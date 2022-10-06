Read full article on original website
The Best Prime Day Gaming Laptop and Desktop Deals From Amazon, Dell, HP
Here are some top gaming PC discounts from Amazon, HP, and Dell for Prime Day. PC gaming is big business and real enthusiasts know that not any PC will do. We have roundups of the top gaming laptops and gaming desktops, but the really tricked-out rigs are pricey. For Prime Day, Amazon has a few deals on gaming PCs, but you can also save via HP and Dell; the latter is currently holding its Cyber Savings Event. Check out the top deals below and make your esports dreams a reality.
Prime Day Deal: Save Up to 40% on These Top-Rated Razer Gaming Headsets
Calling all gamers: Razer's Blackshark V2(Opens in a new window), V2 Pro(Opens in a new window), and Barracuda X(Opens in a new window) headsets are top-rated picks that offer strong audio and mic performance with a comfortable fit, and, during the Prime Early Access Days, a discounted price tag. Blackshark...
The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Bluetooth and Wireless Speakers
Grab these discounts on speakers from JBL, Amazon, and more right now. Whether you're blasting your favorite jams on the patio or having a solo dance party inside, a top-notch speaker makes all the difference. These days, you don't need massive speaker setups to produce wall-shaking volume; a number of portable Bluetooth devices and smart speakers have impressive audio chops. Some will even withstand poolside splashes.
PC Makers Continue to Struggle on Falling Demand, Except for Apple
Tough times persist for the PC market, which saw shipments fall 15% year over year in the third quarter, according to research firm IDC. During the July to September period, total PC shipments came in at 74.3 million units, down from 87.3 million units from a year ago. Since then, the economic downturn, inflation and plummeting demand for Chromebooks has sapped momentum for the PC market.
Prime Day Deal: Save Up to 59% on Amazon's Echo Show Smart Displays
If you’ve been holding out for a screen you can interact with via your voice, Amazon’s entire line is priced to go, in particular the 5-inch model at 59% off. Talking to your speakers and getting a reaction is the norm in many households thanks to devices from Apple, Google, and especially Amazon. Of course, with the big Prime Early Access Sale, there are discounts on Amazon’s entire line of Echo devices. In particular the Echo Shows, the smart displays that can do much more than talk. They have plenty to show (get it?).
Nikon Nikkor Z MC 50mm F2.8 Review
The Nikon Nikkor Z MC 50mm F2.8 ($649.95) for Z system mirrorless cameras focuses close for 1:1 reproductions, provides a standard angle of view, and covers a full-frame image area. It also has a quality polycarbonate build with weather protection. Some flare and autofocus issues detract from the package a bit, but the optics are sharp overall. It's particularly worth considering if you like the versatility of a standard-angle prime that also handles close-up work. That said, experienced macro photographers should stretch their budget to get the Editors' Choice-winning Nikkor Z MC 105mm F2.8 VR S ($999.95) for its world-class performance.
BMW Adds Smartphone-Controlled Casual Games to Its Electric Vehicles
BMW teamed up with AirConsole to offer access to casual games in its electric vehicles. AirConsole is described as an online video games console which runs games in a web browser or on a shared screen. Players control the action using their iOS or Android smartphone, and can play together for a local multiplayer experience.
Best Buy 48-Hour Flash Sale: Save on Sony OLED TVs, Apple Watch, Roomba, More
Amazon isn’t the only merchant offering deep discounts these next two days. You may have heard that Amazon is holding another Prime Day event on Tuesday and Wednesday. Naturally, this means other retailers are holding their own sales so as to not miss out on any sweet, sweet revenue.
Prime Day Deal: Save 42% on This Roomba i4+ EVO Robot Vacuum, Echo Dot Combo
From Halloween to New Year's, the holidays are prime time for house guests. Guests who inevitably traipse dirt across the hardwood and drop crumbs into the carpet. Cleaning the house between big events doesn't need to be a chore with the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO vacuum, on sale now with a third-gen Amazon Echo Dot speaker for $399.99(Opens in a new window), or 42% off, as part of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale on Oct. 11-12.
