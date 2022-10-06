Read full article on original website
France Refinery Strike Opens Door for More USA Exports to Asia
Asian refiners snapped up at least 12 million barrels of US crude oil in the past two weeks as a strike in France dims demand from one of Europe’s largest buyers. Refiners, mostly from South Korea, have bought flagship West Texas Intermediate Midland for January delivery at a premium of around $9 a barrel to the Dubai benchmark, according to traders. That price level has opened a door for US sellers, making WTI more attractive relative to Middle Eastern barrels, which Asian refiners can typically source more cheaply because of the shorter distance.
Wartsila Commissions Largest Dutch Energy Storage Project
Wartsila is completing the commissioning of its first energy storage project in the Netherlands, the country's largest system to date. — The technology group Wärtsilä is completing the commissioning of its first energy storage project in the Netherlands, the country’s largest system to date. The company...
European Gas Prices Decline As Stockpiles, LNG Imports Rise
European natural gas prices declined amid growing stockpiles and imports of LNG, while the region tries to ease an unprecedented energy crisis. — European natural gas prices declined amid growing stockpiles and imports of liquefied natural gas, while leaders from the region continue to seek ways to ease an unprecedented energy crisis.
TransGlobe Energy Shareholders Approve Vaalco Combination
TransGlobe Energy Corporation has approved the proposed strategic business combination with Vaalco Energy at a recent Special Meeting. — Stockholders of TransGlobe Energy Corporation have approved the proposed strategic business combination with Vaalco Energy at a Special Meeting held on Friday last week. To remind, Vaalco stockholders approved the...
OPEC+ Cut Will Further Raise Tensions with the West
'This has led to speculation that Washington may seek to further ramp-up pressure on the group, including via revival of the NOPEC bill'. OPEC+’s latest production cut will further raise tensions between the group and the West, Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has warned in a new report sent to Rigzone.
Petrofac Takes Over Operatorship Of Northern Endeavour FPSO
Petrofac has officially taken over the operatorship of the Northern Endeavour FPSO on behalf of the Australia Government. — Petrofac, a provider of services to the global energy industry, has officially taken over the operatorship of the Northern Endeavour FPSO on behalf of the Australia Government. Petrofac said that...
Offshore Wind Developers Looking At 135GW Growth
Offshore wind has massive potential for growth with 135 GW of new capacity on offer to developers, equivalent to nearly 2.5 times today's market. — A new analysis from Westwood Global Energy Group, the specialist energy market research and consultancy firm, reveals skyrocketing offshore wind growth with 135 GW of new capacity on offer to developers, equivalent to nearly 2.5 times today’s 55 GW market.
Eni Starts Production From Two Berkine South Fields In Algeria
Eni has started production from two gas fields related to the Berkine Sud contract in Algeria just six months after the contract was awarded. — Italian oil and gas major Eni has started production from two gas fields related to the Berkine Sud contract in Algeria just six months after the contract was awarded through accelerated development.
Funding Awarded For 20 Net-Zero Technologies
The Net Zero Technology Centre has announced the 20 winners of its 2022 Open Innovation Program. The funding competition this year focused on developing and deploying technologies that will reduce offshore emissions, accelerate clean energy production, and enable the delivery of the UK’s net zero ambitions. A total of...
Neptune Continuing Higher Duva Production Until End-2022
Neptune Energy and its partners at the Duva field in Norway have been allowed to extend higher gas production until the end of the year. — Neptune Energy, together with its partners, has been granted permission by the Norwegian authorities to extend higher gas production from the Duva field through 2022. The additional gas production volume is enough to provide heat to a further 550,000 UK homes per day.
Newly Bought Shelf Drilling Jack-Up Gets $236Mn Deal
Shelf Drilling has secured a five-year contract for a recently acquired premium jack-up rig for operations in the Arabian Gulf. Offshore driller Shelf Drilling has secured a five-year contract for the recently acquired premium jack-up rig Shelf Drilling Victory for operations in the Arabian Gulf. Shelf Drilling said that the...
Analysts No Longer Expect 2023 Oil Demand to Pass All Time High
Analysts at Standard Chartered no longer expect 2023 average global oil demand to surpass 2019's all-time high. Analysts at Standard Chartered have announced in a new report that they no longer expect 2023 average global oil demand to surpass 2019’s all-time high. In the report, which was sent to...
