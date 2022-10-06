Virtual Assets ‘Remain Without Legal Tender Status’ but Merchants Can Still Accept Them as Payment – Africa Bitcoin News

Read full article on original website
Spanish Crypto ATM Company Bitbase Eyes European and Latam Expansion – Exchanges Bitcoin News
Bitbase, a Spanish cryptocurrency ATM company, is planning to keep expanding its services in 2023. The company, which received investments from Dextools and Woonkly, two Web3-based decentralized companies, aims to reach 200 cryptocurrency ATMs installed in Spain. Bitbase is also working to obtain licenses to begin operating in countries like Italy, England, Germany, and the Netherlands, and in Latam countries like Venezuela.
Visa, FTX Exchange Team Up to Bring Crypto Debit Cards in Over 40 Nations
Thirteen years after Bitcoin was created as the first ever cryptocurrency, the digital assets sector has boomed into a full-fledged industry these past years. Payments giant Visa has now teamed up with FTX crypto exchange to bring crypto services to its users in over 40 nations. Visa, that has been in the financial business since 1958, believes that virtual currencies are here to stay and will eventually have a lasting impact on the future of financial services around the world.
Value Held by Blockchain Oracles Slides 61% in 7 Months, Chainlink Dominates by 45% – Defi Bitcoin News
While the crypto economy has shed significant value, losing more than $2 trillion since the highs recorded at the end of 2021, a great deal of value was erased from smart contract platform tokens and decentralized finance (defi) protocols. One sector of the defi ecosystem that’s recorded heavy losses this year is the blockchain oracles space, as a great number of oracles secure a lot less value than they did seven months ago. While there are more than two dozen oracles today and there were only 17 at the beginning of the year, the total value secured by oracles has decreased by 61.74% since mid-February.
Interoperable QR Payments Reach Record Number in Argentina – Fintech Bitcoin News
Interoperable QR payments, a system that allows all digital wallets in Argentina to make payments in several stores, reached a record number in September. According to official numbers, 3.15 million payments were completed using this system, including cryptocurrency-based payments that exchanges like Bitso are already offering in the country. Interoperable...
Bitcoin Falls Below $20,000 Over the Weekend Amid Fed Pressure While Ether Holds on to $1,350
Bitcoin’s price has continued to trade within a relatively tight range recently, retaining its value even as US Federal Reserve policies threaten the values of risk assets. As things stand, the value of Bitcoin is down by 0.1 percent in the last 24 hours with its price now around the $19,440 (roughly Rs. 16.02 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchanges like CoinDCX value BTC at $20,389 (roughly Rs. 16.8 lakh), almost identical to where its value stood at the end of Friday.
Should You Insure Your Engagement Ring?
When you get engaged, one of the first things you’ll likely do is insure your engagement ring. But is it really necessary? Here are a few things to consider before making your decision. How do insurance companies work?. Insurance companies are businesses that sell protection against financial loss. In...
XRP Holds Gains When Almost The Whole Market Turns Into Red
The broader crypto market remains in a bad state regardless of the few positive movements of some tokens. Even popular tokens like Bitcoin and Ethereum do not give investors any hope. This is evident from their current prices of $19,005 and $1,282, respectively, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Multiple factors...
Huobi Token Up 30% In Last 24 Hours; HT Seen Rising This Week
Huobi has had its ups and downs, just like every other entity in the crypto space. Not surprising. Before the Chinese 2021 ban on cryptocurrency transactions, the COO of the company, Robin Zhu, came under investigation in China for unspecified reasons. The exchange announced it had lost 920 BTC and...
Formula One Submits New Trademark Filings Related to NFT and Crypto Transactions
Racing giant Formula One has announced that it has filed eight trademarks for its ‘F1′ abbreviation across several sectors of the crypto industry. The move means the popular car racing body is looking to gather a strong foot across the Web3 ecosystem. According to Washington DC-based licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis, the car racing competition body filed eight trademark applications on October 5 that include cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT), crypto markets, retail stores for virtual goods, cryptocurrency trading and mining, and blockchain-based financial transactions.
Fed voiced determination at last meeting to curb inflation
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal Reserve officials at their last meeting stressed their commitment to taming “unacceptably high’’ inflation before announcing that they were raising their benchmark interest rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time and signaling more large rate hikes ahead.
Protecting The Enterprise in The Digital Era
What Organizations Need To Know In The New Workplace. Over the past two years, the entire globe has experienced a takeoff in the digital era – specifically within the enterprise. Naturally, cybersecurity concerns have advanced alongside these developments, and a myriad of issues and concerns, especially regarding data and privacy, continue to rise to the surface. As the workplace becomes increasingly decentralized with remote and hybrid work becoming the norm, cybersecurity must move to the forefront, becoming a top priority for enterprise leaders.
Microsoft Addresses Zero-Days, but Exchange Server Exploit Chain Remains Unpatched
For its October Patch Tuesday update, Microsoft addressed a critical security vulnerability in its Azure cloud service, carrying a rare 10-out-of-10 rating on the CVSS vulnerability-severity scale. The tech giant also patched two “important”-rated zero-day bugs, one of which is being actively exploited in the wild; and further, there may...
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Goes Live for Plus Members: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Electronics
Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022 is now live for Flipkart Plus subscribers. The sale brings offers and discounts for products across different categories including mobile phones, accessories, laptops, wearables, home, kitchen products, TVs and appliances. The five-day sale will open up to all shoppers from October 11, that is after 24 hours. Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale will also bring additional discounts for Kotak Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) credit card holders. Further, shoppers can avail of exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, and Paytm-based offers. The sale will go on till October 16.
How Blockchain Technology Is Revolutionizing The Banking System
Blockchain has been a popular topic of conversation in recent years, which is not surprising given the profound impact it is having on a wide range of businesses. The widespread adoption of blockchain development technology is predicted to drastically alter several industries, including finance, healthcare, government, retail, and more. A...
5G Rollout: Apple Confirms December Timeline for Update to Enable 5G Support in India
Apple will start upgrading its iPhone models in India in December to make them compatible with 5G networks, the company said on Wednesday, as Indian authorities pressed mobile phone manufacturers to adoption the high-speed network. The company said it would push software upgrades to recent models, including the iPhone 14,...
DeepFakes Are The Cybercriminal Economy’s Latest Business LineSecurity Affairs
California-based Resecurity has identified a new spike of underground services enabling bad actors to generate deepfakes. According to cybersecurity experts, this may be used for political propaganda, foreign influence activity, disinformation, scams, and fraud. Introduced by Canadian researchers to the public in 2014, Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), typically imitate people’s...
The Federal Reserve Versus The UN And OPEC
“Fed Watch” is a macro podcast, true to bitcoin’s rebel nature. In each episode, we question mainstream and Bitcoin narratives by examining current events in macro from across the globe, with an emphasis on central banks and currencies. Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble. Listen To The...
Samsung Roadmap Includes 1.4-nm Production by 2027
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. Samsung Electronics is planning for 1.4-nm production by 2027, according to a roadmap it publicized for its chip foundry business. The company is raising the ante with top rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC)...
Buyers, beware! Fake 64TB, 128TB SSDs flooding online marketplaces
Walmart is not the only big online retailer that’s struggling with fake products online. Hundreds of listings from dozens of vendors on eBay (opens in new tab) and AliExpress (opens in new tab) are currently selling 64TB and 128TB SSDs at rock bottom prices. The problem is that there...
Asian chipmakers plunge after US unveils China export controls
Chipmakers plunged in Asian trade Tuesday over new US measures to limit China’s access to high-end semiconductors with military uses, a move that wiped billions from companies’ valuations worldwide. The announcement on Friday marked the latest volley in a long-running standoff between the two superpowers that has seen...
