Value Held by Blockchain Oracles Slides 61% in 7 Months, Chainlink Dominates by 45% – Defi Bitcoin News
While the crypto economy has shed significant value, losing more than $2 trillion since the highs recorded at the end of 2021, a great deal of value was erased from smart contract platform tokens and decentralized finance (defi) protocols. One sector of the defi ecosystem that’s recorded heavy losses this year is the blockchain oracles space, as a great number of oracles secure a lot less value than they did seven months ago. While there are more than two dozen oracles today and there were only 17 at the beginning of the year, the total value secured by oracles has decreased by 61.74% since mid-February.
Hong Kong-Based Asset Management Firm Acquires Controlling Stake in Asian Crypto Exchange Huobi – Bitcoin News
Li Lin’s controlling stake in Huobi, one of Asia’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, was recently acquired by About Capital Management for an undisclosed sum. Huobi’s acquisition by the Hong Kong-based asset management firm came shortly after the crypto exchange had exited the Chinese market. Lin’s Arrest in 2020...
Creating Hope In A Business Owner’s Life With Bitcoin Adoption
This is an opinion editorial by Holly Young, Ph.D., an active builder in the Portuguese Bitcoin community. Like many women in Bitcoin, I was first introduced to it by my partner. He had been a banker, and spoke eloquently and knowledgeably about money. When he first told me about it in 2016 the thing that shocked me the most was how ignorant about money I was back then. He asked me if I knew what the gold standard was — to my embarrassment, I had only the vaguest of ideas.
Protecting The Enterprise in The Digital Era
What Organizations Need To Know In The New Workplace. Over the past two years, the entire globe has experienced a takeoff in the digital era – specifically within the enterprise. Naturally, cybersecurity concerns have advanced alongside these developments, and a myriad of issues and concerns, especially regarding data and privacy, continue to rise to the surface. As the workplace becomes increasingly decentralized with remote and hybrid work becoming the norm, cybersecurity must move to the forefront, becoming a top priority for enterprise leaders.
Bitcoin Falls Below $20,000 Over the Weekend Amid Fed Pressure While Ether Holds on to $1,350
Bitcoin’s price has continued to trade within a relatively tight range recently, retaining its value even as US Federal Reserve policies threaten the values of risk assets. As things stand, the value of Bitcoin is down by 0.1 percent in the last 24 hours with its price now around the $19,440 (roughly Rs. 16.02 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchanges like CoinDCX value BTC at $20,389 (roughly Rs. 16.8 lakh), almost identical to where its value stood at the end of Friday.
Data Transparency and its Impact on Customer Trust
How do organizations earn and build trust when it comes to the personal data that customers share with them? Customers certainly expect these organizations to comply with all privacy laws that are now in place in more than 130 countries. Customers also expect them not to sell personal data without consent and to try to avoid data breaches that could expose personal data. While these actions are necessary, organizations still need to do more when it comes to customer trust. According to our latest research, consumers’ top priority is, in fact, for organizations to be more transparent about how they use personal data.
The XR Week Peek (2022.10.11): Quest 3 may be 2x better than Quest 2, HTC teases a new device, and more!
Hello everyone! These days I’m literally crunching for my dev job, juggling many projects at the same time. I’m also putting effort into my outreach activity. Among other things, I have written a fantastic post about the VR concerts worth millions of dollars that Pico is doing in China; I have been interviewed in a podcast by Moonbase; and this Saturday I will be close to Turin (Italy) speaking at a science and technology festival about my work in immersive concerts. If you are close to here, please come.
Dragonfly GP talks web3’s current and future state at TC Sessions: Crypto
When to place your bets is a delicate balance in any tech sector, never mind one as rambunctious as crypto. That’s one reason why we’re stoked that Tom Schmidt, a general partner at Dragonfly, will join us onstage at TC Sessions: Crypto on November 17 in Miami. We...
DeepFakes Are The Cybercriminal Economy’s Latest Business LineSecurity Affairs
California-based Resecurity has identified a new spike of underground services enabling bad actors to generate deepfakes. According to cybersecurity experts, this may be used for political propaganda, foreign influence activity, disinformation, scams, and fraud. Introduced by Canadian researchers to the public in 2014, Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), typically imitate people’s...
Formula One Submits New Trademark Filings Related to NFT and Crypto Transactions
Racing giant Formula One has announced that it has filed eight trademarks for its ‘F1′ abbreviation across several sectors of the crypto industry. The move means the popular car racing body is looking to gather a strong foot across the Web3 ecosystem. According to Washington DC-based licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis, the car racing competition body filed eight trademark applications on October 5 that include cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT), crypto markets, retail stores for virtual goods, cryptocurrency trading and mining, and blockchain-based financial transactions.
Interoperable QR Payments Reach Record Number in Argentina – Fintech Bitcoin News
Interoperable QR payments, a system that allows all digital wallets in Argentina to make payments in several stores, reached a record number in September. According to official numbers, 3.15 million payments were completed using this system, including cryptocurrency-based payments that exchanges like Bitso are already offering in the country. Interoperable...
XRP Holds Gains When Almost The Whole Market Turns Into Red
The broader crypto market remains in a bad state regardless of the few positive movements of some tokens. Even popular tokens like Bitcoin and Ethereum do not give investors any hope. This is evident from their current prices of $19,005 and $1,282, respectively, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Multiple factors...
Google Pixel Watch to Get Feature Drops, Software Updates for Up to 3 Years: Details
Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones will go on sale in India on 12 October. The pre-order window is already open and Pixel Buds Pro also went on sale back in July. With the ecosystem almost complete, there are still no details about the Pixel Watch coming to India. But a new support document gives us more information regarding software support for Google’s first smartwatch. And by the looks of it, the search giant seems to be giving its first smartwatch a similar treatment as its Pixel smartphones.
Samsung Roadmap Includes 1.4-nm Production by 2027
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. Samsung Electronics is planning for 1.4-nm production by 2027, according to a roadmap it publicized for its chip foundry business. The company is raising the ante with top rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC)...
IBM Survey Finds Security, Compliance Concerns Major Barriers to Cloud Adoption
IBM surveyed 3,000 IT and business professionals at large companies worldwide for the IBM Transformation Index: State of the Cloud report and found that cloud adoption is about half-way to maturity – with uncertainty about cloud security risks and regulatory compliance standing in the way of more progress. 77%...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: BTC, ETH Extend Recent Declines on Saturday
Bitcoin was trading lower on Saturday, as cryptocurrency prices continued to trade in the red following the latest U.S. nonfarm payrolls (NFP) report. The token dropped for a fourth consecutive day, moving closer to a key support point in the process. Ethereum was also in the red, hitting a five-day low in the process.
Week in review: 7 cybersecurity audiobooks to read, Patch Tuesday forecast
Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:. CVE-2022-41040 and CVE-2022-41082, the two exploited MS Exchange zero-days that still have no official fix, have been added to CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) Catalog. October 2022 Patch Tuesday forecast: Looking for...
5G Rollout: Apple Confirms December Timeline for Update to Enable 5G Support in India
Apple will start upgrading its iPhone models in India in December to make them compatible with 5G networks, the company said on Wednesday, as Indian authorities pressed mobile phone manufacturers to adoption the high-speed network. The company said it would push software upgrades to recent models, including the iPhone 14,...
Asian chipmakers plunge after US unveils China export controls
Chipmakers plunged in Asian trade Tuesday over new US measures to limit China’s access to high-end semiconductors with military uses, a move that wiped billions from companies’ valuations worldwide. The announcement on Friday marked the latest volley in a long-running standoff between the two superpowers that has seen...
New kind of attack called ‘downcoding’ demonstrates flaws in anonymizing data
When datasets containing personal information are shared for research or used by companies, researchers try to disguise data—removing the final one or two digits of a zip code, for example—while still preserving its utility for insight. But while deidentification is often intended to satisfy legal requirements for data...
