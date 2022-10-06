Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
IBM Survey Finds Security, Compliance Concerns Major Barriers to Cloud Adoption
IBM surveyed 3,000 IT and business professionals at large companies worldwide for the IBM Transformation Index: State of the Cloud report and found that cloud adoption is about half-way to maturity – with uncertainty about cloud security risks and regulatory compliance standing in the way of more progress. 77%...
techaiapp.com
How Blockchain Technology Is Revolutionizing The Banking System
Blockchain has been a popular topic of conversation in recent years, which is not surprising given the profound impact it is having on a wide range of businesses. The widespread adoption of blockchain development technology is predicted to drastically alter several industries, including finance, healthcare, government, retail, and more. A...
techaiapp.com
Protecting The Enterprise in The Digital Era
What Organizations Need To Know In The New Workplace. Over the past two years, the entire globe has experienced a takeoff in the digital era – specifically within the enterprise. Naturally, cybersecurity concerns have advanced alongside these developments, and a myriad of issues and concerns, especially regarding data and privacy, continue to rise to the surface. As the workplace becomes increasingly decentralized with remote and hybrid work becoming the norm, cybersecurity must move to the forefront, becoming a top priority for enterprise leaders.
techaiapp.com
Hong Kong-Based Asset Management Firm Acquires Controlling Stake in Asian Crypto Exchange Huobi – Bitcoin News
Li Lin’s controlling stake in Huobi, one of Asia’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, was recently acquired by About Capital Management for an undisclosed sum. Huobi’s acquisition by the Hong Kong-based asset management firm came shortly after the crypto exchange had exited the Chinese market. Lin’s Arrest in 2020...
IN THIS ARTICLE
techaiapp.com
Visa, FTX Exchange Team Up to Bring Crypto Debit Cards in Over 40 Nations
Thirteen years after Bitcoin was created as the first ever cryptocurrency, the digital assets sector has boomed into a full-fledged industry these past years. Payments giant Visa has now teamed up with FTX crypto exchange to bring crypto services to its users in over 40 nations. Visa, that has been in the financial business since 1958, believes that virtual currencies are here to stay and will eventually have a lasting impact on the future of financial services around the world.
techaiapp.com
DeepFakes Are The Cybercriminal Economy’s Latest Business LineSecurity Affairs
California-based Resecurity has identified a new spike of underground services enabling bad actors to generate deepfakes. According to cybersecurity experts, this may be used for political propaganda, foreign influence activity, disinformation, scams, and fraud. Introduced by Canadian researchers to the public in 2014, Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), typically imitate people’s...
techaiapp.com
Value Held by Blockchain Oracles Slides 61% in 7 Months, Chainlink Dominates by 45% – Defi Bitcoin News
While the crypto economy has shed significant value, losing more than $2 trillion since the highs recorded at the end of 2021, a great deal of value was erased from smart contract platform tokens and decentralized finance (defi) protocols. One sector of the defi ecosystem that’s recorded heavy losses this year is the blockchain oracles space, as a great number of oracles secure a lot less value than they did seven months ago. While there are more than two dozen oracles today and there were only 17 at the beginning of the year, the total value secured by oracles has decreased by 61.74% since mid-February.
techaiapp.com
Week in review: 7 cybersecurity audiobooks to read, Patch Tuesday forecast
Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:. CVE-2022-41040 and CVE-2022-41082, the two exploited MS Exchange zero-days that still have no official fix, have been added to CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) Catalog. October 2022 Patch Tuesday forecast: Looking for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
techaiapp.com
The first exascale supercomputer has a hardware failure every day
In brief: Frontier, the world’s most powerful supercomputer, is online but still far from operational. Its director has confirmed reports that it is experiencing a system failure every few hours, but insists that’s par for the course. Frontier is in a class of its own. It has 9,408...
techaiapp.com
Image sensors target security devices
Omnivision has launched two new CMOS image sensors, the 4-MP OS04L for consumer security and the 5-MP OS05B for high-end security cameras. Omnivision has developed two new CMOS image sensors aimed at security applications. The 4-megapixel (MP) OS04L targets consumer security devices, while the 5-MP OS05B is designed for professional and high-end security cameras.
techaiapp.com
New kind of attack called ‘downcoding’ demonstrates flaws in anonymizing data
When datasets containing personal information are shared for research or used by companies, researchers try to disguise data—removing the final one or two digits of a zip code, for example—while still preserving its utility for insight. But while deidentification is often intended to satisfy legal requirements for data...
Comments / 0