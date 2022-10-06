50,000 organizations trust the breadth, depth, and value of Zoho One to run their businesses. Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, announced that Zoho One has achieved a new milestone, now supporting 50,000 organizations across more than 160 countries. Over the past two years alone, the platform has grown 150%, with 37.5% of new Zoho One customers coming from mid-market and enterprise businesses. License upgrades by customers who adopted Zoho One five years ago have increased 92%, contributing to this milestone growth. These figures spotlight the market’s move away from static legacy applications and toward end-to-end solutions that empower organizations to be agile, scale, and adapt to changes in their industries.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO