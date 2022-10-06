The 2023 Sundance Film Festival will host special screenings of “SLAM” and “The Doom Generation,” the Sundance Institute announced Wednesday. The films, which premiered in 1998 and 1995 respectively, are the first titles announced for the upcoming festival. Both received their world premieres at Sundance — “SLAM” premiered in the U.S. Dramatic Competition section and won the Grand Jury Prize, while “The Doom Generation” premiered in the festival’s Premieres section. Both screenings will take place as part of the festival’s From the Collection section, which is dedicated to rescreening notable titles that previously played at Sundance. Each screening will be followed...

