It wouldn’t be a League of Legends patch without some of the most powerful picks in the meta being tuned in some capacity. Riot Phroxzon, lead designer on League’s balance team and preseason, specified the nerfs to three champions expected to release alongside Patch 12.20 on Oct. 19. Among these champions are two that have completely dominated the Worlds meta, currently sitting as the top two most played champions in the group stage.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 HOURS AGO