Save $60 on a Base-Model Apple iPad
Somewhere between a laptop and a smartphone lies the humble tablet—portable, user-friendly, and amenable to add-on accessories. And while there are plenty of models to choose from, Apple's 2021 base iPad delivers strong performance at a palatable price—made even more appetizing by Amazon's almost-20% discount(Opens in a new window) during the Prime Early Access Sale.
Lenovo Slim 9i Review
The word "premium" can indicate a lot of things in a laptop review. It can describe the cost—like the $2,070 price of the Lenovo Slim 9i—or the construction, materials, or features. (The base model, mind you, starts at $1,249.) The Lenovo Slim 9i manages to tick all the right boxes, pairing a luxe metal-and-glass design with potent processing and some especially fine extras. From the 14-inch OLED touch screen to the extra-large, glass-surfaced touchpad, it's an ultraportable laptop that looks and feels as rich as its high-end price for our tested model. Only short battery life keeps it from higher marks and the award podium.
Amazon Kindle (2022 Release) Review
The Kindle is Amazon's most affordable , and the 2022 model is a strong upgrade over the 2019 version thanks to its much sharper screen, additional storage, and longer battery life. Starting at $99.99, the standard Kindle is $40 less than the Paperwhite, and this latest refresh brings the two closer to parity than ever. Ultimately, the Paperwhite remains our top recommendation and Editors' Choice winner, but the base Kindle is a good alternative if you don't need the Paperwhite's waterproof build or adjustable color temperature for its front light.
Samsung Smart TVs With Alexa Are Selling Fast for Prime Day, Save Up to 36%
Looking out the window will pale in comparison to the picture available on stunning displays from Samsung, all currently part of the mega-sale at Amazon. It’s common knowledge that upgrading your TV for the right price is something you should do on Black Friday or right before the Super Bowl. But that was before Amazon started playing fast and loose with pricing via sales like Prime Day and this week's Prime Early Access Sale.
Daily Deals: Walmart Rollbacks on Sony Bravia 4K TV, iPad, Google Nest Hub, More
The Prime Day Early Access Sale is upon us. We’re still hitting the digital pavement to find the best deals available and many of them are coming from Walmart today for its Rollbacks and More sale. Check out the highlights below. PCMag's Top Deals of the Day. Sony 75”...
TwitchCon Attendees Severely Injured in Intel, Lenovo Exhibit
An "gladiator game" exhibit run by Lenovo and Intel during TwitchCon over the weekend has left at least four attendees severely injured when they fell or jumped into a shallow pit of foam cubes scattered over concrete. As NBC News reports, the exhibit consisted of two platforms surrounded by foam...
Grab a Microsoft Office 2021 Lifetime License for Less Than $36
Microsoft Office 2021 earned an Editors' Choice stamp of approval from PCMag when it debuted, and now you can grab your own copy for Windows or Mac for just $35.99 through Oct. 12. Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows. For Windows users, this bundle includes Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook,...
Overhaul Your Workstation With a Discounted Acer Aspire Desktop
There's no time like Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale to treat yourself to a new desktop computer like the Acer Aspire TC-1760-UA92(Opens in a new window), available now for 16% off the list price. Upgrade your workstation with this lightweight machine, which comes with Windows 11 Home. To complete the...
Amp Up Your TV Audio: The Best Prime Day Soundbar Deals
No one ever talks about cranking their TV up to 11, but it's entirely possible with a capable add-on soundbar. Grab one for as much as 52% off. It doesn’t matter what kind of TV you have, the integrated speakers are almost guaranteed to fall flat. But you don’t need a fancy receiver and seven speakers surrounding you to upgrade your home theater experience. A soundbar, perhaps paired with a subwoofer, can deliver all the surround sound you need to get everything you want from the audio of your shows, movies, and games. And there are plenty of deep discounts today during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.
