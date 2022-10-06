Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
How to watch the OpTic Gaming Black Ops 2 $25,000 throwback LAN tournament
Every year in October, there’s a period of downtime between Call of Duty releases where it’s time to throw it back to past titles. That time is here again, and again, it’s OpTic Hitch and the rest of the Green Wall who are taking the lead and bringing a classic CoD to the forefront. As part of the team’s “The Off-Season” event at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, a Black Ops 2 event will bring together legends of CoD.
dotesports.com
Does IShowSpeed have a Fortnite skin?
Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now, frequently adding in new skins from some of the best partnerships by Epic Games. The Icon Series features some of the most prominent content creators from the community, providing them with a skin inside the game. With IShowSpeed gaining recent popularity, many are curious about whether he has a skin in Fortnite.
dotesports.com
When is Apex Legends Season 15?
Apex Legends Season 14 is in full swing, with only a few weeks before fans learn more about Season 15. Leaks and rumors surrounding the next season are abundantly pouring in, suggesting the addition of a new Legend and a brand new battle royale map. Similarly, players are also expecting to see some massive changes to the meta, with incoming buffs and nerfs for several popular legends. Naturally, players are eager to know the start date for Apex Legends Season 15.
dotesports.com
Team gap: Gen.G on the board at Worlds 2022 after slippery start in Group D battle
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Gen.G have grabbed their first victory at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, confidently storming...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
It’s Rogue’s time: LEC champs blaze through Top Esports to complete perfect first Worlds round robin
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Rogue have been on an eye-catching hot streak to open their run at the Worlds 2022...
dotesports.com
Everyone’s beating everyone: Is Group A the most competitive group at Worlds 2022?
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Across any sport, a four-team scenario with a three-way tie usually, if not always, implies that...
dotesports.com
How to play Overwatch 2 without a phone number
Overwatch 2 was expected to take the franchise to the next level, but it also did the opposite in some respects. While the new characters, maps, and content feel like a breath of fresh air for Overwatch fans, a decent number of new players were left on edge due to the new phone number requirement of the title.
dotesports.com
Faker becomes first League star to hit 100 games played at Worlds and his win rate is immense
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Another day, another accolade earned by the player touted as the best professional League of Legends...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Does Overwatch 2 have aim assist?
Overwatch 2 has been struggling since launch, with players have spent hours queuing to get into lobbies, unable to pick the characters they want, and even disconnecting from servers. The one thing Overwatch needed to nail, was the aiming. Players on PCs have the luxury of pinpoint precision aiming, where...
dotesports.com
Semmler says ESL should mimic the setup VALORANT offers to coaches
Auguste “Semmler” Massonnat, a professional commentator and host who is most well known for his work in CS:GO esports, has come up with an interesting suggestion regarding the coaching issues that happened during the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments for the IEM Rio Major. Coaches can’t interact the...
dotesports.com
These teams have recorded the highest KDA in the Worlds 2022 group stage so far
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The first round robin of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship group stage is over...
dotesports.com
When does Harbor release in VALORANT?
VALORANT already has many agents in its roster of playable characters. But Riot Games keeps on adding more and more, and the next agent, Harbor, is soon making his way to the game. Harbor’s design could be considered as one of the most well-articulated in VALORANT. Hailing from India, this...
dotesports.com
Emphasis on the top lane: The most-picked champions in the first half of the Worlds 2022 group stage
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. This year’s League of Legends World Championship has already officially set the record for the most...
dotesports.com
Messi, Neymar, and Pogba coming to Modern Warfare 2? CoD leaker says yes
Call of Duty leakers have had a field day over the last few years releasing information on unannounced content, and it looks like the trend won’t be coming to an end anytime soon. TheGhostofHope, who has been correct on previously reported leaks in the past, is back again with...
dotesports.com
Riot plans to ‘tap down’ Blitzcrank support and buff him in another position in League Patch 12.20
Riot Games is planning to shift Blitzcrank to another position in League of Legends. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer on Riot’s balance team, unveiled a list of changes for Patch 12.20 last night, and one of the champions adjusted in the update is set to be Blitzcrank. “Blitz JG changes are a buff, but he needs a decent tap down for Supp,” Phroxzon said.
dotesports.com
Where to find Meow Skulls in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite patches keep the new content flowing into the game. In addition to large-scale ones that introduce new seasons and events, some patches can fly under the radar, like v22.10. Minor Fortnite patches generally add new challenges or NPCs to the game. Patch v22.10 came bundled with Meow Skulls, the...
dotesports.com
How to collect Overwatch 2 apology rewards Blizzard is handing out after launch struggles
Overwatch 2’s has been a rollercoaster of emotions, with furious anger headed toward the developers, and the game actually being pretty fun. The launch, however, understandably deserved a bit of backlash. The title struggled in almost all aspects, with players being stuck in 40,000 player queues, locked heroes that were already unlocked, DDoS attacks, and little to no quick fixes.
dotesports.com
Viper strikes, EDG breaks Fnatic’s hot streak on day three of Worlds 2022 to open up group
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. For the last couple of days, European League of Legends fans have been on a high...
dotesports.com
Worlds power picks Aatrox, Maokai are finally being nerfed in League Patch 12.20
It wouldn’t be a League of Legends patch without some of the most powerful picks in the meta being tuned in some capacity. Riot Phroxzon, lead designer on League’s balance team and preseason, specified the nerfs to three champions expected to release alongside Patch 12.20 on Oct. 19. Among these champions are two that have completely dominated the Worlds meta, currently sitting as the top two most played champions in the group stage.
dotesports.com
A mysterious new teaser is live in Apex Legends, featuring a Golden Ticket
Things around the Outlands might look a bit more golden today. Apex Legends players dropping in for a game will most likely notice that the crafting replicators that dot the maps got a little bit of an upgrade today, with the normally-blue replicator logo turning to gold, both in person and on the game’s maps.
Comments / 0