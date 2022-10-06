Read full article on original website
Scarlett Johansson: Being ‘Hypersexualized’ and ‘Objectified’ Led Me to Believe My Career Was Over
Scarlett Johansson revealed on a recent episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast that she felt her career would end early on because she was “hypersexualized” by the industry at a young age. The actor said she became so “objectified” and “pigeonholed” as a young actor that she didn’t think it was possible she’d be able to diversify her characters.
Sundance Sets Restorations of ‘SLAM’ and Gregg Araki’s ‘Doom Generation’ for 2023 Fest
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival will host special screenings of “SLAM” and “The Doom Generation,” the Sundance Institute announced Wednesday. The films, which premiered in 1998 and 1995 respectively, are the first titles announced for the upcoming festival. Both received their world premieres at Sundance — “SLAM” premiered in the U.S. Dramatic Competition section and won the Grand Jury Prize, while “The Doom Generation” premiered in the festival’s Premieres section. Both screenings will take place as part of the festival’s From the Collection section, which is dedicated to rescreening notable titles that previously played at Sundance. Each screening will be followed...
Cara Delevingne Heads to Mipcom in Cannes for Fremantle
Model and actor Cara Delevingne is heading to Cannes for next week’s Mipcom market, where she’ll be promoting her BBC and Hulu documentary series “Planet Sex.”. Produced by her production banner Milkshake Productions, “Planet Sex” sees Delevingne approach questions surrounding human sexuality by visiting communities who view and experience gender and sexuality in hugely contrasting ways. She also shares her own personal experiences in the show.
‘Ghosts’ on CBS Had Most-Watched Comedy Premiere of the Fall TV Season, Overtaking Even ‘Young Sheldon’ (EXCLUSIVE)
The Season 2 premiere of “Ghosts” saw a 50% increase in viewership after seven days of multiplatform viewing, Variety has learned exclusively. The episode brought in an impressive 6.15 million viewers when it first aired, according to Live + Same Day data, and CBS confirmed that delayed viewing via DVR and other platforms brought that number to 9.23 million.
John Carpenter Has No Idea What ‘Elevated Horror’ Means
The term “elevated horror” came around in 2019 to describe the wave of horror movies — mostly A24-produced — that imbued their storytelling with metaphor and strong craftsmanship over jump scares and schlocky twists. By then, we had “Get Out” (Universal) plus A24’s “The Witch,” “Hereditary,” and “Midsommar.” Never mind that art horror was a term dating back to the German Expressionist films of the 1920s. Horror master John Carpenter is making the press rounds lately in part to promote “Halloween Ends,” which he didn’t direct or produce but did write the music for. (He’s composed the scores for many of...
Hulu’s ‘Hardy Boys’ to End After Season 3 (EXCLUSIVE)
“The Hardy Boys” has started production on its final chapter, Variety can reveal. The live-action Canadian children’s series, from Corus Entertainment studio Nelvana and Lambur Productions, is ending after three seasons. Filming on the final eight, hour-long episodes is underway in Toronto and southern Ontario, Canada. The story...
Scripted TV and Movies Ignore Climate Change Concerns in Storytelling
A new study from nonprofit environmental firm Good Energy and the USC Norman Lear Center found few references to climate change and environmental crises in a survey of more than 37,000 scripts from 2016 to 2020. The study aimed to track the level of “climate change representation” in mainstream scripted...
