performer on G2’s Grid Report for Simulation & CAE Fall 2022 report – a definitive list for the top rated solutions in the industry as chosen by “the source that matters most: customers.”
UCC Networks and Five9 Enhance Government Agency Helpdesk
UCC Networks and Five9 Enhance Government Agency Helpdesk. UCC Networks teamed up with Five9, a leading provider of cloud contact center, to enhance the Helpdesk call answering and customer service functions of a top Government agency. The scope of work incorporates existing and recommended policies and procedures to unify phone...
Zoho Celebrates the Five-Year Anniversary of Zoho One, Announcing Record Growth and Upmarket Momentum
50,000 organizations trust the breadth, depth, and value of Zoho One to run their businesses. Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, announced that Zoho One has achieved a new milestone, now supporting 50,000 organizations across more than 160 countries. Over the past two years alone, the platform has grown 150%, with 37.5% of new Zoho One customers coming from mid-market and enterprise businesses. License upgrades by customers who adopted Zoho One five years ago have increased 92%, contributing to this milestone growth. These figures spotlight the market’s move away from static legacy applications and toward end-to-end solutions that empower organizations to be agile, scale, and adapt to changes in their industries.
CGS Executives Tapped to Moderate Panels at Augmented Enterprise Summit
Extended Reality R&D leaders to facilitate discussions on XR Adoption in the Enterprise and the Connected Workforce. CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, announced two of its executives will moderate panel sessions at the upcoming Augmented Enterprise Summit being held October 18-20, 2022 in San Diego’s Town and Country Hotel.
FieldRoutes Named Official Sponsor of NPMA’s Professional Women in Pest Management Council and Gold Sponsor of the Workforce Development Program
FieldRoutes continues a 15-year commitment to supporting the NPMA’s work to impact the businesses and livelihoods of those in the pest management community. FieldRoutes—a ServiceTitan company and leading cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses—announced its official sponsorship of the National Pest Management Association’s (NPMA) Professional Women in Pest Management (PWIPM) Council and its Gold Supplier Club sponsorship of the nonprofit’s Workforce Development Program. These significant commitments represent a continuation of fellow ServiceTitan company, ServicePro’s—now a part of FieldRoutes—15-year involvement in various organizations and committees to support the growth and development of the field service industry.
Insite AI, Lands $19M Series A Funding Led by c and M12, Microsoft’s Venture Fund
Leading VCs Invest in AI-Driven Solution that ‘Enhances Trade Between the World’s Most Purchased Products at the World’s Most Shopped Retailers’. Insite AI, the leader in AI-driven category and revenue growth management solutions for top consumer brands, announced it has closed a $19M Series A funding round from NewRoad Capital and M12, Microsoft’s Venture Fund. Tripling in revenue over the last 15 months, Insite AI’s advanced AI platform helps the world’s top consumer brands intelligently create assortment, space, pricing, and trade promotion strategies to improve retailer collaboration, increase revenue, and accelerate growth.
SnapLogic Study Reveals a Third of IT Leaders Have Been Forced to Deprioritize or Cancel Tech Projects
Growing tech pressure as almost 50 percent of IT decision-makers report a demand for integrating new applications and platforms. New research published today by SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, reveals that 87% of IT decision makers say their workload has increased in the past six months, against a backdrop of reduced headcount and shrinking IT budgets. The survey, conducted in the UK and US, found the top three biggest demands on tech teams’ time included integrating new applications / platforms (48%), dealing with problems caused by ‘shadow IT’ (47%), and managing legacy systems (40%).
