techaiapp.com

Exploring Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon and Diamond Beach in South Iceland – A Luxury Travel Blog

Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon is an amazing spectacle that you’ll want to experience on your trip to Iceland. It’s a 5-hour drive (without stops) from Reykjavik but worth the journey and can be combined with a few nights away from the capital as there are many other attractions along Iceland’s south coast. You will find it by driving along the country’s main ring Route 1 ring road, between Höfn and Skaftafell – a lovely drive with stunning views of waterfalls and glaciers en route.
InsideHook

Not a Cruise Person? These Four State-of-the-Art Ships Hope to Change That.

At the beginning of 2020, when coronavirus outbreaks on cruise ships became a harbinger of the pandemic havoc to come, some considered it the nail in the coffin of cruising. What those detractors forgot, however, is that the cruise industry has weathered countless storms before. Just two and a half years later, not only is the cruise industry on the way to full recovery, it’s projected to grow.
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Adds New Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2024

A cruise line has added new cruises to Bora Bora, Tahiti, and the French Polynesia in 2024 and has opened these new voyages for bookings. Paul Gauguin Cruises, a cruise line that was recently ranked the #1 small ship line, has opened reservations for its 2024 cruises featuring 33 voyages offered on seven unique itineraries – two of them brand new – exploring Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific.
drifttravel.com

Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach: The Hotel With The World’s Most Beautiful Views

Reviewers have reached a consensus: the most beautiful hotel views in the world are commanded by Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where pristine beaches trace the shores of the Pacific Ocean. A recent study gathered data from TripAdvisor on hotel and resort...
msn.com

Ranked: America's best beaches

Slide 1 of 26: America’s vast coastline is not short of beautiful beaches, and Tripadvisor has named the country’s top 25 locations based on the public’s reviews. Whether you fancy trekking along miles of unadulterated coastal nature reserves or prefer lazing on pristine, white sand with nearby entertainment – there’s a beach to suit everyone. So, pack your swimwear and pick your favorite...
Hungry Hong Kong

Elcielo Hotel Medellin, Colombia

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. Elcielo, one of the most stylish hotels in Medellin, boast sophistication and stunning design at the heart of the Poblado area. The entrance leads past Elcielo’s award winning restaurant bathed in impeccable lighting and alluring green accents. Upon arrival we were greeted by inviting staff ready to guide us to their lobby and assist with the smooth and easy check-in process and we were offered a delightful selection of complimentary welcome drinks while we waited for our room to be ready. Our Luxury Suite Double was modern and extremely comfortable with a decadent king size bed, immaculate bathroom, and a grand bathtub set as an enticing centrepiece at the heart of the beautiful room.
techaiapp.com

Visiting Iceland’s famous plane wreck – A Luxury Travel Blog

Iceland is of course best known for being the ‘Land of Fire and Ice’, thanks to its many volcanoes and glaciers. There are however some other interesting and somewhat unusual attractions, and one of these is the plane wreck on Sólheimasandur, a black beach on the south coast of Iceland.
tripsavvy.com

This New 'Cruise & Rail' Trip Takes You Through 5 European Countries in 12 Days

If you’re having trouble deciding between a cruise and a train ride for your next Eastern European vacation, you’re in luck. Uniworld, the luxury river cruise line, partnered with Golden Eagle Luxury Trains, has created the ultimate Eastern European itinerary. The “Castles of Transylvania and the Enchanting Danube” cruise and rail itinerary is a 13-day excursion, beginning in Budapest and ending in Passau—on both land and sea.
msn.com

Amazing destinations you never thought to visit

Slide 1 of 31: In order to grow as a person—to learn new things about the world and yourself—it’s important that you wander off the beaten path every once in a while to experience new things. The same goes for travel. Instead of vacationing in the same locations that everyone else has visited, consider exploring someplace a little unexpected for your next vacation. You might be surprised.
The Independent

Cruise passengers wake up to see cabins flooding in ‘Titanic-like scene’

Cruise passengers said they got the fright of their lives when they saw a corridor of the ship filling up with water in what they said was akin to a scene in the film Titanic. The chaos is shown in videos shared online this week by a TikTok user called Adrienne, who said that there were “Titanic vibes for about five minutes” after she “woke to water rushing into [her] cabin”.
The Week

World's 1st space tourist planning to fly around moon

Dennis Tito became the first space tourist over two decades ago, and he now has his sights set on the stars once again — with a trip around the moon.  The 82-year-old is working with Elon Musk's SpaceX to plan a weeklong trip to the moon for himself and his wife, Akiko. In an interview with CBS News, Tito said that he hopes to blast off with his wife and 10 other daring participants for a journey that The Associated Press reports will bring them within 125 miles of the far side of the moon.  Tito first made headlines in 2001 when he paid...
cohaitungchi.com

Inca Trail Trek to Machu Picchu 4D, 3N Group Hiking Tour

The Classic Inca Trail to Machu Picchu is one of the most famous treks in all of Peru and South America. This 26-mile trail is only a portion of what it used to be during the Inca Empire and holds great historical importance. This sacred path is now the only direct access to Machu Picchu through the Andes mountains.
Simplemost

Four Women Were Chosen To Run Antarctica’s Post Office And Count Penguins

Four women from the United Kingdom will travel south in November for an incredible adventure. However, this extended trip will not involve sipping cocktails on warm beaches. Instead of packing swimsuits and sunscreen, they will likely fill their suitcases with jackets, sweaters, boots and other warm clothes. They’ll spend four months in Antarctica managing the world’s most remote post office!
hotelnewsme.com

ANTICIPATION BUILDS FOR OPENING OF STUNNING ADDRESS BEACH RESORT BAHRAIN.

11 October 2022, Bahrain: The countdown has begun to one of the most significant hospitality openings of the year, Address Beach Resort Bahrain – a jewel in the crown for Emaar, standing proudly on the spectacular shores of Marassi Al Bahrain. In just a matter of weeks, the property...
wdfxfox34.com

The Ultimate Guide to Planning an Epic National Parks Road Trip

Originally Posted On: https://www.trendzzzone.com/the-ultimate-guide-to-planning-an-epic-national-parks-road-trip/. When you plan a trip to a new place, what’s the first thing you look at–the hotels, the food, the activities? That’s second for us. We look at the best way to get around. When we’re planning a big national parks trip, that’s...
